Jennifer Lopez postpones three shows in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting
Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) postpones next three shows in wake of #LasVegasShooting https://t.co/Iuir031ZPw pic.twitter.com/XlJ83m6u8T— Variety (@Variety) October 4, 2017
Jennifer Lopez will postpone her next three shows in the aftermath of the attack in Las Vegas, out of respect for the victims & their families
Her shows were scheduled for October 4,6,& 7
She was set to preform at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
A statement from Lopez's team says that ticket holders can expect to be contacted by Ticketmaster or Axis for refunds or exchanges
I had a slight sense of relief deep down reading this and now I feel sick to my stomach for having felt that way....fuck...
so are they not going to have outdoor concerts there anymore? because i sure as hell would't attend one now
I knew that sick fuck did more planning than we initially thought
i'm so curious to know why he did this. he had cameras set up and he filmed the whole thing. his girlfriend is now a "person of interest" and they're bringing her back to the US
Whelp, you're edit answered my question.
“He would glare down at her and say — with a mean attitude — ‘You don’t need my casino card for this. I’m paying for your drink, just like I’m paying for you.’ Then she would softly say, ‘OK’ and step back behind him. He was so rude to her in front of us.”
welp
also if you see these tix4tonight booths, they look sketchy but they are legit. except for the fact that they recommended zumanity to me.
So obviously he isnt THAT MENTALLY INSANE since I know thats what they will say.
Also, would this give ideas to other people as regards other outdoor events surrounded by high buildings?