Jennifer Lopez postpones three shows in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting




Jennifer Lopez will postpone her next three shows in the aftermath of the attack in Las Vegas, out of respect for the victims & their families
Her shows were scheduled for October 4,6,& 7
She was set to preform at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

A statement from Lopez's team says that ticket holders can expect to be contacted by Ticketmaster or Axis for refunds or exchanges

