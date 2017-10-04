'Bobs Burgers: The Movie' Coming July 17th, 2020
‘Bob’s Burgers’ Movie Ordered Up For 2020 https://t.co/LNr2Ic0Zmq pic.twitter.com/CuCfojMxMX— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 4, 2017
- Fox has ordered 'Bobs Burgers: The Movie' for a July 17th, 2020 release date.
- Creator Loren Bouchard had this to say about the announcement: “We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen. We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s – but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”
- Fox said this is part of their plan to double their animated initiative.
soo cute
It’s not subtle
ugh, sorry, I can’t post gifs anymore
Looking forward to the summer of 2020 being the summer of quotable Gene!!
So excited! I cannot wait!
I love this show, I'm sure I will love the movie.
It wasn't til this show I sorta regret not having children.