Dr. Seuss' nephew claims uncle's books are not racist

  • Ted Owens, the nephew of famous children's book author Dr. Seuss, responded to criticisms of his uncle's works after a Cambridge, Massachusetts school librarian recently rejected the First Lady's gift of ten Dr. Seuss books.

  • The librarian, Liz Phipps Soeiro, stated the books "are steeped in racist propaganda, caricatures and harmful stereotypes." Cambridge Public Schools has chosen to to distance itself from Soeiro, claiming her rejection was not official, and it was not a reflection of their school system or their stance on donations.

  • Ted Owens had this to say about his uncle: "I know one thing for sure — I never saw one ounce of racism in anything he said, or how he lived his life, or what his stories were about."

  • A new book by Professor Philip Nel, Was the Cat in the Hat Black?: The Hidden Racism of Children's Literature, and the Need for Diverse Books, has sparked a debate about Seuss' works.

