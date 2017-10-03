Howie Mandel Wants Mental Health Reform
In light of the Vegas tragedy, Howie Mandel was on Ellen and discussed mental health and reform.
- Says the problem is lack of mental health awareness and treatment at the root of all these tragedies, "You hear about gun control or questions like 'was he muslim', they want to put it in a category, they wanna fix it. There's one fix, I don't care if you're muslim, a child, teenager, 64 year old man, woman...we are all people and we all have one issue, mental health."
- Says that anyone, even extermists and fanatics who are using religion as reasoning, at the root have a mental health issue to get to the point of taking lives
- Thinks mental health should be part of school curriculum
- "There is no way that there wasn't a sign." - about Vegas shooter
Source
- Says the problem is lack of mental health awareness and treatment at the root of all these tragedies, "You hear about gun control or questions like 'was he muslim', they want to put it in a category, they wanna fix it. There's one fix, I don't care if you're muslim, a child, teenager, 64 year old man, woman...we are all people and we all have one issue, mental health."
- Says that anyone, even extermists and fanatics who are using religion as reasoning, at the root have a mental health issue to get to the point of taking lives
- Thinks mental health should be part of school curriculum
- "There is no way that there wasn't a sign." - about Vegas shooter
Source
All forms of hatred, paranoia, and fear of other humans is an illness brought on by the way we consume and interpret data as well as the allowances we make for ourselves and others. Our culture breeds this.
(Also, has anyone else noticed that most people who like to call mass shootings a mental health issue tend to be the same people who don't think mental healthcare, or healthcare at all, warrants state funding? makes me think maybe they don't give quite as many fucks about mental health as they say)
But if we confront guns, then people have to come out of their status quo, have to recognise that gun ownership is not as simple as legislation makes it, that there is zero reason an automatic, or modifications to guns to make them automatic/semi-auto, should be legislated in the same way as a hunting rifle or a handgun. People latch onto 'poor mental health' as a scapegoat when the facts are extremely simple: when gun ownership is regulated, there are fewer mass shootings. It happened after the Port Arthur massacre in Australia.
Ultimately both gun culture and political culture in America is such that I don't see gun control happening any time soon though :/
'Also, has anyone else noticed that most people who like to call mass shootings a mental health issue tend to be the same people who don't think mental healthcare, or healthcare at all, warrants state funding? makes me think maybe they don't give quite as many fucks about mental health as they say'
Yep they are the same exact people.
Ohhhh yeah. Definitely. I had a coworker on fb flipping her shit over mental health care saying that it was a mental health issue, not a gun issue. I replied to her then that we need to be willing to not elect candidates who don't make it priority. She didn't have much to say bc she knows as a conservative, she cares much more about abortion and guns and whatnot and isn't about to vote for a dem that may make it a priority over the republican of her choice.
Ah, but that’s because they think adequate mental health care is throwing people in private, for-profit prisons, so the “it’s really about mental health care” push satisfies TWO of their masters’ industries.
Like, we obviously need mental health care reform, but only talking about it when there’s been a mass murder shows what they think about people with mental health problems, further stigmatizes it, discouraging treatment, and ignores how the common thread between all of these attacks are readily accessible firearms and a history of domestic violence, which the men in charge have no interest in dealing with for some reason.
This is the sad reality, which makes me think my only options are to get a gun myself or move away. The gun cult in this country is impossible to reason with, they don't even want a middle ground ffs. It's all or nothing.
Canada has pretty bad mental health care compared to our general healthcare system and we don't have regular mass shootings - it is gun control that stops those.
Yes, people will always have access to guns. But let's make it a lot harder for them to have that access, hmm?
i mean, how many more people have to die before they decided to ban guns?
I remember researching the ACA expansion for mental health and every single Republican governor rejected expansion funding for mental health but instead just place these people in prisons.
It's absolutely shameful that these topics of mental health and gun control get put together after tragedies like this when they should absolutely be separate issues.
Yes but there are different kinds of mental illness and some literally have symptoms that include aggression, anger, and violence. You're lumping them all together but they aren't all the same. Gun control is the biggest part of this but mental health help is crucial as well.
Oops, I shoulda scrolled down. But yeah, you cannot trust what Republicans mean when they say “mental health reform”. The deinstitutionalization movement in the 70s had good intentions, but in retrospect you can see it go cockeyed when it was championed by Reagan et al. It just shifted money from mental health care to prisons (and tax cuts, duh), and people are institutionalized and dehumanized anyway.
Mte! Pretty sure the aurora killer was proven sane
Edited at 2017-10-04 12:58 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-04 12:59 pm (UTC)
There was an article about the Vegas shooter where Starbucks employees recognized him on the news as a customer who was always verbally berating his girlfriend when they came in. If he was comfortable behaving that way towards her in public you can only imagine how he treated her in private.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polytechnique_(film)
Thanks for the comment tbh I hate men so much. SO much.
i do agree that mental health should be taught in schools in a general sense.