Toby's awfulness is rubbing off on kate. I love Randall and Beth's marriage. Reply

randall and beth are ~goals Reply

i hate toby so fucking much. he's constantly pitting himself against her family and it's so grating Reply

Kate needs to chill the fuck out. It's not her mom's fault she's fat or that her mom can sing better. I'm starting to feel like she and Toby deserve each other. Reply

Honestly I get where Kate is coming from because Rebecca does make these little criticisms and comments where you can see she's not trying to be hurtful at all, but also why they'd dig at Kate, especially when they happen so often.



But what she said to her mom is the kinda thing that you keep to yourself, because it's more about you than what the other person is doing, and there's no need to hurt them like that. "You existed?" Damn.



Randall and Beth remain superior!! Reply

randall and beth are great. i cackled last week when he called his daughters stacey dash and omarosa cause of their judgement of him staying at home while their mom goes to work. Reply

mte omg Reply

kate is a brat lol, rebecca was a fine mom



she'd never survive in an immigrant household istg Reply

Rebecca wasn't perfect but no mother is. If she was nothing but positive and supportive I'm sure that would have also been an issue since Kate wouldn't have boundaries.



kate you're a 37 year old. Grow up. Go to therapy. I'm sorry your mother sings better than you. Reply

okay but lol @ the conflict being that mandy moore is ~such a good singer~ her voice is pleasant enough but let's not pretend kate had whitney for a mom Reply

kate's so annoying, and i get why, but damn... chill?



also i love jack but i kinda don't like this narratve that he was such a great dad that the kids love and rebecca has these issues like hiding william from randall, showing favoritism towards randall more than kevin, micromanaging kate, etc. i mean i am glad we're getting into jack's issues, but still i feel kinda bad for rebecca, cause why she is very flawed, i feel like perhaps fandom and kate, etc., are kinda to critical of her? but i'm getting sick of kate's storyline mainly being about her body/issues with her mom cause of her body. can we do something else please?



also toby is the worst and i side eye people when they claim how great he is, and how much they love him and want a toby. Reply

Team Rebecca tbh, she tried so hard and only brought up her own experiences to support Kate in a "You can do it too" way. But I get it.



YES RANDALL/BETH. I was watching with my husband and I said "Omg I love them" probably six times.



Echoing all of ONTD I see lol. Reply

when toby said "miguel gets no love. I feel that pain" lol that was def a line @ the audience. Reply

Kate's inferiority complex is so damn annoying."you existed"???? Girl please. Rebecca aint perfect but to act like all that is wrong in your life is coz of her is ridiculous. You and Toby, match made in bratty heaven Reply

I'm gonna echo the sentiments here about Kate and Toby. Toby remains as The Worst but Kate is coming up strong behind him.



I have a mother who makes those comments that she believes to be helpful but are actually little digs. I get where Kate is coming from on that. I am the exact opposite of what my mother envisioned her daughter to be. That said, to say your mother's existence is your problem in life is a complete dick move.



I need them to address Kate's mental health as well. Her weight issues and her mental health are connected. Losing weight will not entirely fix her self-esteem. Reply

Randall and Beth remain the superior couple on this show. "I love you but I'm walking" was great and then after Beth talked to Kevin and then ran up to Randall and jumped in his arms❤️❤️



I kind of am starting to like Sophie and Kevin though. I loved when they showed kid-Sophie laughing at kid-Kevin during the talent show and then again during the Manny taping. Kevin better not do anything stupid to mess that up again. Reply

mte @ everything. i don't really care that much about kevin but i like when he interacts with randall and his family (mostly bc i love randall and all of his storylines lol) but IA, that part was really sweet with sophie Reply

Kate and Toby deserve one another. They're both awful. Reply

I'm starting to hate Beth and Randall. They don't need another kid. Just go volunteer at Big Brother/Big Sisters and call it a day Reply

i care so little for adult kevin and kate lmao like i just don't give a shit about their lame storylines. give me everything randall/beth and the flashbacks, and pls kill toby for real this season ty Reply

I get that Kate is insecure around her mom and her little comments about singing and stuff made Kate feel like she would never be as good as her mom. But 'you existed' is really hurtful and Kate just should have kept that to herself. It was really not constructive. How's her mom supposed to react to that? Reply

I really love this show.



Milo is amazing this season. He has grown so much as an actor. His scenes with Kate made me tear up.



However, Kate has been super annoying lately. I feel so bad for Rebecca because I feel like she always get blamed for everything. I really didn't see too much of an issue with how she was treating Kate. She was pretty supportive, imo. It's not her fault that she is beautiful and has a great voice too.



Loved the Kevin/Sophie stuff with them flashing back to the talent show.



And Randall and Beth continue to be such a strong couple and part of the show, even if the kiss at the end was slightly cheesy. Reply

