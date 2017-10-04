I think this was already posted on the post where her and Adam sandler sang together Reply

Thread

Link

This is my favorite Miley ballad:



X-Factor 2009 kinda ruined The Climb for me. Reply

Thread

Link

i forgot about this one! i'm partial to these pre-bangerz gems:



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh I LOVE Bottom Of The Ocean too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh SAME. I want her to bring this one back. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yaaas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her best song Reply

Thread

Link

Crying!! She used to struggle so much with this song but she just killed it! Reply

Thread

Link

Has she got a cold? Not trying to be shady, I'm genuinely asking. Reply

Thread

Link

It's the new tone she picked up for this era tbh a little raspy + a stronger southern twang. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she sounds really good Reply

Thread

Link

desperately clinging onto her old good-girl image I see Reply

Thread

Link

She sang it for Las Vegas victims. This is from Monday night. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ive always liked this song Reply

Thread

Link

i hate this song sfm Reply

Thread

Link

mte, i can't when grown adults say it makes them cry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everytime I see "The Climb" I keep thinking of No Doubt's "The Climb" Reply

Thread

Link

i still like this song tbh Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

awwww Reply

Thread

Link

why is she singing this? isn't it like 15 years old idgi Reply

Thread

Link

Part of her new image. Before she wanted nothing to do with old Miley and now she’s singing See You Again and The Climb. Next up Seven Things tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's flopping so she's trying to ease the embarrassment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She sang The Climb for the first time this weekend on her Instagram Live because fans kept requesting it. She's sang it at the Tonight Show on Monday night for the Las Vegas victims.



The original plan was I Would Die For You from Younger now but they scrapped that after the shooting happened. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Even Dido's No Freedom came up in the top 150.



Anyway buy Younger Now on iTunes! it was I am dying at this song charting back in iTunes after she sang it.Even Dido's No Freedom came up in the top 150.Anyway buy Younger Now on iTunes! it was #1 for like 4 or 5 days until Tom Petty died. Reply

Thread

Link

i like this song Reply

Thread

Link