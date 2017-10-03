Roman Polanski accused of rape by Renate Langer

Roman Polanski needs to hurry up and die already. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm gonna hurl. these poor women. Reply

Thread

Link

so Meryl Streep and Barbie Streisand go on rants about Trump but not Roman Polanski or Johnny Depp??



Edited at 2017-10-03 10:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

hollyweird is fucked up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Didn't Meryl sign the petition Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she gave a standing ovation to him when he won the oscar in 2003, so yes, probably Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Technically not. Although the first part of blackphillip's comment is correct, and she deserves to be dragged for that alone.



Edited at 2017-10-03 11:07 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's super annoying. i'm all for calling out the orange one and him being an awful human being/president, etc. but then you go and defend polanski cause he's an artist, and i just... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hollywood people go on rants about Trump yet gave an Oscar to Casey Affleck. Hypocrites gonna hypocrite. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well i never Reply

Thread

Link

I am just stunned. Stunned. Reply

Thread

Link

OH BUT I THOUGHT IT WAS ALL OVER AND DONE WITH, POLANSKI



He's fucking scum. I hope he dies in absolute agony. Reply

Thread

Link

For real. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I could never watch his movies again once I learned what a piece of shit he is :/ Reply

Thread

Link

I have steered well-clear of his work for years, and looking at his IMDB, he has a number of screenplay credits, too. TBH, looking at some of the names is nauseating (Taste for a woman). Sick fucking freak needs to die. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no real loss, he only made 2 good movies. i loathe the man, but I really think if he didn't have the backstory he does, and is seen as this ~great put upon tragic artiste~ that most would find him to be pretty damn overrated. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly I felt really fucking hypocritical (like, in a checking myself sort of way) the other day because I had just liked a status on facebook that was along the lines of "fuck hugh hefner he's a pos who drugged and raped women" and then right after saw an event for a screening of rosemary's baby and clicked interested without missing a beat lol. Like, great movie and there is the whole ~separate the art from the artist~ argument but it's def ironic to catch yourself on the one hand effortlessly disparage a person who's material you wouldn't want to consume anyway (playboy) but then be eager to go watch a film directed by someone who did the exact same type of shit. : / Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why isn't he dead yet Reply

Thread

Link

Evil persists. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

evil never dies Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Weeds never die Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All the shitty ones live a long life istg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hierba mala nunca muere. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







Edited at 2017-10-03 10:48 pm (UTC) would never wish death on anyone but when his time comes i hope its a loong and painful death Reply

Thread

Link

Moira always brings me comfort. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO, yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thanks to all the gifs around here, i finally started watching this show. thanks gif posters! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love that Moira wears three-piece pajamas and a brooch to bed 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It really sucks that even Death itself wants nothing to do with him.

Can't we just shove him in an incinerator? Reply

Thread

Link

ummmm.. poor choice of words since his family died in the holocaust. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ah.....yeah.

Can we sever his dick off.



Edited at 2017-10-04 01:35 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't wait for his death post! It's gonna be such a party!



Who's gonna bring food? I could probably chip in some brownies.



Edited at 2017-10-03 10:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Of fucking course Woody Allen is the first name on that list. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO @ Woody being no. 1. I know it's alphabetical, but still, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you know his ass was the first one to run to sign it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nooo Isabelle Huppert nooo....this makes me so upset. God bless Emma Thompson for having the literal sense and sensibility to remove her name from the petition Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

dear darren arnofofofofosky or w/e has his name on there too, lol, wow Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

fucking gael garcia and wong kar wai are on that list this is why i should not ever stan for anyone...EVER Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wtf at wes anderson Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh, Bertolucci fucking WOULD

trash, all of them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Alfonso Cuaron??? Like why Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will never get over David Lynch being on that list Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm glad you posted this, but don't you hate how that person who made that IMDB list had to be all "liberal hypocrisy 101!!!" as if that's the big issue here? these people are trash, has nothing to do with politics. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Who could have foreseen that a man who has a history of raping and abusing women could have raped and abused a woman??? Reply

Thread

Link

This is a shock to us all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes but have you considered that he makes movies



so, you know, separate the artist from the art or whatever Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link