WE ARE GETTING A FUCKING TIME JUMP AGAIN! GODDAMNIT. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao mte! i saw "one hundred days" and i was like FFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL @ squint perkins and associates being a flop Reply

Thread

Link

This character had so much potential in season 1 and they ruined her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't even get the scene. they've been begging david for a client for 100 days??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No idea. Tbh I couldn’t finish the clip because I hate her so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also, I’ve waited years for Mellie to become POTUS only to have “Scandal” be up against “Will & Grace”! So torn about which one to watch live. Reply

Thread

Link

This is the last season and the ratings don't matter. Watch W & G. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When are Mellie and Olivia going to hook up? It's the final season, nobody cares, just have Mellie and Olivia ride off into the presidential sunset together. Reply

Thread

Link

lol, Olivia is too dickmatized with Fitz, I want that to happen but it's never going to happen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have put 12 of the best years of my life into Shondaland! SHONDA OWES ME. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still need to watch the sixth season but I will as soon as it's up on netflix. Reply

Thread

Link

DAMN Kerry looking fine as fuck! She is just so damn gorgeous....I hope all those flop magazines that always try her life with shitty covers are taking notes from the angles and lighting being used in this promo clip. Reply

Thread

Link