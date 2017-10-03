Howie Mandel Wants Mental Health Reform

I've said this for over a decade now; White Men are literally sick. The Patriarchy and White Privilege are cancerous and creates suffering for everyone, (albeit much worst for some than for others!!!)



All forms of hatred, paranoia, and fear of other humans is an illness brought on by the way we consume and interpret data as well as the allowances we make for ourselves and others. Our culture breeds this. Reply

mental health IS important, but the vast vast majority of people with mental health issues do not undertake acts of violence, let alone mass murder. Often people like to use things like 'uhhh, it's a mental health issue' to distance themselves from people who have committed horrific acts; it's a comforting notion that requires little to no change from the status quo of their life.



(Also, has anyone else noticed that most people who like to call mass shootings a mental health issue tend to be the same people who don't think mental healthcare, or healthcare at all, warrants state funding? makes me think maybe they don't give quite as many fucks about mental health as they say)



But if we confront guns, then people have to come out of their status quo, have to recognise that gun ownership is not as simple as legislation makes it, that there is zero reason an automatic, or modifications to guns to make them automatic/semi-auto, should be legislated in the same way as a hunting rifle or a handgun. People latch onto 'poor mental health' as a scapegoat when the facts are extremely simple: when gun ownership is regulated, there are fewer mass shootings. It happened after the Port Arthur massacre in Australia.



Ultimately both gun culture and political culture in America is such that I don't see gun control happening any time soon though :/ Reply

this is exactly what I wanted to say Reply

I agree with your comment, but especially this part is spot on:



'Also, has anyone else noticed that most people who like to call mass shootings a mental health issue tend to be the same people who don't think mental healthcare, or healthcare at all, warrants state funding? makes me think maybe they don't give quite as many fucks about mental health as they say'



Yep they are the same exact people. Reply

ITA Reply

mmmmmmmhm Reply

ia af Reply

Great comment Reply

such a well articulated comment, thank you for this Reply

(Also, has anyone else noticed that most people who like to call mass shootings a mental health issue tend to be the same people who don't think mental healthcare, or healthcare at all, warrants state funding? makes me think maybe they don't give quite as many fucks about mental health as they say



Ohhhh yeah. Definitely. I had a coworker on fb flipping her shit over mental health care saying that it was a mental health issue, not a gun issue. I replied to her then that we need to be willing to not elect candidates who don't make it priority. She didn't have much to say bc she knows as a conservative, she cares much more about abortion and guns and whatnot and isn't about to vote for a dem that may make it a priority over the republican of her choice. Reply

mte, perfect comment. i'm so fucking sick of lack of mental health being synonymous with unhinged, which it always becomes in this conversation. when a white person goes on a killing spree, it becomes a question of mental health, and i hate it. it basically implies it could've been prevented if only blah blah blah.... fuck that Reply

thank you, this is so infuriating that we keep blaming gun massacres on people with mental health issues. It's just another way of not having to think too hard about this issue. thank you thank you Reply

I thought people with mental health issues were more likely to be harmed by someone else. I also suspect they're more dangerous to themselves than they are others. Reply

Thank u Reply

I don’t think Howie Mandel is saying this to distance himself from the shooter because he has spoken very openly about his daily struggles with mental illness (he has anxiety and OCD and has been quoted as saying, “I have a tough time being with myself.”) I would hope he thinks mental healthcare warrants state funding. Reply

Yep Reply

Like, we obviously need mental health care reform, but only talking about it when there’s been a mass murder shows what they think about people with mental health problems, further stigmatizes it, discouraging treatment, and ignores how the common thread between all of these attacks are readily accessible firearms and a history of domestic violence, which the men in charge have no interest in dealing with for some reason. Reply

This is the sad reality, which makes me think my only options are to get a gun myself or move away. The gun cult in this country is impossible to reason with, they don't even want a middle ground ffs. It's all or nothing.



The 2nd Amendment was written 226 years ago.



Imagine trying to write laws today that govern weapons in the year 2243. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) October 3, 2017

Ultimately both gun culture and political culture in America is such that I don't see gun control happening any time soon though :/This is the sad reality, which makes me think my only options are to get a gun myself or move away. The gun cult in this country is impossible to reason with, they don't even want a middle ground ffs. It's all or nothing. Reply

As Obama said, America doesn't have a monopoly on the mentally ill. I'm all for more awareness and funding and treatment for mental illness, by far. But if we're talking about mass shootings specifically, the one and only fix for that is serious gun control reform.



Reply

yup



Canada has pretty bad mental health care compared to our general healthcare system and we don't have regular mass shootings - it is gun control that stops those. Reply

Canada's mental health care is the fucking worst. I know someone who works in an area that deals with that kind of thing and it's worse than most people could even possibly imagine. I've emailed my MP, MPP, and provincial health minister and of course I just got back bullshit template responses. They truly don't give a shit. Reply

Agreed. Someone on FB was like "people will always get guns, more laws aren't the answer" and I was like "well less laws sure as fuck isn't the answer"



Yes, people will always have access to guns. But let's make it a lot harder for them to have that access, hmm? Reply

Unfortunately, gun control reform will never happen in this country :\ These mass shootings keep getting worse and NOTHING has changed. Reply

Sorry Paul Ryan thinks we’ve done enough. Reply

the real problem lays with gun control.

i mean, how many more people have to die before they decided to ban guns? Reply

Ban guns...? Reply

I love how gun sales are actually expected to skyrocket AGAIN. Reply

It happens all the time after shootings like this because the right gets the “they can’t take my guns away if I buy MORE” mentality. It’s insane. Reply

The United States will never ban guns because *~Constitution~*. Reply

Yes, mental health plays a part. And it needs more awareness in general. But the main issue here is accessibility. The USA have shitty gun laws and as a direct result an insanely large amount of gun-related crimes. Countries who has sound gun laws do not have this problem. Connect the dots, it's not fucking rocket science. Reply

It always seems to be a mental health issue when the shooter is a white male. Also, there are people who simply want to kill and destroy, it's kind of insulting to say it's a mental health issue when there are people who struggle and cope with mental illness and they don't commit such brutal acts. It's insulting to say that violence is simple a matter of fact for people with mental illness, that's not always the case.



