ONTD Roundup

ugh i need to wash dishes and clean out the fridge but i've literally been sitting in my pjs since i woke up



(at 11 lmao) Reply

Thread

Link

lol i really need to print this out and tape it to my fridge Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

keep the pjs on Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just tried taking my blood pressure FOUR times and I got an 'error' message three of those times.



I have a doctor's appointment in 30 minutes. I don't even get how it couldn't read it. Reply

Thread

Link

Falafel salad and bread with olive and tomato Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's national taco day so Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Guess I have to change my lunch plans Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you for giving me the perfect reason to eat nothing but tacos today Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

whatever fast food place has a tasty gluten free salad :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://minimalistbaker.com/best-vegan-pulled-pork-sandwich/ Dis, minus the bunz Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Gonna make a sandwich with turkey, apples and 3 pepper jack cheese Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i brought leftover chicken, lime, and rice soup i made last night. so good, just wish i had more for tomorrow after my surgery! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

leftover halal cart food, cheezits, and a cookie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

chili chicken Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had falafel and avgolemono soup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Leftover pizza. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Probably just another grilled ham and cheese sandwich and some apple juice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was too lazy to make myself a sandwich this morning, and I'm super broke, so I'm eating a packet of oatmeal that I keep in my desk :| Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Probably a Lean Pocket and some jalapeño chips. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Leftover chicken teriyaki Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ontd what's ur favorite lesbian love story (movie, tv show or book idc)? Reply

Thread

Link

saving face, bitch! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

never heard of it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao irl this is killin me for some reason Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





<3

carol and saving face<3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

saving face>>>>>>>>>> Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh wait, and i also love DEBS for how ridiculous it is Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The Tipping The Velvet miniseries with Rachael Stirling Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

But I'm a Cheerleader! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fried green tomatoes Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

idk if it counts but i still think about lovesong w riley keough and jena malone a lot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think there's a lesbian character on fincher's new show on netflix, so I'm ready to hate him more than ever bc i know they're gonna fuck up the storyline if true Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Bound Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Pink Lady Apple



You are very laid back and respectful.



https://www.buzzfeed.com/raechilling/pick-some-candy-and-find-out-what-kind-of-apple-yo-2x863?utm_term=.mxOkQV5V5#.qpBne7d7d



Edited at 2017-10-04 04:28 pm (UTC) Pink Lady AppleYou are very laid back and respectful. Reply

Thread

Link

Same! Nom Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Granny Smith Apple

You are very mature and confident.



confident.mp3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Granny Smith Apple

You are very mature and confident.

😭 thanks, buzzfeed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Pink Lady Apple

You are very laid back and respectful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gala Apple

You're very quick to judge and hate when no one is paying attention to you.



this fucking shade from buzzfeed rn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Gold Rush Apple



You are very snappy and feisty. You're also very outgoing! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got Pink Lady Apple too 😊 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Granny Smith Apple

You are very mature and confident. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Honey Crisp Apple



You are extremely sweet and friendly to everyone!





I wouldn't say I'm sweet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Gold Rush Apple

You are very snappy and feisty. You're also very outgoing! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Google Event is happening soon. I need to find a livestream. Reply

Thread

Link







I hope it at least works... this super tiny camera arrived this morning, I just wanna go home and test itI hope it at least works... Reply

Thread

Link

What's it for? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

perfect for taking pics of ur dog Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what do you use something like that for? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm your next fav youtuber Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

send pics of ur dog, b*tch! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Planning to have somewhat of a relaxing day since I have no classes



- going to finish Underground Railroad

- take my grandma out to lunch for her birthday

- do some chores

- give myself a manicure

- donate some money for PR relief

- take my puppy to the park

- have sushi and sleep early Reply

Thread

Link

Felt really emotionally drained the last couple days. How do you recharge? I'm struggling



💕 Reply

Thread

Link

lay in bed and beg my dog to cuddle Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haha, this is me with my cats. "Please come cuddle, I'm sad! Look at me! Stop walking away!" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Long walks by a body of water, preferably a beach.

Proper diet

Lots and lots of music



Feel better <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sleep, gentle music, watching funny yet shitty shows Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sleep, being outside, going to target or somewhere else comforting (i just love target lol), watching comfort shows like king of the hill, painting my nails and showering. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

read, do a sheet mask, take a bath, glass of wine and/or cup of tea Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Stay away from people and fix up my apartment. Make the bed, clean the bathroom, just make sure everything looks nice and neat and organized. And of course, bubble baths. And painting my nails. And sometimes baking. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

try to read, relax, and watch things that i have watched before just to make myself laugh (so i can remember I know how to laugh) hope you recharge in time <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm turning 25 tomorrow and it's just hit me the concept of "dressing my age" which I really don't do, and am i even suppose to? I've always been into fashion but was terrified to wear a lot of things that were "out there" and now I don't care but then i'm like AM I TOO OLD FOR THIS??



