I know Tom is a loser but I love Loki, idc.

honestly, and it's been this way for me for over a decade, i enjoy the characters, i can take or leave most of the actors. in all films, and fandom.

He's a legit great character and Tom plays him perfectly. I can't hate on that even if the man had proven to be a disappointment.

Agreed, him & Chris have the best chemistry. Loki & Thor are the reason I keep watching these movies

finally!! a legitimately funny joke!!!!

i like his duran duran shirt

I really look forward to this.

I hope Hela lives. Can't we have at least one mainstream female villain who appears in multiple films ala Loki?

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] she's not really Death, and she has a bigger role in the universe.



Edited at 2017-10-04 04:50 pm (UTC) Same. I wonder if

"I have to get off this planet" perfectly encompasses my feels right now.



That being said, I need this movie yesterday.

Mark's little "Did I win?" Kills me softly every time

I'm so ready for no more movies with Loki. He has worn out his welcome.

I am so excited for this movie! It looks like so much fun.

"No team. Only Hulk!"



lol

