i love her but this isn't my favorite song tbh Reply

I thought it would be a hit but now I have my doubts :/ Reply

its not catchy enough for radio



I fucking love it, I think the chorus is amazing, and at this point Kelly Clarkson doesn't need hits. She is the kind of artists that always has the ability to be in the right place at the right time, and hit the charts like she was never gone when the public likes one of her songs. Reply

As a stan I think I would have been really upset like five years ago or so, but at this point I'm just happy for new music! Reply

Yeah its a great song but it just wont shart well but I liked the production a lot. Reply

“won’t shart well”



☹️ Reply

song just kinda goes nowhere Reply

Both songs she released on Spotify were nice enough songs but wont have any kind of traction on the charts. She would have been OK to leave those songs on the album but she should have come with a stronger first single. People expect a certain sound from her and this was not it so maybe single number 2 will be better. Reply

i've loved her since amlt but i can't get into her new songs at all. i thought i'd be into soulful kelly but it just sounds like meghan trainor with vocal talent



Edited at 2017-10-04 04:38 pm (UTC)

but i'm sure her album will still debut at she hasn't had a real hit single since 2012 so no prob notbut i'm sure her album will still debut at #1 so does it rly matter Reply

I keep hearing LSS on the radio, so maybe it is catching on? IDGAF, I love it. Reply

It's not my favorite song of hers, but I am happy she's back. Reply

