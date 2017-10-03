The Kardashians Drag Caitlyn on "KUWTK" Premiere

- Caitlyn didn't tell the Kardashians she had sex reassignment surgery, so they found out online
- Caitlyn gave Kim an advance copy of her memoir, but it didn't include scandalous parts that were later included, like Caitlin saying Kim's dad believed OJ was guilty
- "My relationship with Caitlyn was strained, and I was trying to be respectful," Kim says. "But if you talk about my dad, I will cut you."
- Kris is shown crying because she's upset she wasn't told about Caitlyn's surgery and was worried Kendall and Kylie wouldn't handle it well
- Kendall asks Caitlyn to not comment publicly on her Pepsi commercial, but Caitlyn does anyway









source
Tagged: , ,