'Bobs Burgers: The Movie' Coming July 17th, 2020

i'm excited for this because of all of the potential merchandise! SHUT UP AND TAKE ALL OF MY MONEY! Reply

omg i didn't even think of this. Reply

I want a bunch of Kuchi Kopi stuff. Reply

Never enough Kuchi Kopi merch. All I wanted was that glow-in-the-dark funko figurine, but they made it a SDCC exclusive and it's dumb expensive on ebay. Just mass produce it and let me give you my money, already! Reply

Yes, all the Kochi Kopi stuff please! Reply

YES Reply

omg yaaaaaaaas! Reply

i'm skeptical for now but i love when animated tv shows get a movie, just for the jump in animation quality. the first rugrats movie remains a revelation. Reply

oops, just submitted this too. lol Can't wait. Reply

lol i submitted it too Reply

I'm so excited for this! Bring back Josh for the movie please and ty Reply

soo cute soo cute Reply

ugh, sorry, I can’t post gifs anymore



ugh, sorry, I can't post gifs anymore

Buuuurrrn youbeautifulbench Buuuuurrrrn Reply

OIIIIIL SPIIIIIHIIIIIILLLLLLL Reply

this show is a gem. so glad the quality has really stayed the same so i have complete faith in this movie being good even though it is several years out. Reply

Looking forward to the summer of 2020 being the summer of quotable Gene!! Looking forward to the summer of 2020 being the summer of quotable Gene!! Reply

i would pre-order my ticket for opening day right now if i could. Reply

Is it bad I asked my boss if I could request a PTO day 3 years in advance the moment I saw the article pop up? Reply

no because i had the same thought Reply

SO EXCITED. They already do good two-parters, so I think they’ll be able to carry it off. Plus, I am more trusting after I was pleasantly surprised by the Simpsons movie. Reply

So excited! I cannot wait! Reply

<3



I love this show, I'm sure I will love the movie. Reply

YYAAASSSSS Reply

She's literally the first mother I ever saw that I want to be like.





It wasn't til this show I sorta regret not having children. Reply

As someone who's watched the major motion-pictures of many animated series, I'm... Idk. I'm not convinced this format is good considering what the writers are used to. But I'm hopeful it's good. Love the show. Reply

2020 is not soon enough Reply

I cant believe its almost 2020. lol Reply

