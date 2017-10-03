Kate Winslet joins Avatar sequels





GOOD! it's exactly what she deserves! Reply

Well, this is a surprise. I guess she forgave Cameron for calling her 'Kate Weighs-a-lot' during Titanic Reply

Did he really do that or was that just a rumor Reply

https://jezebel.com/5074964/kate-winslet-once-a-fat-kid-always-a-fat-kid



it's totally true! i used to be obsessed with titanic as a kid (first PG-13 movie my mom let me see! i was about 8) and i saved up my allowance and bought the official "making-of" book. there was an interview with james cameron in it and he admitted to saying that, without even a hint of remorse. gross. Reply

It's honestly shocking to me that so many people thought she was fat in that movie. I was just a little kid but I honestly thought she was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen...the industry really does work its ass off to make us all believe that anyone over a size 2 is pudgy. Reply

self-love is difficult for some people. Reply

Dude deserves to get dragged hardcore and more for this. He really got some nerves comin @ Patty & WW. Like, he ought stfu permanently Reply

She wants money. Reply

First a Roman Polanski post and now her, seems about right. Reply

mte :( Reply

I wish he would cast Jaden and Willow; their brand of delusional, clichéd out of touch #hashtaghippie nonsense would mesh seamlessly. Reply

These need to not happen Reply

I thought they cancelled these sequels?! Reply

They just started filming this week. LOL. Reply

You're missing the "who asked for this" tag, OP. Reply

Idk how she could flop so hard....ugh damnit Kate Reply

I dare anyone following me to, without cheating, quote a line from AVATAR, the top grossing movie of all time that no one cares about. https://t.co/gupKmJQowQ — Christopher Sebela (@xtop) October 1, 2017

Reply

The collective cultural amnesia about basically any & all plot details of AVATAR, the biggest movie ever, will never not be hilarious to me — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) October 2, 2017

Literally tho. Reply

... I never thought about this before Reply

Lmao Reply

hes not wrong. Reply

Haha IA Reply

seriously. I saw it on opening night and all I remember is that there were aliens involved, and something about saving the environment? can't elaborate, name any characters, or quote any particular lines. don't remember the ending (or the beginning, or the middle). Reply

nnnnn, I hate myself for being able to quote it Reply

soemthing about Yah weh....took me 5 minutes to remember a name tbh Reply

WHEN I WAS LYING IN THE VA HOSPITAL WITH A HOLE BLOWN THROUGH THE MIDDLE OF MY LIFE I STARTED HAVING DREAMS OF FLYING, I WAS FREE









I saw Avatar in IMAX a bunch of times on drugs and it was great but also now every second of that movie is burned into my memory forever Reply

That's rough buddy. Reply

I seriously don't understand the hype. The movie was boring. I don't even really remember anything besides blue aliens and plants that glow in the dark. Reply

I see you.



They said that line so many times Reply

& to think, I used to think she was cool Reply

That's surprising, I guess. Reply

nobody asked for this... WTF? Reply

She deserves it. Reply

What about the Polanski support letter sequel? Reply

LOL Reply

