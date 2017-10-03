Ellen Page Has Kristen Wiig's Name Tattooed on Her Bicep
Ellen Page gave an interview on Conan and apparently has Kristen Wiig's name tattooed on her lil Canadian bicep!
Ellen says that she has 8 tattoos total, most of them stick-and-pokes done by friends.
She is currently promoting the Flatliners remake, costarring Diego Luna and Nina Dobrev. She and Dobrev stayed in a cottage together and played Flip Cup on a slip 'n' slide.
The zombie drama The Cured and romantic tearjerker My Days of Mercy showed at the Toronto Film Festival. The Cured is about people who were once zombies and have been cured, but now must live with the stigma in society. MDoM is about a journalist, Page, who falls in love with a death-row inmate, Kate Mara.
1) Whose name would you tattoo on you? 2) Would you get a stick-n-poke?
Maybe i would get my mom’s name tattooed on me. I will probably get a tribute tattoo to her when she’s gone (which i don’t even want to think about it and she probably wouldn’t like... i got my first tattoos last year, tho, and i was so scared she would flip. Her reaction was, “it’s cute.” I got a little princes elephant inside a snake tattoo)
i feel like it would curse the friendship somehow! i'm superstitious and insane
the canvas isn't getting any better
Plus the way she talks it’s like she has a cold and she can’t blow her nose so she pulls it back (what’s this act called? Is there a specific term?)
Edited at 2017-10-04 01:44 am (UTC)