I remember researching the ACA expansion for mental health and every single Republican governor rejected expansion funding for mental health but instead just place these people in prisons.



It's absolutely shameful that these topics of mental health and gun control get put together after tragedies like this when they should absolutely be separate issues. Reply

It's obnoxious the mental health conversation isn't this strong in other instances, like suicide or when some celebrity has a public breakdown. Reply

Howie Mandel has spoken very candidly about his own struggles with mental illness. He has OCD, ADHD, and an anxiety disorder. Reply

Also, there are people who simply want to kill and destroy, it's kind of insulting to say it's a mental health issue when there are people who struggle and cope with mental illness and they don't commit such brutal acts.



Yes but there are different kinds of mental illness and some literally have symptoms that include aggression, anger, and violence. You're lumping them all together but they aren't all the same. Gun control is the biggest part of this but mental health help is crucial as well. Reply

I know there are different kinds of mental illness that include aggression. I study it. I didn't lump them together, what I'm referring to is the generalization that all people who struggle with mental illness are assumed as being violent and the issue of racialized issue of people with mental illness. POC are often not given the mental illness narrative when white males are. Reply

I remember researching the ACA expansion for mental health and every single Republican governor rejected expansion funding for mental health but instead just place these people in prisons.



Oops, I shoulda scrolled down. But yeah, you cannot trust what Republicans mean when they say “mental health reform”. The deinstitutionalization movement in the 70s had good intentions, but in retrospect you can see it go cockeyed when it was championed by Reagan et al. It just shifted money from mental health care to prisons (and tax cuts, duh), and people are institutionalized and dehumanized anyway. Reply

“Also, there are people who simply want to kill and destroy, “



Mte! Pretty sure the aurora killer was proven sane Reply

oh shut up, we don't even know what his motive was yet. i really doubt he was insane. also you can't force someone to get help if they don't want to. let's say for argument's sake he was insane, he was also a multi-millionaire so he could've afforded treatment if he wanted to. Reply

No. The problem is that anyone, including those who are unstable, have such easy access to guns.



Edited at 2017-10-04 12:58 pm (UTC) Reply

This guy owned 20+ guns but yeah, mental health.



Edited at 2017-10-04 12:59 pm (UTC) Reply

I think there's another issue that's getting lost here: emails. What. about. her. emails. Reply

lmfaooo, they'll bring up this pressing issue soon enough, I'm sure! Reply

loooool Reply

Lmfaoooo right why aren't we focusing on the REAL issues!!! Reply

Benghazi Reply

if only he had had a nice therapist intervene sometime in his life, this wouldn't have happened!!1!! Reply

he had 42 total, but half were at home. Reply

~definitely mentally ill if bro needed more than 3 guns in his life. Reply

Caucasian for "terrorist" https://t.co/b9SJ6szVbx — Kar L. Stine (@karyewest) October 2, 2017

Fuck guns. Fuck hypermasculinity and male violence. Fuck white dudes. Fuck the media for not calling it what it fucking is - terrorism. Mental health advocacy is important but it's only ever brought up when a crime is committed by a white person/white dude. Reply

The common denominator between most of these mass shootings is a history of violence against women. Dylan Roof beat his own mother up because she took away his video games. The Pulse shooter was physically abusive to his wife. The guy who shot up the GOP baseball game abused his daughter. Rodger had assaulted a girl by throwing coffee on her before.



There was an article about the Vegas shooter where Starbucks employees recognized him on the news as a customer who was always verbally berating his girlfriend when they came in. If he was comfortable behaving that way towards her in public you can only imagine how he treated her in private. Reply

WOW



Reply

Ugh Reply

Yes, this gets ignored. And wasn't there a shooting were the gunman separated the girls from the boys, then killed all the girls. Yet no one wanted to see how gendered the attack was. Reply

Yup, the École Polytechnique massacre in 1989. Guy was specifically fueled by misogyny and on an "anti-feminist" mission. I know there was a movie made about it but I haven't seen it. Reply

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polytechnique_(film) I believe that happened in Montreal, there was a movie made about it. This incident: Reply

yep Reply

Yeah, I can't be in this post anymore



Thanks for the comment tbh I hate men so much. SO much. Reply

I think of the shooting at the movie theater where Trainwreck was playing too Reply

I've watched so many documentaries and specials about school shootings/mass shootings and they all go out of their way to avoid the real facts about the shooters. It's all about how they feel isolated and not that they feel entitled to murder because they didn't get what they want. Trying to avoid that they're often white, always male and almost always violent misogynists. It's so depressing. Reply

It's always a mental health issue when white men does it Reply

Mfte Reply

