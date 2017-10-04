Dark | Teaser [HD] | Netflix
The disappearance of two kids in the German small-town of Winden opens abysses that turn the concept of time on its head. The question is not who has kidnapped the children...but when.
DARK I December 1 on NETFLIX
fun fact about netflix- blockbuster had the opportunity to buy them when it was a new company and they were like lol nah son
Recommend casting
Takeshi Kaneshiro as Doctor Tennma
Louis Hofmann (the actor in " Dark" also Land of mine) as Johan
Marianne Sägebrecht( Bagdad cafe ) as Blue Sophie aka Fake Margot langer
I am intrigued whether they will keep up with those names that were clearly copied off a random page in a dictionary.
The Nena song hooked me on the other hand bc it just fits perfectly in this context in a way that sadly must go over the head of everyone that does not understand german.
I'm just immediately wary of them now.
