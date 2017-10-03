Jennifer Lopez postpones three shows in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting

*cough* poor ticket sales *cough* Reply

(this is a JOKE and not something I truly believe, don't lecture me plz) Reply

lmao damn sis Reply

Anyone going to the Janet show on October 14th? Any word on that?!? Reply

Nope & no! Reply

Las Vegas Gunman May Have First Planned to Attack Chance the Rapper and Lorde Concert https://t.co/KsAoXO1VyP — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) October 3, 2017

Yo......I could have done with never knowing this.



I had a slight sense of relief deep down reading this and now I feel sick to my stomach for having felt that way....fuck... Reply

well that's spooky



so are they not going to have outdoor concerts there anymore? because i sure as hell would't attend one now Reply

wasn't he involved in real estate / went to vegas a lot? It's reckless to just scare people without concrete evidence... I mean, he COULD have planned to do a lot of crazy shit, making up "what if" narratives is just cheap reporting... Reply

"rented condos"



I knew that sick fuck did more planning than we initially thought Reply

Wow Reply

Jw but who is her stanbase exactly? Like what are their demographics/psychographics etc? Do Latinx people even fuck with this bitch? Reply

Go away Reply

i won't post it but i saw this pic of all the dead bodies lying on the ground with the vegas skyline in the background and it was really haunting



i'm so curious to know why he did this. he had cameras set up and he filmed the whole thing. his girlfriend is now a "person of interest" and they're bringing her back to the US Reply

Did you all are hear this fucker (the shooter) had CAMERAS set up with a live stream on his iPad so he could know when the cops were coming? He even used a room service cart outside of his room to put one of the cameras on. o_O Reply

Bastard knew what he was doing. There's no way he wasn't training for this for awhile. Reply

MTE Reply

Absolutely, he set up the cameras so he could continue to kill people until the last possible moment and then quickly kill himself. He also wired $100,000 to his GF recently? IDK, we obviously don't know the facts yet but there's just no fucking way she didn't know he owned 45 fucking guns. It terrifies me that something so elaborate and detailed could happen without anyone ever suspecting. Reply

An accountant with 100k lying around? On top of all the guns and ammo, which must have been expensive. Did he sell everything off before this? You'd think somebody in his position moving around those sums of money would've fired some alarms. Reply

he was a multi-millionaire and he would regularily gamble with high sums of money in vegas



Edited at 2017-10-04 01:39 am (UTC)

From what? Playing poker or investments?



Whelp, you're edit answered my question.



Edited at 2017-10-04 01:42 am (UTC)

accountants make a lot of money then he got into real estate or house flipping or something, and then he was a professional gambler i guess. his brother said he would get texts sometimes like "i just won $250,000" like it was no big deal Reply

Apparently he was fairly well-off? Like his brother said he'd recently won $250,000 at the casino and he was a multi-millionaire who owned various properties. Reply

Something stills smells fishy to me. At the very least, it's something to look into. Reply

they just named her a "person of interest" and they're confident they're going to find out his motive by talking to her so it sounds like she does know something Reply

did you see the LA Times article reporting from his local Starbucks? Apparently he's known for publicly berating his girlfriend. There's no way she didn't know though. I wonder what more we're going to find out about that side of the story. Reply

The abuse would come when she asked to use his casino card to make the purchase, Mendoza said. The card enables gamblers to use credits earned on electronic gambling machines to pay for souvenirs or food in the casino.



“He would glare down at her and say — with a mean attitude — ‘You don’t need my casino card for this. I’m paying for your drink, just like I’m paying for you.’ Then she would softly say, ‘OK’ and step back behind him. He was so rude to her in front of us.”



welp Reply

Wouldn't be surprised he had been planning for awhile, scoping out different venues. Its terrifying how much effort he put into planning this. Reply

holy shit really?? I've kind of avoided the news today because it's just been so much, but woooow. Reply

He was setting this up for a while. Reply

Yep, which is what truly scares me - no one suspected a thing. So many little things could have thwarted his plans but he somehow managed to avoid all of them. Reply

FP: 9 months ago, the FBI and DHS warned of the potential threat of lone offenders targeting Las Vegas. https://t.co/u4qwX2cXLp — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 4, 2017

It's so frustrating. Reply

So.....Im going to Vegas next Monday and I am currently at this moment on Groupon looking for deals for shit to do. Any recs for a good show I should attend? I've never been to a concert/show and I want something thats entertaining. Was thinking a Cirque du Soleil type thing Reply

I think a Cirque show would be fun! I went several years ago and saw Rock of Ages, it was a lot of fun (but I doubt it's still there lol this was a bit ago). Reply

also if you see these i got tickets to zumanity without researching what it was all about... i was very surprised when it started lol. i would recommend a different cirque show if you want to see more acrobatics than boobs.also if you see these tix4tonight booths, they look sketchy but they are legit. except for the fact that they recommended zumanity to me. Reply

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- ATF: Las Vegas shooter had devices attached to 12 weapons allowing semiautomatic rifles to mimic fully automatic gunfire. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 4, 2017

they're legal too which is fucked up Reply

I don't know much about guns but could be have had more than one gun in different locations firing at the same time without him needing to hold the trigger? This is what I've assumed happened but then remembered that I don't even know if that's even possible. Reply

i think the idea is that he had so many guns so that when one ran out of bullets or if it got too hot or jammed, he could just grab another one and keep firing Reply

That's a good point, I didn't even think about a gun possibly jamming or avoiding any need to reload. Reply

thats a really good point Reply

maybe he could load them up so once one was empty he'd move to the next? Reply

Also now seeing he may hae planned another concert and had it all recorded.



So obviously he isnt THAT MENTALLY INSANE since I know thats what they will say.



Also, would this give ideas to other people as regards other outdoor events surrounded by high buildings? Reply

yes Reply

