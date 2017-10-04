October 4th, 2017, 02:33 pm evillemmons Miley Cyrus sings 'The Climb' source Tagged: jimmy fallon, miley cyrus Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2727 comments Add comment
X-Factor 2009 kinda ruined The Climb for me.
The original plan was I Would Die For You from Younger now but they scrapped that after the shooting happened.
Even Dido's No Freedom came up in the top 150.
Anyway buy Younger Now on iTunes! it was #1 for like 4 or 5 days until Tom Petty died.