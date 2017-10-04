The View talks about Trump's visit to Puerto Rico and interviews Idris Elba

THIS IS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW! SENATE INTEL COMMITTEE ARE DOING A PRESSER!



wow Reply

Holy shit they talked about the Mayflower. Reply

They are even bringing up the platform changes to the RNC. Reply

They are talking about Comey's memos. Reply

I'm taking notes and will post the major points in here as soon as they are done! Reply

Burr made some implications that has me hmmm.... Reply

Parent

We are not going to get the ads that were used. T_T Reply

I just got here - have they said anything major so far? Reply

:'( looking at these photos... i'm never going to forgive white people, am i? Reply

every day i think i'm maxed out on rage, then the next day comes barreling thru to prove me wrong Reply

Sometime in the last 24 hours, photos leaked of the Las Vegas shooter after he killed himself.

I saw it. I've been trying to scrub my brain of it. Reply

Jesus who would post that kind of stuff? No one needs to see that, I'm sorry you ended up seeing it bb. Reply

It was on 4chan /pol/ and it ended up on Reddit when people were talking about the arrival of his companion to the United States. Reply

Links please Reply

ugh

I remember after a shooting at a school some pictures of the victims started circulating on whatsapp groups, a friend got mad at the asshole that send them to one of our groups and left, some of the other participants said she was being oversensitive and how they were just "spreading information on the attack" because they had "cousins in school age so this information is useful to me". Reply

Yeah, I saw it too. I thought it was surprisingly not as violent as I thought it would be. Still pretty mess up though. Reply

Thank you Bernie Busters, third party voters and Stay at Home protesters for doing this to our country.



I don’t even blame the asshole republicans. They are always gonna be pieces of shit but Democratic constituents gave these bigots the White House, Supreme Court and Congress Reply

What are you doing now to get out the vote for the November 6, 2018 midterms for local and state legislatures?



Who are the candidates you are supporting in your state/city and how much money have you donated to progressive/grass roots campaigns that support a $15 minimum wage, healthcare for all, and the abolishment of Citizens United? Reply

lmao. if there's any fault in the democratic voters for Trump's win, it's attitudes like yours Reply

I left a movie yesterday because I became paranoid after a dude in a trench coat came in and kept moving seats and adjusting something under his coat.



Only later did I realize he was probably trying to record the movie so he could post it on the internet.



How pathetic that I can no longer go to a movie without worrying about being shot. Reply

It's so sad that that's what we've come to. We can't enjoy a concert or movie or even church anymore. But props to you. I would have done the same thing. Better to be safe. Reply

What movie lol Reply

Victoria and Abdul. Which was weird because I feel like that's not the kind of movie that people are desperately trying to torrent but bless him for serving the small population that is I guess, lol. Reply

Lmfao what a moron Reply

Trump WISHES. I am personally offended on behalf of David Brent, King of Slough.

lmao wrong post



lmao wrong post

Obama admins interviewed to get an idea of what they knew and when, their response. Have been unbelievably helpful.



Inquiry began January 23, hopes are they will be able to close investigation in the next few months, though they aren't there yet.



Documents identified many new leads and expanded scope of inquiry.



Mayflower meeting, 7 individuals interviewed, could expand.



Everyone involved in campaign platform drafting under investigation, and close look at shifts in platform.



Comey Memos: Satisfied that their involvement has been exhaustive, though not closed.



Collusion: looking into all evidence. No initial findings, too many to documents that haven't been reviewed as of yet, though they have a grasp of how it happened.



The Russian intelligence is a direct threat to the 2018 elections and 2020 Presidentials.



Trump Tower Moscow being investigated.



Russian efforts didn't end after election. Russians target France, Netherlands and Germany.



21 states electoral systems were attempted to be breached. Not all were successful.



Russia's use of social media platforms - concern: political advertising. Google, Twitter, Facebook will appear in public hearing regarding ads/fake news on November 1.



Source of ads may from now on be shown to users (AKA who funded the ads/posted them)



Also, reasons why a story is trending - because of bots, foreigners.



30,000 - 50,000 FB accounts purged in France that were run by Russians targeting election.



October 25 - Marc Cohen



Hit a wall on Steele Dossier, Mr. Steele has not been helpful, hasn't responded to requests. SIC can't understand/draw conclusions without cooperation. June 2016 confirmed, hopes for Steele to testify. Open plea to Steele and possible witnesses.



Will November 1 eclipse #ComeyCoaster party from June? Reply

LoL, that ICONIC post could never be topped unless we get indictments or piss tapes. Reply

Parent

*October 25 will be public hearing with Marc Cohen, Trump's counsel. Reply

They didn't alter the votes. But they did influence in regards to news. Reply

Thanks for this, you're the real MVP tbh Reply

Thank you! Reply

Overall, this presser! Reply

"I never marry anybody with a lot of money. I'm against that"



lol Joy, you do you but mama ain't got time for broke ass people...Also, I hate those puff sleeves Sunny is wearing.



Edited at 2017-10-04 04:55 pm (UTC)

Edited at 2017-10-04 05:05 pm (UTC) Right? As I get older, my #1 turn on is 'financial stability'.

No lie. Some guy that was interested in me told his friends "The cable company's about to cut me off in a few days." My first reaction was "Oh god, if you can't even budget for *that* (or have enough sense to get rid of it when it's too much), what else are you unable to pay off ?" Reply

