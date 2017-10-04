Greta Gerwig Renounces Her Support Of Call For Cancellation Of Israeli Play

This is sure to be a fun and frivolous post. 😄 Reply

have you decided yet whether you're going to appropriate an israeli or palestinian identity for this post, or are you gonna wait for a few more comments to see where ontd popular opinion is going before you choose Reply

You know you're never going to get any peace until you get yourself a new handle, right? Reply

I have a severe cold and I am too worn out for this post.



Can't we get some sexuality wank? Reply

i'm peak ontd cant read but i feel like i need a flow chart for this...



is she in support of cancelling the play? or is she renouncing her support of cancelling the play? Reply

Renouncing her support to cancel the play Reply

ah, thank you Reply

ty, lmao. even after i read this 6887 times, i didn't get it Reply

I mean, you just repeated the post title so... Reply

Yes I just got off of a 14 hour work day so I need this broken down for me as well. Reply

huh. maybe she got some backlash. Reply

“There is an Oscar campaign afoot for Gerwig, and her team doesn’t want her controversial anti-Israel opinions hurting her chances.” Reply

I'm not surprised tbh. Being tied to something like this is controversial in the Hollywood elite's eyes. Reply

Weak. I guess her team are thirstier and don't want to be punished for Greta's opinions. Reply

lol I was wondering what the real reason was Reply

This is bullshit spin. If Mel Gibson can get nominated after saying anti-semitic things no one is going to give a shit about her not supporting a play. In the article she was a dumbass who had no idea what the play was actually about. I believe that explanation.



Edited at 2017-10-03 11:21 pm (UTC)

Or if Casey Affleck can WIN one Reply

Now use a woman for comparison...





We'll wait. Reply

She's a woman tho they'd NEVER, wasn't there an article talking about how A24 was trying to avoid her getting questions about this Reply

ONTD is so corny in Palestine-Israel posts.



It's always filled with people too scared to voice their opinions so they stick to "this should be an interesting post" "going to grab my popcorn" "settling in"



This conflict is not new. It's apart of history and many of you should look into it. It's not that hard to formulate an understanding or opinion.



Lame of her to do this but I get it. "...there is an Oscar campaign afoot for Gerwig, and her team doesn’t want her controversial anti-Israel opinions hurting her chances.” I appreciated the stars who went to last years Oscars who didn't accept the trip to Israel given in the swag bag though! I don't think it was BDS related but the fact that the didn't go is a win.



Edited at 2017-10-03 10:58 pm (UTC)

I don't like talking about Israel in general because I've never had a good productive conversation about it outside of people I immediately know, but ITA with you. Reply

I understand you!. As a Palestinian, I always feel uncomfortable speaking about it because

A) sometimes it makes others uncomfortable

b) its so inherently political, the convo's can always turn left.

I always have to rush to say "Yes Im Palestinian, Yes I'm pro-palestine, no I don't hate Jewish people and of course I don't want them destroyed. I believe in co-existance, a two state solution, PEACE." It riddles me with anxiety, I never want to be perceived in the way people tend to do in these discussions.

This year I attended an event on campus with Jewish student organizations who were Pro-Israel and the conversation we had was so wonderful. People actually listened to each other, the theme wasn't "YOU'RE WRONG AND EVIL" It kept going back to "man, we both just want co existence." I just wish more people on both sides weren't so intimidated to remain silent. And others would stop with the non-commentary commentary. It's weak.



sorry for the essay btw! Reply

these posts often get filled with a bunch of anti-semitic comments (before anyone replies i'm not talking about people who just support BDS or condemn what Israel is doing) Reply

lol do you really want ONTD of all places dipping into those waters tho? Reply

It's not that hard to formulate an understanding or opinion.



to be fair i decided to read up on it a while ago because i realised i barely know anything about it (there's barely any jewish presence in my country, let alone palestinian) and i was left with more questions than answers. it's kinda difficult to find good resources, or idk how to get them. Reply

It's interesting to see people able to form opinions about things like imperialism and colonization and oppression and so many of the other things that are a part of this--for any situation but this one. Reply

This conflict has the biggest shit stirring peanut gallery in the history of conflicts and most of the time it's just people projecting their personal agenda and getting angry when things or the actual people they're talking about don't fit into their narrative.



I think it's perfectly fine to say "I don't really know enough to give an informed opinion". It's a 100 times better than the people who know a few buzz words and throw them around with absolute confidence. I usually stay away from these posts because there is a big risk I'll end up arguing with people for 5 hours straight. Reply

These posts are almost always filled with antisemitic or anti Palestinian commentary, and it always influences the trajectory of the commentary. It'd be nice to have a decent discussion without someone throwing down blood libel or the like in the responses. Reply

i'm sorry to go slightly ot, but i read this article about the kneecapping of palestinians in israel and it made me bawl. i wish the west talked about this shit, but ofc they won't. Reply

omggg :/ I wish I didn't click this! So devastating! Reply

:( it's horrifying. reading up on kneecapping has been an...experience Reply

*sees source* *rolls eyes*



At least try to source from sites that don't have a long and proven history of anti-semitism Reply

Parent

And our police officers go there to learn techniques. Reply

Parent

Oh boy, that's just the beginning. Journalist Abby Martin went to the West Bank a while back and the things she saw going on there were insane. She talks about some of what she saw on sorry just relinking from a not shitty source:Oh boy, that's just the beginning. Journalist Abby Martin went to the West Bank a while back and the things she saw going on there were insane. She talks about some of what she saw on this episode of Joe Rogan , but her podcast Media Roots radio has a longer, two hour version. Reply

"To The End Of Other People's Land" Reply

the book that this is based on absolutely destroyed me, i really really really recommend it but it's so emotional. tbh i'm surprised that the israeli embassy funded the play version, it has a strong anti-war message and is a critique of the militarisation of israeli culture Reply

Link

I read the wiki and it does sound really interesting. Reply

this is worded confusing Reply

How many people are gonna come in here screaming "Zionism!" without doing their basic research on what the play is about Reply

I wonder why you'd call a movie Lady Bird when it's not about Claudia Johnson Reply

She was either insincere in her initial support of BDS or she's insincere now, but either way how is anyone supposed to take her stance on anything seriously now? Reply

