Dr. Seuss' nephew claims uncle's books are not racist

I didn't grow up on his work, but the political cartoons he wrote before he became a kids author were incredible:

so were the super racist cartoons he drew before he got #woke

Yikes. I'm assuming this was during WW2 when all the anti-Japanese sentiment was at an all time high.

oop

oh dear

didn't he write a book that was anti-internment? how strange

when i see "antifa" i think of dr. seuss and i wish i didn't tbh

never heard of this. I would none of that is true... I loved his books growing up. I was thinking about buying a few and giving them to my friend's little brother lol

Oh god. "Woke" culture is trying to ruin everything.

Michelle Obama got mocked for reading the books to children, yet Melania Trump gets a free pass. Hmmmm..........

dr seuss books are racist now?

Everything is now

Well...



Some of those books are trippy as hell.

yeahh like wacky wednesday omg. that book was my shit.

omg my fave!

Daisy Head Masie is trippy...but only if you think about what a flower growing out your head looks like. Where's the root? Embedded to the brain? Lol.

After searching the Burlesque soundtrack I randomly found this...







Um I'm quite disturbed. And this wasn't that long ago

the video is kind of blurry so it took me a second...omfg

It's a shame there are countries where blackface is still entertainment like, they need to stop

Was the Cat in the Hat Black?



It's been a while since I read any Cat in the Hat books, but wasn't the cat just a cat?

Some (I say this sparingly) say that he looks like someone from a minstrel show.

~some say the cat in the hat was simply a cat, some say he was a cat in a hat who also was black.~

pretty much. if there's racism hidden in the book then it's pretty well-hid. i just spent the last 10 minutes watching a read along on youtube and all he does is make a mess, aggravate a talking goldfish, and unleash two Things in a house.

Reply

Dying that you watched on YouTube so cute and thx for the recap

... lol I loved Dr Seuss!

lol I love this recap. And omg your icon!!! 😂😂

oh hey guys, Ted says he never saw the racism so case closed.

oh my god lmfao

Came in here to say just that lol

lol

lmao mte

well does anyone have any examples of the books being "steeped in racist propaganda, caricatures and harmful stereotypes" because nobody has offered any that i've seen

lmao ikr

I had no idea about any of this but....I am disgusted. Not surprised, just..

Ted Owens had this to say about his uncle: "I know one thing for sure — I never saw one ounce of racism in anything he said, or how he lived his life, or what his stories were about."



lol I love it when white people pull this, considering how many white folks don't see racism unless it's wearing a hood and burning a cross in the yard

Even then it could be just a (school) play, don't go judging now.

when this first happened the librarian said it was because there were schools that would benefit far more than hers, and that the books were rather pedestrian.

