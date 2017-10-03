Jenny Slate is in talks to join Venom

VENOM update: Kelly Marcel ( 50 SHADES OF GREY) penning latest draft of script — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) October 4, 2017

Edited at 2017-10-04 03:43 am (UTC)

So Jenny Slate who whitewashed a role in Big Mouth is joining Tom Hardy who whitewashed a role in Taboo. Showing diversity I see.Apart from above but,Who the hell even asked for this film? It has no relation to the Marvel Film Universe nor to the reboot of Spider-Man from Sony/Marvel/Disney itself. This is going to bomb, what is Sony thinking.This film is not going to do well. There are still writing a script even though filming is supposed to start this month.First Scott Rosenburg and Jeff Pinkner were supposed to write the script, reported last week, but now Kelly Marcel is writing."Scott Rosenberg (“Jumanji”) and Jeff Pinkner (“The Dark Tower”) will write the script for “Venom,” with Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach producing the movie, along with Amy Pascal. Palak Patel and Eric Fineman are overseeing the project for Columbia Pictures."