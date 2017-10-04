Nicole Kidman to work for Karyn Kusama on 'Destroyer'
Fresh of her #Emmys win, Nicole Kidman books her next role: an undercover cop with a cult-like gang in 'Destroyer' https://t.co/jY4Uy2IT0j pic.twitter.com/twphRgqiIi— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 4, 2017
- Kidman will play a cop who, when she was young, worked undercover in a cult. Years later when the cult leader re-emerges she must deal with what went tragically wrong during her time undercover
- Kusama is best known as the director of Girlfight, Jennifer's Body, and The Invitation
- At this year's Cannes Kidman announced she was more interested in working with women directors. She is also attached to a new film set in the opera world written and directed by Rebecca Miller
source
Yay, Nicole! I love Karyn Kusama, excellent choice.
Also Jennifer's Body is an underrated misandrist gem.
I rme when ppl were saying the only actress currently working who had the guts to do a film like mother! was j.law
(no shade @ j.law but more @ people saying that)
hm @ this disrespect of Æon Flux
i see her as a lawyer or a judge more than i do a cop idk lol
But it's great Nicole is following through and working with women directors. Deeds not words.
i'm in.
Anyways this sounds fun, i'm excited