The Kardashians Drag Caitlyn on "KUWTK" Premiere
- Caitlyn didn't tell the Kardashians she had sex reassignment surgery, so they found out online
- Caitlyn gave Kim an advance copy of her memoir, but it didn't include scandalous parts that were later included, like Caitlin saying Kim's dad believed OJ was guilty
- "My relationship with Caitlyn was strained, and I was trying to be respectful," Kim says. "But if you talk about my dad, I will cut you."
- Kris is shown crying because she's upset she wasn't told about Caitlyn's surgery and was worried Kendall and Kylie wouldn't handle it well
- Kendall asks Caitlyn to not comment publicly on her Pepsi commercial, but Caitlyn does anyway
The Kardashians did not hold back on Caitlyn Jenner in the #KUWTK premiere https://t.co/IGVoZBz4SB pic.twitter.com/QwDRTcgLI0— BuzzFeed UK (@BuzzFeedUK) October 2, 2017
Wait..... how is any of this transphobic? They're not ripping into her for being trans, they're ripping into her because she's a shitty person.
why this family continues to get airplay will forever be beyond my comprehension.
also what did caitlyn say about the commercial
God I remember when Caitlyn was on Murder She Wrote. Unfortunately she wasn't the murderer...
And I get that they don't comment on certain things so they can address it on the show but is that the best way to handle it all of the time? Like Kendal not saying anything about the Pepsi thing?
I’ve always preferred Coke over Pepsi anyway ;)
People disliked Kendall more than they did Pepsi.
