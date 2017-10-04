Kesha Covers Rolling Stone Magazine
Kesha has landed her first rolling stone magazine cover! Check out more photos and a snippet of the article at the source, where she talks about her eating disorder and her fabulous, Grammy contending album Rainbow.
Source
Kesha appears on our new cover. In the story, she goes deep on overcoming an eating disorder, her new LP and more https://t.co/51fRAhdr8O pic.twitter.com/odSdVUAKhF— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 4, 2017
ONTD, do you think Kesha is getting a Grammy nomination?
I think she will get at least one nom
idk if she will get one but i think she deserves a nom.
'spaceship' is my theme song for the month.
I'm glad she's doing well and is finally able to make the music she wants. Her early demo before she made it big are 🔥 🔥 🔥