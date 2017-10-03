Will & Grace 9x02 sneak peek + 9x01 bloopers!
A Sneak peek of this week's episode of W&G featuring Ben Platt as Will's love interest.
Another sneak peek:
Also, Bloopers from 9x01:
Source 1, 2, 3
So THAT's why Grace's assistant was nervous of Karen! ONTD, is your body ready for Ben Platt?
Also, i really want Will's appartment!
Edited at 2017-10-04 03:36 am (UTC)
By the way, can we get a Will&Grace Tag?
Edited at 2017-10-04 03:45 am (UTC)
30+ years......yikes.
Oh @ that age difference