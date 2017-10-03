Jenny Slate is in talks to join Venom
.@JennySlate in talks for Sony's 'Venom' https://t.co/mTqOXSv2Mx pic.twitter.com/wvGIGwzw7w— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 3, 2017
- Jenny Slate is in talks to join Sony's Venom
- Jenny's character would be a scientist
- Riz Ahmed & Michelle Williams have also joined the cast, which stars Tom Hardy as Venom
- Venom is scheduled to be released on October 5, 2018
Source
No but seriously the kids love him. It's a well-believed fact.
Seems like females cast in marvel films are cast as doctors/scientists...
Stop trying it, Avi Arad.
Nnnnnn
Who asked for this?
Apart from above but,
Who the hell even asked for this film? It has no relation to the Marvel Film Universe nor to the reboot of Spider-Man from Sony/Marvel/Disney itself. This is going to bomb, what is Sony thinking.
This film is not going to do well. There are still writing a script even though filming is supposed to start this month.
First Scott Rosenburg and Jeff Pinkner were supposed to write the script, reported last week, but now Kelly Marcel is writing.
http://variety.com/2017/film/news/michelle-williams-venom-tom-hardy-1202564136/
"Scott Rosenberg (“Jumanji”) and Jeff Pinkner (“The Dark Tower”) will write the script for “Venom,” with Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach producing the movie, along with Amy Pascal. Palak Patel and Eric Fineman are overseeing the project for Columbia Pictures."
Edited at 2017-10-04 03:43 am (UTC)
If Ben joined a marvel film who would he play. Rick Jones?
Enjoy working on this flop, Mona Lisa
Edited at 2017-10-04 02:59 am (UTC)
(and his book is trash. where the fuck is flash??)
Aren't they all playing scientists? Just make it a horror film. Lol