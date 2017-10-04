October 4th, 2017, 10:53 am saintclaire87 Thor Ragnarok TV Spot- Loki Reunited with the Hulk / Behind the Scenes Hey Loki, look who it is!I have to get off of this planet. lol Thor Rangnarok opens Nov. 3Screen Rant Youtube Tagged: chris hemsworth, film trailer / stills, mark ruffalo, marvel, tessa thompson, tom hiddleston Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1515 comments Add comment
I know Tom is a loser but I love Loki, idc.
I hope Hela lives. Can't we have at least one mainstream female villain who appears in multiple films ala Loki?
Edited at 2017-10-04 04:50 pm (UTC)
That being said, I need this movie yesterday.
lol