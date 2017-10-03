Kate Winslet joins Avatar sequels
Kate Winslet is reuniting with Titanic director James Cameron for the upcoming Avatar sequels. She will play a character named Ronal. No word on how many of the sequels she will appear in.
Production for Avatar 2 officially began last week and is currently scheduled for release on December 18, 2020.
it's totally true! i used to be obsessed with titanic as a kid (first PG-13 movie my mom let me see! i was about 8) and i saved up my allowance and bought the official "making-of" book. there was an interview with james cameron in it and he admitted to saying that, without even a hint of remorse. gross.
Idk how she could flop so hard....ugh damnit Kate
I saw Avatar in IMAX a bunch of times on drugs and it was great but also now every second of that movie is burned into my memory forever
They said that line so many times