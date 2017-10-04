Jackie

Alex Morgan Escorted out of Disney World*


-US Soccer Star Alex Morgan was "highly imparied" and yelling at Disney staffers in front of guests and was thrown out from the Epcot Center on Sunday.
-Morgan said she knew the Orlando SWAT team telling police officers to let her go.
-Four people with Mogran were kicked out of the park including Morgan and MLS player Donny Toia.

ONTD, have you ever been drunk at Disneyland? Disney World? Do you know the Orlando SWAT team?


source
Tagged: , , ,