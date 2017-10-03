i've rewatched the episode like 9837987493847937493 times. i'm so happy to have W&G back!



Also, i really want Will's appartment!



Will's apartment has always been one of my favourite TV show apartments. Reply

I'm SO GLAD THIS SHOW IS BACK!!



By the way, can we get a Will&Grace Tag? Reply

YES!!! WE NEED A TAG ASAP!! Reply

I wasn't really a fan of the first episode- it felt very VERY forced, and Debra Messing was dressed oddly... And Jack acting like Jack, well into his 40's was kind of sad? Like it was almost uncomfortable? Idk. I'm still gonna give the next ep a shot. Reply

Grace has always dressed like shit Reply

that whole part with Grace's assistant was so weird and out of context Reply

omg, I didn't know Anthony Ramos was in this. Reply

very briefly... Reply

you gotta take what you can get, when you're a Hamilton stan. Reply

I was so shocked/thirsty when I saw him while watching the pilot lol I wonder if we'll get more of him Reply

yeah I wonder that too because then I'll actually watch this. I saw that he's got some other stuff coming up too though. But I'm loving the hair!! Reply

OMG. I'm screamingggg!!







Lol beat him with a vhs copy of evita 🤣 Reply

Sean Hayes is so amazing at physical comedy Reply

what a good premiere!!! pleasantly surprised and v happy!!! Reply

Wowww, that is a big age difference between Eric McCormack and Ben Platt. But, um, OK? Eh/ Reply

i thought that's normal in the gay community? Reply

I don't have any idea about that, actually. Reply

I love it, it's so nice to have it back! Reply

i agree Reply

Did Eric McCormack grow a Manilow-esque overbite? Reply

NBC aired the first show again and I happened to catch it. Jack n Karen are a hoot. The first sequence was awkward. The second sequence was giggle worthy. The fight was ZZZzzz. The end was funny where they agree to stay living together. It didn’t feel the same to me but it was still better than some of the sitcoms on tv now. Jack with the SS guy was lol. Why did they have so much makeup on jack? He looks fine and it was weird. Grace looks... different. Not bad and she was super thin towards the end or actually when I stopped watching a few seasons before it ended, but idk I couldn’t place my finger on what seemed different. I doubt I’ll be a regular watcher but they all have such good chemistry with each other, I like that, and it’s a good repeat show. Reply

Oh @ that age difference Reply

Liberal media shoving the homosexual agenda down our throats. Hollywood is full of homosexuals ruining our youth. We will be watching our DVDs of Last Man Standing in this house on thursday nights, thank you very much. Reply

This show sucks. Reply

I like that guy's jacket Reply

I think 90's sitcoms should stay in the past. this and fuller house are not great imo. Reply

TLC shows it here and I don't understand, but I appreciate it. Reply