I don't wanna believe I am, i just wanna wear my blue furry coat without these thoughts :( Reply

Thread

Link

25 is so young, though, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I KNOW, BUT GODDAMN I FEEL SO OLD. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

if your 20s aren't for trying out new styles what even are they for tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dressing for your age is stupid. just wear what you want to wear! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

unless you're wearing shirts that say '2 CUTE' in glitter ur probably fine Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah girl. if anything i started wearing fun and too out there clothes after I turned 25. like even for work i have to dress fairly business-y but I always add touches of fun (colours, nails/makeup, shoes, cute or bold prints). i love fashion too and i feel like if anything, since turning 25 i've had way more fun with it and i feel like i am more creative too when it comes to putting together an outfit. also 25 is super young! just have fun with it tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

worry about dressing too young when u hit ur thirties Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh I just turned 25 like a month ago and I dress how I feel which is kind of "out there" I guess lol



I mean 30 is like the new 20 now with how long humans live so we're still babies lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Happy birthday! Don't do it. You're going to regret it when you get older and realize 25 is still so young and there's no reason to change the way you dress. Just keep wearing whatever you're comfortable with and don't worry about what others think Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



i actually cleaned my entire bathroom yesterday and it didn't even take that long. this morning i wake up to see my roommate's hair in the sink. Reply

Thread

Link

Hair in the sink is so nasty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I KNOW RIGHT?? i have no idea how to bring this up to her bc she's peak yt girl who deflects every time a topic gets too touchy for her liking. i don't want to keep cleaning up her messes, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How does one even get hair in the sink? Is she washing her hair in it? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ugh that's so fucking gross. I would be pissed. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i am the roommate :S Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I need advice, ontd.



So, yesterday my roommate/best friend's brother apparently went into my apartment. He had cat-sat for bff's cats in the past and knows where our emergency key is (bff did not tell me where it is but he knows where it is meh). So he went into our apartment at around 1 in the afternoon and kept calling bff to talk to her. He has some kind of mental disorder going on (bff hasn't specifically disclosed what and I've never pried) that he needs to get monthly injections for. he's currently at the end of the month. SO he comes over yesterday in what was probably a manic state. he leaves right before I get home, around 7pm. my roommate tells me about all this (and apparently read him the riot act for letting himself in-- I just had surgery, and it's not totally impossible that I'd be there). I tell her I'm uncomfortable with someone coming in without me knowing about it (and also asked her who else has keys to our place-- no one does, but brother knows where the spare key is hidden). at some point during the night the brother is admitted to the er. I'm not sure specifically what's going on.



is there an appropriate time for me to bring up boundaries and my own concerns that a mentally unwell person knows where the spare key to my apartment is, or am I being incredibly selfish and need to stfu? I honestly don't know and would appreciate some perspectives. Reply

Thread

Link

I would move the key and kind of leave it at that. Your BFF sounds like they’re taking it seriously. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I'd probably do away with the spare key entirely (or keep it at a parents place or something?) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you feel unsafe with him around, I don't think it's inappropriate. And while your best friend doesn't have to tell you everything in the world, i find it odd that she won't disclose what issues he has, issues that seem serious. I'm not sure of the time to ask, perhaps when everything settles down, i think it's fair to ask especially if you're going to be sharing this living space, you should feel comfortable. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

is there any concern that he might hurt himself or others when he is in a manic state? because i'd probably ask her that but frame it in "if i come home and he's here, what should i do to help him or not upset him further? should i be concerned?" and if she indicates that you are to avoid him because there's a risk of something bad happening, then i'd try to broach the subject of him knowing where the key is. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this was so stinkin' cute



Reply

Thread

Link

She's really good and a great partner for Mark. Usually I don't want Mark to win but I'd be okay with them winning lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah i'm really liking her :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When I got to work i realized i didn't have my building ID. No problem because i can show my license! ...except I quickly realized my license wasn't in my wallet. I really hope its somewhere in my house. Reply

Thread

Link



Nicole has a confession to make. ❤️ #FreshOffTheBoat pic.twitter.com/DgEp2Fjpdx — Fresh off the Boat (@FreshOffABC) October 4, 2017



Jeff Yang (Hudson's dad) promises that this isn't just a one-off and that Nicole has a great arc,

- "I genuinely can't think of anything like it on sitcom TV" - but he's also presumably a straight dude so I'll take his words with a grain of salt.

i was so excited when this happened last nightJeff Yang (Hudson's dad) promises that this isn't just a one-off and that Nicole has a great arc,- "I genuinely can't think of anything like it on sitcom TV" - but he's also presumably a straight dude so I'll take his words with a grain of salt. Reply

Thread

Link

i literally screamed "yassssss!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's so cute, lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i changed my jeans style after i turned gay Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved this so much. I'm looking forward to what's going to happen next. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link