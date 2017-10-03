Becky G Gets kicked off stage during a concert of Fifth Harmony



Last night Fihth Harmony performs at Buenos Aires (argentina) and Becky G is currently opening for the group's PSA tour.

During "All in my head" performance Dinah had a waldrobe malfunction and Becky G run on stage to wrap the flag of Argentina around Dinah, but the bodyguard takes Becky out out of the stage because he thought she was a fan.




Source Source
