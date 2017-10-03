sixties:

Celebs react to Trump's visit to Puerto Rico



+ As if Puerto Rico hasn't suffered enough, they were visited by T**** today. During his visit, he accused Puerto Rico of throwing the U.S. budget out of whack. Keep in mind that 33 million of their debt is because of T**** himself. He also threw rolls of paper towels to the victims as if he was at a basketball game. T**** told the victims to have a "good time" and claims that they are doing as good of a job in PR as they did in FL and TX. Spoiler alert: that is not true.
+ Trump also stated that PR should be happy it's not a "real catastrophe" like Katrina and that the death toll is only at 16. The death toll since then has risen to 34.

















