Dr. Seuss' nephew claims uncle's books are not racist
- Ted Owens, the nephew of famous children's book author Dr. Seuss, responded to criticisms of his uncle's works after a Cambridge, Massachusetts school librarian recently rejected the First Lady's gift of ten Dr. Seuss books.
- The librarian, Liz Phipps Soeiro, stated the books "are steeped in racist propaganda, caricatures and harmful stereotypes." Cambridge Public Schools has chosen to to distance itself from Soeiro, claiming her rejection was not official, and it was not a reflection of their school system or their stance on donations.
- Ted Owens had this to say about his uncle: "I know one thing for sure — I never saw one ounce of racism in anything he said, or how he lived his life, or what his stories were about."
- A new book by Professor Philip Nel, Was the Cat in the Hat Black?: The Hidden Racism of Children's Literature, and the Need for Diverse Books, has sparked a debate about Seuss' works.
Michelle Obama got mocked for reading the books to children, yet Melania Trump gets a free pass. Hmmmm..........
Some of those books are trippy as hell.
Daisy Head Masie is trippy...but only if you think about what a flower growing out your head looks like. Where's the root? Embedded to the brain? Lol.
Um I'm quite disturbed. And this wasn't that long ago
It's been a while since I read any Cat in the Hat books, but wasn't the cat just a cat?
... lol I loved Dr Seuss!
lol I love it when white people pull this, considering how many white folks don't see racism unless it's wearing a hood and burning a cross in the yard