Ansel Elgort offered lead role in ‘The Goldfinch’ adaptation
.@AnselElgort offered lead role in "Goldfinch" adaptation https://t.co/GuZ2j9LTSY pic.twitter.com/Ufv3DzZdyt— Variety (@Variety) October 4, 2017
- Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios look to have found the star for their adaptation of Donna Tartt’s acclaimed novel.
- Director John Crowley had been meeting with several candidates for almost two months before finally handing Elgort the role of Theo.
- “The Goldfinch,” which earned critical raves for its Dickensian plotting, tells the story of a young man named Theodore Decker who survives a terrorist bombing at an art museum — an attack that kills his mother. From there, he tumbles through a series of adventures that finds him living in Las Vegas with his deadbeat father and, later, involved in art forgeries.
lmao. i guess. which book would you like to see made into a movie (not starring ansel elgort), ontd?
Ancillary Justice would be interesting to adapt. The Hyperion cantos too.
