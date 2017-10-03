Ellen Page Has Kristen Wiig's Name Tattooed on Her Bicep

Is this Sarah from A Little Princess?? Reply

Lolol looks like her kinda but it's Adèle Exarchopoulos Reply

Aww, cutie pie <3 Reply

LMFAO this is such a cute gif this iconic actrice Reply

I saw a short about a stick & poke tattoo artist @ full frame & I honestly wasn’t impressed. Apparently she has a waiting list a mile long & idgi. It doesn’t look that good for me.



Maybe i would get my mom’s name tattooed on me. I will probably get a tribute tattoo to her when she’s gone (which i don’t even want to think about it and she probably wouldn’t like... i got my first tattoos last year, tho, and i was so scared she would flip. Her reaction was, “it’s cute.” I got a little princes elephant inside a snake tattoo) Reply

Most of the stick and poke artists have waiting lists because people want an “authentic” tattoo but imo it’s hard to find a really good one if you don’t live in the right place + that method definitely puts limitations on what design you want Reply

She has a nice tummy. Reply

I don't think I would get a name on me but I do have matching tattoos with a friend of mine, obviously I don't expect it to happen since we are close enough to get matching tattoos lol but if we aren't friends one day I also like the tattoo independently on it's own Reply

i love the idea of matching tattoos but i would never get a matching tattoo w/ anyone tbh

i feel like it would curse the friendship somehow! i'm superstitious and insane Reply

i wish i were carefree enough to do something like that lol Reply

i really like her, i wish she was getting better roles and not 0% features Reply

She made such bad choices with the films she did. Like she deliberately picked the most boring B-list indies possible. Reply

I like Kristen Wiig too. Reply

i've been thinking about my tattoo for about 12 years...



the canvas isn't getting any better Reply

I saw Flatliners and it wasn't good at all but I enjoyed it. Reply

*Whispers* Stick 'n' poke tattoos carry a greater risk of infection and hepatitis. *runs away* Reply

awww i just finished rewatching whip it yesterday bc i went to a roller derby match for the first time and it was so much fun. i find ellen page kind of annoying as an actor bc i think she always plays the same person but i also haven’t seen her in anything recent so idk if her acting has improved. Reply

