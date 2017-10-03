The Kardashians Drag Caitlyn on "KUWTK" Premiere

i’m not surprised, the kardashians have always been transphobic Reply

sis effective trolling is a little less obvious than this Reply

Wait..... how is any of this transphobic? They're not ripping into her for being trans, they're ripping into her because she's a shitty person. Reply

Lmao Reply

oh geez stop Reply

caitlyn is such a shitty parent, and a shitty person Reply

bingo Reply

Yup Reply

basically Reply

ugh this is so sad. She changed soooo much in her life/physical appearance but she's still a miserable, unkind person. Sometimes your circumstances are legit to blame for your unhappiness, but like todd says in bojack, "you are all the things that are wrong with you." she wants relevance so badly but she keeps taking it at the cost of the people who actually loved her. yeeeech. Reply

khloe's face looks super puffy



Edited at 2017-10-04 12:29 am (UTC) Reply

she's pregnant Reply

No matter how much plastic surgery or pregnancy bloat, Khloe will always look like alex roldan to me. This is a case for maury! Reply

lol iconic Reply

isn't that the guy who's rumoured to be her father? Reply

Team No One but WOW at Caitlyn. Reply

caitlyn is truly a shit basket, lol. itswhatshedeserves.gif Reply

i mean. who didn't think oj was guilty. his job wasn't to prove oj's innocence, just that there was sufficient reasonable doubt.



why this family continues to get airplay will forever be beyond my comprehension. Reply

How did we not see how trashy Cait was years ago? I didn't. There was a time I thought Cait was the only sane, non-fame whore in the bunch. Then I started to learn the terrible parent stuff. Then the last few years of messiness happened. Reply

We’ve been knowing she was shitty, she’s been an absent parent for decades! Reply

From what I remember of the show, Cait was often thrust to the side by Kris, and there was definitely an attempt to get the viewer to sympathize. KUWTK is so distorted, if you don't watch with a skeptical eye, you can get sucked into what it's trying to sell you. Reply

Jon Gosselin all over again. Sympathetic edit. Reply

that is not a flattering screenshot of khloe lmao



also what did caitlyn say about the commercial Reply

caitlyn was going on a book tour and asked kendall and kim what to say if asked about the pepsi commercial. kim gave her talking points along the lines of "kendall is so sorry, her intent was in the right place, she understands it was wrong" but caitlyn said that kendall got the script in advance and knew what was happening. Reply

Dang, how do you rat out your kid like that? Reply

Jesus, Caitlyn didn't even try. Reply

lmao omg Reply

wow Reply

hahahahah Reply

She exposed ha Reply

she said "Pepcé is awful. it gives you diabetes. delete it fat" Reply

Caitlyn is trash but so are all of them so I'm not sure where they get off acting so high and mighty. Reply

Right? Khloe ain't shit either. Reply

I loved this scene Reply

lol speak for urself Reply

Do we? Reply

I want to like her and her show was pretty good (mainly do to the people she met). I wish she wasn't such a shitty person because a lot of people had high hopes for a voice since VF. So yes, I did want to like her and was rooting for her. Reply

at first we did? I feel like people gave Caity Lynn a LOT of room to figure shit out and get it together but over and over she just.....oof Reply

The 20/20 coming out Episode, the entirety of ONTD was collectively sobbing for 2 hours in that watching post and supporting her and yeah, she fucked it all up over and over and over. Reply

I’d like to be removed from this narrative Reply

lmao Reply

LMAO Reply

lol so true Reply

I'm so proud of myself for never liking her. I mean her awfulness was as big as a house but still, I'm glad I never jumped on the ridiculous "Caitlyn is a poor victim of the evil Kardashians" train. Reply

God I remember when Caitlyn was on Murder She Wrote. Unfortunately she wasn't the murderer... Reply

I have never been so team no one in my life Reply

It's tough. I don't like them very much at all, and Caitlyn obviously sucks. To me, it's totally legit that each member of the family had their own process for understanding and dealing with Caitlyn's transition...it's pretty realistic, tbh, because it is a lot to take about a person you've known in one way for so many years. I think they really did support Caitlyn's journey and happiness. They seem to have tried their best to be supportive publicly, as well...even Caitlyn admits that (or did). We may only be seeing their narrative on the show, but I don't blame them for feeling somewhat used then thrown under the bus by Caitlyn. Reply

Caitlyn has been such a shitty and selfish parent/person too. Reply

this so much Reply

khloe girl, that's how we all feel about caitlyn Reply

What is up with Khloe's face here?



And I get that they don't comment on certain things so they can address it on the show but is that the best way to handle it all of the time? Like Kendal not saying anything about the Pepsi thing? Reply

Gosh that commercial was so tone deaf. I can’t believe it even made it to air without something involved saying this is a terrible idea.



I’ve always preferred Coke over Pepsi anyway ;) Reply

People disliked Kendall more than they did Pepsi.



http://fortune.com/2017/04/13/pepsi-kendall-jenner-ad-poll/





According to this poll the people who found the ad bad are actually in the minority.People disliked Kendall more than they did Pepsi. Reply

in the video i saw of kendall and kim talking about the commercial kim said to kendall "the one thing you can't do is ignore it".... and that's exactly what she did. and now that she's addressed it on the show she STILL didn't apologize or even acknowledge what the problem with it is. she just was crying over how it affected her own life Reply

coke bloat Reply

