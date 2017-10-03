Celebs react to Trump's visit to Puerto Rico

So glad you're posting again!



And fuck Tr*mp! Reply

Thread

Link

https://www.amazon.com/registry/wishlist/1NN6LRHJZ0CC5/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_ep_ws_REb0zbBQ2MPYR



American Black Cross basically had those on the ground in PR make a wish list of things they need, from chargers to baby food! They also take it directly to Puerto Rico so you know that it will actually get there. If you can afford to buy even a six pack of baby food, it will go a long way! American Black Cross basically had those on the ground in PR make a wish list of things they need, from chargers to baby food! They also take it directly to Puerto Rico so you know that it will actually get there. If you can afford to buy even a six pack of baby food, it will go a long way! Reply

Thread

Link

This is so amazing. It sucks that it's literally taking private donors to do what Trump's feds can't be assed to do but I'm still glad this exists. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What they've done is amazing. They helped in FL and TX as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are they definitely a trustworthy org? i've never heard of them, i've been donating through hispanicfederation.org but i'd love to buy wishlist stuff too Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

awesome, thank you for sharing! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That is awesome. Thank you for linking this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Holy shit, seeing what they actually NEED and what they have is really annoying. I wish I could give so much more. Trump is apparently so rich he could buy that entire wishlist in five seconds and do more good than he'll do his entire presidency. Thanks for the link! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My parents were able to speak to my aunt in pr today and she said they need lots of off and the stores are out of it. She said the mosquito situation is bad and they have to run when going in and out of the house. Like they're everywhere Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you so, so much for posting this bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you for sharing this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just donated some stuff. Thank you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks for posting this! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks for the link! Donated what I could and next paycheck I can do more :-) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Someone tell this idiot to get a tee shirt cannon



The way he was tossing paper towels into the ground. What an idiot.



Edited at 2017-10-04 02:35 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

It's definitely his "let them eat cake" moment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish someone had thrown back a roll and pelted him in the head Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

GUILLOTINE HA Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What was that “let them eat cake” again? I know I’ve heard it but I can’t remember



Was it bush or something? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what do you even say to this Reply

Thread

Link

there isnt anything you can say Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He hasn't handled a single thing correctly in the last 10 months. Not one. It's not that difficult, especially when there's a team of people behind him. So it's even more incredible that all those people can be so fucking stupid and terrible to get EVERY.THING.WRONG



This week has been despicable and I'm not even American. It's so infuriating. Everything. I have no words anymore. Reply

Thread

Link

Hey! One time he read a teleprompter at 4th grade reading level! Can anyone else here claim they can be THAT presidential? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even his teleprompter-reading voice makes me scream in agony at this point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuckin hell, it's been ten months already.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And I feel like I'm living in the Twilight Zone when I see people IRL and online that think he's doing a great job and he's such a good president. Like I want to puke it is so unfathomable how anyone can actually believe that and not find any fault with him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is the death toll accurate? Why did I think more people had died? Not that it’s a competition and I want it to be low, but for some reason I thought a cat 4 hitting PR and wiping out nearly the whole island for infrastructure had also probably killed people, even before the inept support made it worse. Jw. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/orlando-cares-hope-for-puerto-rico-week-1-tickets-38414284158



come volunteer and do some good! it's easy/u don't have to spend any $ that u might not have/so on and so forth come volunteer and do some good! it's easy/u don't have to spend any $ that u might not have/so on and so forth Reply

Thread

Link

I hate him so much! He is so vile Reply

Thread

Link

My words exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not sure I can come up with anything else to say about this vile motherfucker that hasn't already been said. And it doesn't help that I've been sick and depressed all week and nothing seems to get me to even a base level of feeling functional. Reply

Thread

Link

We are all the last segment in a Trump human centipede. Reply

Thread

Link

This dumbfuck is a shit stain on humanity. I cannot stand to listen to any words coming from his mouth. He speaks like a fucking toddler. Reply

Thread

Link

He's an irl Immortan Joe giving the masses five seconds of water before rescinding it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How is he president Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bless you op for this ❤️❤️



He’s such an asshole . I hate him. Throwing paper towels like the people are animals or something? Reply

Thread

Link

I've screamed "what is happening" 50 times in my head today. Reply

Thread

Link

This motherfucker throwing paper towels like he's Shaq or some shit. Reply

Thread

Link

Shaq is black so I'm sure he wasn't aiming to be that lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like he was trying to send a clear message: you brown people are below me are animals Reply

Parent

Thread



Link