But what she said to her mom is the kinda thing that you keep to yourself, because it's more about you than what the other person is doing, and there's no need to hurt them like that. "You existed?" Damn.
Randall and Beth remain superior!!
she'd never survive in an immigrant household istg
kate you're a 37 year old. Grow up. Go to therapy. I'm sorry your mother sings better than you.
also i love jack but i kinda don't like this narratve that he was such a great dad that the kids love and rebecca has these issues like hiding william from randall, showing favoritism towards randall more than kevin, micromanaging kate, etc. i mean i am glad we're getting into jack's issues, but still i feel kinda bad for rebecca, cause why she is very flawed, i feel like perhaps fandom and kate, etc., are kinda to critical of her? but i'm getting sick of kate's storyline mainly being about her body/issues with her mom cause of her body. can we do something else please?
also toby is the worst and i side eye people when they claim how great he is, and how much they love him and want a toby.
YES RANDALL/BETH. I was watching with my husband and I said "Omg I love them" probably six times.
Echoing all of ONTD I see lol.
I have a mother who makes those comments that she believes to be helpful but are actually little digs. I get where Kate is coming from on that. I am the exact opposite of what my mother envisioned her daughter to be. That said, to say your mother's existence is your problem in life is a complete dick move.
I need them to address Kate's mental health as well. Her weight issues and her mental health are connected. Losing weight will not entirely fix her self-esteem.
I kind of am starting to like Sophie and Kevin though. I loved when they showed kid-Sophie laughing at kid-Kevin during the talent show and then again during the Manny taping. Kevin better not do anything stupid to mess that up again.
Milo is amazing this season. He has grown so much as an actor. His scenes with Kate made me tear up.
However, Kate has been super annoying lately. I feel so bad for Rebecca because I feel like she always get blamed for everything. I really didn't see too much of an issue with how she was treating Kate. She was pretty supportive, imo. It's not her fault that she is beautiful and has a great voice too.
Loved the Kevin/Sophie stuff with them flashing back to the talent show.
And Randall and Beth continue to be such a strong couple and part of the show, even if the kiss at the end was slightly cheesy.
Sophie's back story with Kevin is the first time I've ever liked/cared about him.
I'm realizing I only like the flashbacks and half of Randall's scenes lol.
Edited at 2017-10-04 07:08 pm (UTC)