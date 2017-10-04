ABC Releases First 'American Idol' Reboot Judges Photo + GMA Appearance!
‘America Idol’: First Look At Judges & Host: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Ritchie & Ryan Seacrest Smile For Camera https://t.co/8VoZ21gW0T pic.twitter.com/8muAyoaqC5— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 4, 2017
The American Idol Auditions have begun in New York City this week so naturally ABC has released the first photo of the judges and host together. They also made an appearance on GMA this morning to promote the show and talked about what they hope to bring to the shows revival!
You can smell the waste of money from here!