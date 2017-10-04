Greta Gerwig Renounces Her Support Of Call For Cancellation Of Israeli Play




Greta Gerwig, director of the upcoming film “Lady Bird,” had signed an open letter in July along with more than 60 others from the entertainment industry calling on New York’s Lincoln Center to cancel performances of the play “To The End Of The Land,” which was produced by two Israeli theater companies and received funding from the Israeli embassy.

Greta signed the petition which was organized by Adalah-NY. The group supports the BDS movement to boycott, divest and sanction Israeli businesses and cultural organizations until the Jewish state negotiates a settlement with Palestinians.

Greta Gerwig took to the New York Post‘s Page Six gossip column to renounce her prior support.

