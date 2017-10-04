Pauley Perrette leaving NCIS

Holy shit. I left once Michael did but this is still surprising. I occasionally read recaps and the only storyline I care about/that seems interesting is McGee/Delilah.



Bet there's only a few more seasons left at this point. Reply

isn't she weird Reply

This show has 15 seasons already. Reply

I didn't realize this show was that old. It had to be in reruns when I watched but I dipped when Kate (Sasha) left Reply

You should've continued for a bit! Ziva was a pretty great character. This show has a tendency to kill off women for no reason, tho. Reply

Thread



lbr CBS has that tendency, not just this show Reply

Ziva was my favorite, I've only seen a handful of episodes since. Reply

She's been the goth with bangs for 16 years? Wow. Reply

lmaooooo Reply

Thread



this comment is killing me lmfao Reply

Thread



Lmao mte Reply

Thread



Omg Reply

Thread



ouch Reply

Thread



LOL mte Reply

Thread



my parents are going to be so upset. they named their dog after her. Reply

I love when people use the crop tool when posting from the notes app. Reply

It looks more like she photographed a computer screen to me. Reply

Thread



i cant believe this show is till on???



i'vent watched in forever, but her character was cute... so they didnt let her and tony get together at any stage? bummer Reply

her and tony would've been awkward. Reply

Thread



Yes! But not as awkward as Abby/Gibbs because people do ship them. Reply

idk i kinda wanted that to happen? im trash you know that <3 Reply

Thread



Abby was meant to be with McGee. Reply

I loved this show so much but it's time for it to go. I didn't know Sean also left?? Tragic.

mark harmon will always be hot af Reply

Sean's still on the show! He's just not considered an original since he didn't join until the middle of season one. Reply

Thread



OHHH! That's weird, I practically think of him as an original. If Abby's gone, why's McGee still there? I stopped watching a while ago - did they never get together?? :( Reply

I honestly didn't think she'd ever leave. Reply

yeah especially after giving cote de pablo so much hassle when cote just wanted a pay raise due to her character's prominence popularity with fans and longevity on the show. too bad they killed off ziva, so she can't come back after pauley leaves Reply

Thread



Holy shit, I thought she'd be a lifer. I wonder what gig she's got up next? Reply

Calling it now she either gets killed or goes into witness protection for some reason. Reply

Thread



That is like a default for a lot of the CBS crime procedurals. -_- Reply

Thread



She'll probably get killed so next season can be about revenge or figuring out who did it. Reply

Unintentional oop @ this.



She's got a stalker she's been dealing with for the past decade and a half. Reply

I really doubt she’s going to find any success after leaving the show. They hardly ever do. Reply

She dont want to collect them coins until this ship sinks tho ? Reply

As a broke bitch, it always shocks me when people that have a relatively easy job (at this point she’s been in the routine for 16 years) and make so much money just decide to leave...like did you reach a point where you said to yourself “you know what, I’ve made enough money to last my lifetime, I’m good” Reply

boredom, workplace conflicts, need for a life change? i doubt she's gonna stop working altogether, she prob just had enough of that show, i guess. god knows i'd have never lasted 16 years at the same place/job, so it's the opposite that's hard for me to understand, idk Reply

Thread



Was her decision? I couldn't tell from her wording if she made the request or if it was a production thing. Reply

Thread



Which is how Ellen Pompeo handles Grey's Anatomy Reply

Thread



idk ncis is boring af & her net worth is 16 million so I'd jump ship too if I were her Reply

Thread



lol her twitter avatar is of her doing the no h8 campaign that all the c-list celebs were doing 8 years ago? god she really is so lame Reply

