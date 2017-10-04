Monday night TV Ratings: "Good Doctor" steady; CBS collapses; "The Gifted" starts OK
Week 2 of premiere week brought some shocking results. The biggest of which was that ABC's "The Good Doctor" starring Freddie Highmore held 100% of its premiere ratings at a 2.2. That is a rarity these days as most news shows drop in week 2. The last show to do that was Quantico 2 years ago.
Week 2 also saw the collapse of CBS from premiere Monday. "The Big Bang Theory" was dominant at a 3.2 but dropped almost a full ratings point from last week. New (awful!) comedy "9JKL" debut at a 1.5, losing more than half of TBBT's lead-in. Without the buzzy Young Sheldon as lead-in, "Kevin Can Wait" starring Kevin James and
On NBC, "The Brave" dropped 0.2 from an already low rated premiere to a 1.1.
ON FOX, X-Men series "The Gifted" premiered at a 1.5, which might be okay for the network for the network but underwhelming for the buzzy show. "Lucifer" returned with a 1.1, down a tad from last season premiere, but up from the finale.
i'm really only watching for antonia thomas
All that being said, I did like the core mutants of Blink, Thunderbird, Eclipse and Polaris. Too bad they are a subplot in the series. I can see this being cancelled eventually.