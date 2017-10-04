Kesha Covers Rolling Stone Magazine

I'm really glad that she's back and doing well. Praying is such a pretty song. Reply

she deserves a nomination for sure. Reply

This is not a good cover.

RS is dusty, they should have used the first photo at the source as the cover. Reply

start that grammy promo sis!! Reply

why did the MUA do her dirty like that tho? Reply

Glad I'm not the only one!! I was like this.... isn't Kesha Reply

Mte! Those eyebrows. Reply

mte tf Reply

ikr... lol, those eyebrows Reply

lol Reply

I had to look up her IG because the cover did her dirty imo? The eyebrows throw me off. Nude lips? Why Reply

I think if her eyebrows were lighter she would look great here. They're just way too dark for her. Reply

i love that jacket. Reply

Them eyebrows are... not it. Reply

yas Kesha!



I think she will get at least one nom Reply

yikes @ that cover.



idk if she will get one but i think she deserves a nom. Reply

that is a horrible cover she looks like a neanderthal Reply

what an awful photo, jfc. the MUA who did that should be ashamed. Reply

Those eyebrows are too much. Reply

LoL omg i was gonna post a similar comment but i'm tryna be a nicer girl n say nicer things... Reply

lolol Reply

love her and would love the chance to do her makeup some day.



'spaceship' is my theme song for the month. Reply

