Nicole Kidman to work for Karyn Kusama on 'Destroyer'

jennifer's body is such a guilty pleasure movie.

This is good. I liked the Invitation & Jennifer's Body.

I saw The Invitation a few weeks ago and I had no idea it was hers! I loooove Jennifer's Body, underrated gem.

Is this cult loosely based on Scientology?





This sounds great. I am fascinated by cults.



Also Jennifer's Body is an underrated misandrist gem.

I completely forgot Chris Pratt was in it. But he died anyway lol

I rme when ppl were saying the only actress currently working who had the guts to do a film like mother! was j.law





(no shade @ j.law but more @ people saying that)



Can't wait till she gets that inevitable second Best Actress Oscar, only a matter of time!

Perfect comment is perfect.

Kusama is best known as the director of Girlfight, Jennifer's Body, and The Invitation



hm @ this disrespect of Æon Flux

Æon Flux is so bad I try to pretend it doesn't exist.

Same. Especially when I remember Sophie Okonedo being wasted.

She's quite busy.

very interesting but i can't imagine her as a cop

Me either. I love Nicole but she just seems too...delicate to pull off being a cop.

delicate is a good word



i see her as a lawyer or a judge more than i do a cop idk lol

She's a very particular kind of delicate though, as she can play hard as nails ice queen so well....fuck I love her. All the Oscars please.

the invitation was really good, i need to rewatch jennifer's body bc it's been a while

Hmmm mm possibly.

I loved her so much in s2 of Top of the Lake, I want her as an unbalanced, tipsy lesbian in a spin off (I still have two episodes left, don't spoil me).

I didn't like The Invitation :/ I expected more.



But it's great Nicole is following through and working with women directors. Deeds not words.

My queen

queen :)

Yes. Come through, Karyn.

nicole picks such great directors. karyn is fabulous (and does great work on halt and catch fire for anyone who doesn't know).

a cult



i'm in.

this sounds amazing sleigh

They should have Diablo Cody write the script so I can hear her forced witticisms coming from Nicole's mouth tbh





Anyways this sounds fun, i'm excited

Can't wait for this queen to get ha second Oscar!

😭😭😭 thank you

