Nicole Kidman to work for Karyn Kusama on 'Destroyer'


  • Kidman will play a cop who, when she was young, worked undercover in a cult. Years later when the cult leader re-emerges she must deal with what went tragically wrong during her time undercover

  • Kusama is best known as the director of Girlfight, Jennifer's Body, and The Invitation

  • At this year's Cannes Kidman announced she was more interested in working with women directors. She is also attached to a new film set in the opera world written and directed by Rebecca Miller


Yay, Nicole! I love Karyn Kusama, excellent choice.
