Becky G Gets kicked off stage during a concert of Fifth Harmony
Last night Fihth Harmony performs at Buenos Aires (argentina) and Becky G is currently opening for the group's PSA tour.
During "All in my head" performance Dinah had a waldrobe malfunction and Becky G run on stage to wrap the flag of Argentina around Dinah, but the bodyguard takes Becky out out of the stage because he thought she was a fan.
Source Source
Edited at 2017-10-04 01:47 am (UTC)
(Wowwww I am having a stroke)
Edited at 2017-10-04 01:58 am (UTC)
She looks so different.
so far the tour is selling super well. the only problem they had is Normani being sick. But girlie still performed even tho the doctor told her not to because she don't want to disappoint fans :-(
Everyone was live at this show. The girls, the crowd, Becky G, security...lol I really hope Becky G will apart of their US Leg tour. That Chile show was good and they were awesome.
To be Latina you gotta
-be born in a country from latin america
-be raised there
i only fit one of the two so woops guess i'm nothing lol... ive never been so mad at some bullshit wank before. Guess it's because it's my identity
I had to google her. =/ lololol.
The basic bitches wear that shit, so I don't even bother” song.
and its sweet that Becky would got out like that for Dinah
I couldn't stop looking at Normani in that video though.
it was qt and harmless imo!