Kelly Marcel (Saving Mr. Banks, Fifty Shades of Grey Screenwriter) to Re-write Venom Movie
Kelly Marcel is writing the script for Sony's 'Venom' film starring Tom Hardy, Riz Ahmed, and Michelle Williams. pic.twitter.com/aXNFXve6k3— BacklotReview 🎬 (@BacklotReview) October 4, 2017
-Kelly Marcel is known for her work on Saving Mr. Banks, Fifty Shades of Grey (though she later denounced her work on the film), Terra Nova (series idea only), and the upcoming Cruella and Little Mermaid adaptations.
-Marcel is close friends with star Tom Hardy, having done uncredited work on Bronson and Mad Max: Fury Road.
Source
That bodes well.
Mess that nobody asked for
The script is not done, only one confirmed actor which is Tom Hardy, the other 3 Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, and Jenny Slate are in talks yet filming starts at the end of the month.
Why Sony, why? No connection to the current Spider-Man which means no connection to the MCU films. This has been in development since Spider-Man 3 yet nobody still wants it.
Production has been pushed back twice already.
https://www.bizjournals.com/atlanta/news/2017/09/12/venom-production-delayed-in-atlanta.html
"Production on Sony's "Spider-Man" spinoff, "Venom," has been pushed back to October 23, according to entertainment blog Omega Underground.
The spin-off, which will film in Atlanta and New York, has been pushed back twice. It originally was scheduled to start shooting in September.
No reason was given for the change, but the production reportedly took a while to find all its crew members.
Tom Hardy stars as Eddie Brock/Venom. Ruben Fleischer will direct.
The movie is slated to hit theaters Oct. 5, 2018."
Apparently from the casting call, it is a period piece and they want experienced men and women with police or military background and are also looking for Asians. WTF?
http://www.projectcasting.com/casting-calls-acting-auditions/sonys-venom-open-casting-call
Edited at 2017-10-04 06:29 pm (UTC)
Re: Mess that nobody asked for
Re: Mess that nobody asked for
goodfilm.
Re: Mess that nobody asked for
They made it about some stupid snivelling family that no one cared about when all they had to do for a great show was get Colonel Quarritch to fist fight dinosaurs for an hour.
like they basically had a full trial run and still flopped
Please don't do Cruella dirty. Cancel it.
I get that it sucks to see all these other people with CB universes and you have nothing despite holding the rights to fucking Spider-Man. However, they should rehab the character and let him use his full gallery of villains that they have available and then spin off once deal with Disney is over. They want to do a Kraven movie and a Mysterio movie and already doing a Venom movie, like what will Spider-Man have left. Sony being stupid.
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Venom wraps his arms around me again and takes my hands once more, continuing the sensual caress across my sex, over my clitoris. His chest hair scrapes against me, his erection presses against me. Oh soon… please. Venom bites the nape of my neck, and I close my eyes, enjoying the myriad of sensations; my neck, my groin… the feel of him behind me. Venom stops abruptly and spins me around, circling my wrists with one hand, imprisoning my hands behind me, and pulling at my ponytail with the other. I am flush against him, and he kisses me wildly, ravaging my mouth with his. Holding, me in place.
His breathing is ragged, matching mine.
“When did you start your period, Anastasia?” Venom asks out of the blue, gazing down at me.
“Err... yesterday,” I mumble in my highly aroused state.
“Good.” He releases me and turns me around.
“Hold on to the sink,” Venom orders and pulls my hips back again, like he did in the playroom, so I’m bending down.
He reaches between my legs and pulls on the blue string… what! And… a gently pulls my tampon out and tosses it into the nearby toilet. Holy fuck. Sweet mother of all… Jeez. And then he’s inside me… ah! Skin against skin… moving slowly at first… easily, testing me, pushing me… oh my. I grip on to the sink, panting, forcing myself back on him, feeling him inside me. Oh the sweet agony… his hands clasp my hips. Venom sets a punishing rhythm – in, out, and he reaches around and finds my clitoris, massaging me… oh jeez. I can feel myself quicken.
“That’s right, baby,” Venom rasps as he grinds into me, angling his hips, and it’s enough to send me flying, flying high.
you need to shake it up a bit and add some venom ~tentacle~ action into this as well!!!
Edited at 2017-10-05 12:52 am (UTC)