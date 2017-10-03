Celebs react to Trump's visit to Puerto Rico
He... he thinks this is like a t shirt cannon thing. https://t.co/AWiljNn3X4— Timothy Simons (@timothycsimons) October 3, 2017
+ As if Puerto Rico hasn't suffered enough, they were visited by T**** today. During his visit, he accused Puerto Rico of throwing the U.S. budget out of whack. Keep in mind that 33 million of their debt is because of T**** himself. He also threw rolls of paper towels to the victims as if he was at a basketball game. T**** told the victims to have a "good time" and claims that they are doing as good of a job in PR as they did in FL and TX. Spoiler alert: that is not true.
+ Trump also stated that PR should be happy it's not a "real catastrophe" like Katrina and that the death toll is only at 16. The death toll since then has risen to 34.
A bad guy saying this in a movie script wouldn't work because it would be too on-the-nose. https://t.co/2YhopUNjJx— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 3, 2017
Donald, the disaster in Puerto Rico IS a real catastrophe and your budget issues are NOT their fault. How about just stop talking. Just stop https://t.co/SD6SeopGoD— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 3, 2017
I hate to tell you, @realDonaldTrump, but you’ve thrown our humanity out of whack. https://t.co/2mYtz3TzaR— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 3, 2017
“You kooky Mexicans and your expensive hurricanes. This is Mexico, right?” https://t.co/s8XvsxYugO— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 3, 2017
1. He is worried he won't be able to preserve tax cuts for the rich.— Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) October 3, 2017
2. A hurricane caused this catastrophe, not Puerto Rico.
3. Soulless. https://t.co/mdcM8668Zu
The Human Stain... pic.twitter.com/JcWffgSuhq— Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) October 3, 2017
What a fool. What an embarrassment. https://t.co/5jOOnACZpY— billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 3, 2017
Drinking Game: Every time Trump says "I'd give our response to Puerto Rico an A+," remember that Puerto Ricans have nothing to drink.— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) October 4, 2017
sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
And fuck Tr*mp!
IF YOU GUYS WANT TO DONATE
American Black Cross basically had those on the ground in PR make a wish list of things they need, from chargers to baby food! They also take it directly to Puerto Rico so you know that it will actually get there. If you can afford to buy even a six pack of baby food, it will go a long way!
Re: IF YOU GUYS WANT TO DONATE
Re: IF YOU GUYS WANT TO DONATE
Re: IF YOU GUYS WANT TO DONATE
Re: IF YOU GUYS WANT TO DONATE
Re: IF YOU GUYS WANT TO DONATE
Re: IF YOU GUYS WANT TO DONATE
Re: IF YOU GUYS WANT TO DONATE
Re: IF YOU GUYS WANT TO DONATE
Re: IF YOU GUYS WANT TO DONATE
Re: IF YOU GUYS WANT TO DONATE
RE: IF YOU GUYS WANT TO DONATE
The way he was tossing paper towels into the ground. What an idiot.
Edited at 2017-10-04 02:35 am (UTC)
Was it bush or something?
This week has been despicable and I'm not even American. It's so infuriating. Everything. I have no words anymore.
ORLANDO / CENTRAL FL FRIENDS!!!
come volunteer and do some good! it's easy/u don't have to spend any $ that u might not have/so on and so forth
He’s such an asshole . I hate him. Throwing paper towels like the people are animals or something?