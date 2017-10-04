The View talks about Trump's visit to Puerto Rico and interviews Idris Elba
The View talks about Trump's visit to Puerto Rico after the devastation of Hurricane Maria hit the island. They discuss him talking about throwing paper towels at people who need help, comparing death tolls to Hurricane Katrina and overall how his visit was a total PR disaster. Sunny brings up that the rising death tolls could have been prevented if there was a faster response by President Trump. They also discuss about how the "FAKE NEWS" are talking about his coverage during his visit to Puerto Rico.
Remember back at the beginning of summer when a group of politicians were shot at during a softball practice? Well, the person who got hit during that event, Senator Steve Scalise said that the Las Vegas shooting fortified people's right to have guns. The panel argues that the current system did not stop a man to buy almost 50 guns from four different states and allowed him to buy modifiers (bump stocks) to turn semi-automatic guns into automatic guns. Joy and Sunny argue that there could be preventative measures done. Joy brings up an example of how after Australia experienced a mass shooting in the late 90s, they banned semi-automatic and automatic guns. Sunny does not understand how politicians don't know about bump stocks or as to why people need semi-automatic and automatic guns as a mechanism of self defense.
Other topics discussed today are why are modern relationships failing, the reasons as to why the third Sex and the City movie is now down the drain, and Idris Elba is still promoting "The Mountain Between Us." They talk about the movie and him taking on American roles.
Trump has landed in Las Vegas. This is Idris interview has to be one of the last things Jed did.
I saw it. I've been trying to scrub my brain of it.
I remember after a shooting at a school some pictures of the victims started circulating on whatsapp groups, a friend got mad at the asshole that send them to one of our groups and left, some of the other participants said she was being oversensitive and how they were just "spreading information on the attack" because they had "cousins in school age so this information is useful to me".
I don’t even blame the asshole republicans. They are always gonna be pieces of shit but Democratic constituents gave these bigots the White House, Supreme Court and Congress
Who are the candidates you are supporting in your state/city and how much money have you donated to progressive/grass roots campaigns that support a $15 minimum wage, healthcare for all, and the abolishment of Citizens United?
Only later did I realize he was probably trying to record the movie so he could post it on the internet.
How pathetic that I can no longer go to a movie without worrying about being shot.
SIC Presser: Major Points
Inquiry began January 23, hopes are they will be able to close investigation in the next few months, though they aren't there yet.
Documents identified many new leads and expanded scope of inquiry.
Mayflower meeting, 7 individuals interviewed, could expand.
Everyone involved in campaign platform drafting under investigation, and close look at shifts in platform.
Comey Memos: Satisfied that their involvement has been exhaustive, though not closed.
Collusion: looking into all evidence. No initial findings, too many to documents that haven't been reviewed as of yet, though they have a grasp of how it happened.
The Russian intelligence is a direct threat to the 2018 elections and 2020 Presidentials.
Trump Tower Moscow being investigated.
Russian efforts didn't end after election. Russians target France, Netherlands and Germany.
21 states electoral systems were attempted to be breached. Not all were successful.
Russia's use of social media platforms - concern: political advertising. Google, Twitter, Facebook will appear in public hearing regarding ads/fake news on November 1.
Source of ads may from now on be shown to users (AKA who funded the ads/posted them)
Also, reasons why a story is trending - because of bots, foreigners.
30,000 - 50,000 FB accounts purged in France that were run by Russians targeting election.
October 25 - Marc Cohen
Hit a wall on Steele Dossier, Mr. Steele has not been helpful, hasn't responded to requests. SIC can't understand/draw conclusions without cooperation. June 2016 confirmed, hopes for Steele to testify. Open plea to Steele and possible witnesses.
lol Joy, you do you but mama ain't got time for broke ass people...Also, I hate those puff sleeves Sunny is wearing.
