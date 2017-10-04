Kelly Marcel (Saving Mr. Banks, Fifty Shades of Grey Screenwriter) to Re-write Venom Movie



-Kelly Marcel is known for her work on Saving Mr. Banks, Fifty Shades of Grey (though she later denounced her work on the film), Terra Nova (series idea only), and the upcoming Cruella and Little Mermaid adaptations.
-Marcel is close friends with star Tom Hardy, having done uncredited work on Bronson and Mad Max: Fury Road.

