Are you ready for social media stars to become real celebrities, ONTD?
Because it's happening!
Logan Paul (Youtuber, social media star, brother of Jake Paul) was on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his new project Logan Paul Vs on a platform called Watchable.
Get used to more narcissism and obnoxiousness, ONTD!
Logan talks about his most recent stunt fighting an alligator, the most dangerous thing he has ever done and reveals how he lost 15% of his right testicle.
Logan talks about how he got started making videos online, doing dumb things and reveals his brand new 'cool bus.'
source: 1, 2
Fingers crossed!
i work with an 11 year old who loves him and i just want her to love herself D:
Edited at 2017-10-04 02:32 pm (UTC)
They really wanted to make money from YouTube like it’s a real entertainment job, but in regards to the money and nothing else.
That Game Grumps show is just too much