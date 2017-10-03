Roman Polanski accused of rape by Renate Langer
A fourth woman has accused Roman Polanski of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager https://t.co/1wMTvLua5F— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 3, 2017
- Renate Langer, a 61-year-old former German actress, has reported to the Swiss police that the film director Roman Polanski raped her at a house in Gstaad in February 1972, when she was 15.
- She had not previously reported anything to the police — and did not confide in friends and family at the time — largely out of concern for her parents. She said she told a boyfriend years later.
- She is speaking out now because she had read the account of the woman who came forward in August and because her parents are no longer alive.
- Renate Langer is now the fourth woman to accuse Polanski of abuse after Samantha Geimer, Charlotte Lewis, and a woman identified only as Robin M.
you can read her full statement @ source
i feel sick...
Didn't Meryl sign the petition
He's fucking scum. I hope he dies in absolute agony.
It really sucks that even Death itself wants nothing to do with him.
Can't we just shove him in an incinerator?
Ah.....yeah.
Can we sever his dick off.
Who's gonna bring food? I could probably chip in some brownies.
Let's ask what these people think of this development
http://www.indiewire.com/2009/09/over-100-in-film-community-sign-polanski-petition-55821/
Nooo Isabelle Huppert nooo....this makes me so upset. God bless Emma Thompson for having the literal sense and sensibility to remove her name from the petition
trash, all of them.
so, you know, separate the artist from the art or whatever
(OT but her younger photos look so much like zara larsson!)