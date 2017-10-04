"The Good Doctor" gets full season order at ABC




ABC has given full season order of 22 episodes to their new medical drama "The Good Doctor" starring Freddie Highmore.

“We are thrilled to announce that we are giving our viewers additional episodes of The Good Doctor,” said Channing Dungey, President, ABC Entertainment. “We have an amazing team in front of and behind the camera, led by Freddie Highmore’s incredibly nuanced performance as Dr. Shaun Murphy, and we’re confident the show will continue to captivate our audience.”

The Good Doctor is the #1 new drama of the season, so far.

