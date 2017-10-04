This looks entirely up my alley hell YES. Reply

Thread

Link





fun fact about netflix- blockbuster had the opportunity to buy them when it was a new company and they were like lol nah son



#oop ooooh im intriguedfun fact about netflix- blockbuster had the opportunity to buy them when it was a new company and they were like lol nah son Reply

Thread

Link

Netflix should adapt MONSTER by Urasawa Naoki in this kind of atmosphere .



Recommend casting



Takeshi Kaneshiro as Doctor Tennma



Louis Hofmann (the actor in " Dark" also Land of mine) as Johan



Marianne Sägebrecht( Bagdad cafe ) as Blue Sophie aka Fake Margot langer Reply

Thread

Link

definitely going to be watching this Reply

Thread

Link

Trailer is very atmospheric, I might be here for it, but I need to hear concrete opinions on it first, when it airs. Reply

Thread

Link

As a german I can only laugh at all those interior shots bc they are so obviously not in any german house.

I am intrigued whether they will keep up with those names that were clearly copied off a random page in a dictionary.

The Nena song hooked me on the other hand bc it just fits perfectly in this context in a way that sadly must go over the head of everyone that does not understand german. Reply

Thread

Link

lol those interiors are so anglo it hurts my brain Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

will watch Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

Is that Louis Hofmann? I really liked him in Land of Mine, and this looks great Reply

Thread

Link

Is this based on something or original material? And weird there'd no trailer on Netflix here yet. Reply

Thread

Link

Speaking of German shows.... Deutschland 86 filming has begun! yay! Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like I've watched too many dark mystery-dramas from Europe with unsatisfying endings or completely dropped plots. Fortitude was the last one I tried and I couldn't finish the total mess that was the second season.

I'm just immediately wary of them now.



Edited at 2017-10-04 07:07 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link