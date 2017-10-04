huh

Ansel Elgort offered lead role in ‘The Goldfinch’ adaptation




- Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios look to have found the star for their adaptation of Donna Tartt’s acclaimed novel.
- Director John Crowley had been meeting with several candidates for almost two months before finally handing Elgort the role of Theo.
- “The Goldfinch,” which earned critical raves for its Dickensian plotting, tells the story of a young man named Theodore Decker who survives a terrorist bombing at an art museum — an attack that kills his mother. From there, he tumbles through a series of adventures that finds him living in Las Vegas with his deadbeat father and, later, involved in art forgeries.

lmao. i guess. which book would you like to see made into a movie (not starring ansel elgort), ontd?
