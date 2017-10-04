ABC Releases First 'American Idol' Reboot Judges Photo + GMA Appearance!

When does this start? Isn't Katheryn on tour? Reply

It's wild how a haircut ruined someone's career. Reply

her team learnt nothing from Felicity! Reply

i hope it flops Reply

damn the easiest $25 mill anyone could make, sit there and judge people. kathryn get that money. Reply

ABC's promo department could not suck more. Reply

Lionel's face looks kind of bloated. I actually think Katy looks good here.



I’d like to speak to your manager. Reply

i can't believe they did they whole swan song ~this is the end~ two years ago only to come back. they're like the LCD soundsystem of tv. Reply

Oh boy, this is gonna be a great disaster. Reply

The whole thing that sold this show was Simon Cowell being mean to people. Probably wouldn't fly today, but literally why would anyone watch this over The Voice, which at least has the "team" and competition aspect, plus the fact that the singers pick the coaches? Reply

Luke Bryan's teeth are so white. Reply

Lmao @ OP’s note 💀💀 Reply

