Greta Gerwig Renounces Her Support Of Call For Cancellation Of Israeli Play
Greta Gerwig Renounces Her Support Of Call For Cancellation Of Israeli Play https://t.co/HuV2h3JgUV pic.twitter.com/kr2KBus8B8— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 3, 2017
Greta Gerwig, director of the upcoming film “Lady Bird,” had signed an open letter in July along with more than 60 others from the entertainment industry calling on New York’s Lincoln Center to cancel performances of the play “To The End Of The Land,” which was produced by two Israeli theater companies and received funding from the Israeli embassy.
Greta signed the petition which was organized by Adalah-NY. The group supports the BDS movement to boycott, divest and sanction Israeli businesses and cultural organizations until the Jewish state negotiates a settlement with Palestinians.
Greta Gerwig took to the New York Post‘s Page Six gossip column to renounce her prior support.
source
source
Can't we get some sexuality wank?
is she in support of cancelling the play? or is she renouncing her support of cancelling the play?
Yes I just got off of a 14 hour work day so I need this broken down for me as well.
Edited at 2017-10-03 11:21 pm (UTC)
We'll wait.
It's always filled with people too scared to voice their opinions so they stick to "this should be an interesting post" "going to grab my popcorn" "settling in"
This conflict is not new. It's apart of history and many of you should look into it. It's not that hard to formulate an understanding or opinion.
Lame of her to do this but I get it. "...there is an Oscar campaign afoot for Gerwig, and her team doesn’t want her controversial anti-Israel opinions hurting her chances.” I appreciated the stars who went to last years Oscars who didn't accept the trip to Israel given in the swag bag though! I don't think it was BDS related but the fact that the didn't go is a win.
Edited at 2017-10-03 10:58 pm (UTC)
A) sometimes it makes others uncomfortable
b) its so inherently political, the convo's can always turn left.
I always have to rush to say "Yes Im Palestinian, Yes I'm pro-palestine, no I don't hate Jewish people and of course I don't want them destroyed. I believe in co-existance, a two state solution, PEACE." It riddles me with anxiety, I never want to be perceived in the way people tend to do in these discussions.
This year I attended an event on campus with Jewish student organizations who were Pro-Israel and the conversation we had was so wonderful. People actually listened to each other, the theme wasn't "YOU'RE WRONG AND EVIL" It kept going back to "man, we both just want co existence." I just wish more people on both sides weren't so intimidated to remain silent. And others would stop with the non-commentary commentary. It's weak.
sorry for the essay btw!
to be fair i decided to read up on it a while ago because i realised i barely know anything about it (there's barely any jewish presence in my country, let alone palestinian) and i was left with more questions than answers. it's kinda difficult to find good resources, or idk how to get them.
I think it's perfectly fine to say "I don't really know enough to give an informed opinion". It's a 100 times better than the people who know a few buzz words and throw them around with absolute confidence. I usually stay away from these posts because there is a big risk I'll end up arguing with people for 5 hours straight.
At least try to source from sites that don't have a long and proven history of anti-semitism
Oh boy, that's just the beginning. Journalist Abby Martin went to the West Bank a while back and the things she saw going on there were insane. She talks about some of what she saw on this episode of Joe Rogan, but her podcast Media Roots radio has a longer, two hour version.