queen

Roman Polanski accused of rape by Renate Langer




- Renate Langer, a 61-year-old former German actress, has reported to the Swiss police that the film director Roman Polanski raped her at a house in Gstaad in February 1972, when she was 15.
- She had not previously reported anything to the police — and did not confide in friends and family at the time — largely out of concern for her parents. She said she told a boyfriend years later.
- She is speaking out now because she had read the account of the woman who came forward in August and because her parents are no longer alive.
- Renate Langer is now the fourth woman to accuse Polanski of abuse after Samantha Geimer, Charlotte Lewis, and a woman identified only as Robin M.

you can read her full statement @ source

i feel sick...
Tagged: ,