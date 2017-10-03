david

Howie Mandel Wants Mental Health Reform

In light of the Vegas tragedy, Howie Mandel was on Ellen and discussed mental health and reform.

- Says the problem is lack of mental health awareness and treatment at the root of all these tragedies, "You hear about gun control or questions like 'was he muslim', they want to put it in a category, they wanna fix it. There's one fix, I don't care if you're muslim, a child, teenager, 64 year old man, woman...we are all people and we all have one issue, mental health."
- Says that anyone, even extermists and fanatics who are using religion as reasoning, at the root have a mental health issue to get to the point of taking lives
-  Thinks mental health should be part of school curriculum
- "There is no way that there wasn't a sign." - about Vegas shooter

