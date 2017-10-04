"The Good Doctor" gets full season order at ABC

this is the most boringest show so far this season. Reply

Yeah even trailer looked soooooooo boring. I could never bring myself to watch something like this. Reply

I found the korean version boring as well. I am surprised that out of the well-written korean dramas out there they chose this one to remake. Reply

If they remade a well-written kdrama, they would only ruin it lbr Reply

whats the name of the original korean version? Reply

Exactly like the kdrama it’s based on. I got no idea how this snoozefest got green lit or who the heck is watching it now. I arched the premier for 10 mins then changed cause it’s even worse than the original. Reply

They're really pushing this kid, and he has a hell of an agent. Reply

He's the producer of the show himself lmfao Reply

wtf Reply

oop lmao Reply

He was awesome on Bates Motel. He's actually really decent, imo. Reply

He's a great actor, tbf Reply

tbh getting really tired of people with ASD being portrayed as misunderstood genius savants. Shameless plug for netflix's show atypical, which portrays someone with ASD much more realistically IMO. Reply

I haven't seen this show but from my outsider experience with my bff, it's pretty realistic. Reply

atypical? yeah i feel like netflix put a lot of effort into a realistic portrayal of the day to day life of someone on the spectrum and it was refreshing :) Reply

I actually like it for what it is but I doubt it will go past season 1. *shrugs* Reply

Oh good tho it's not at the level of the actual Korean show tho :/ Reply

ooh it's based on a korean show? do you know the name of it? Reply

The Good Doctor. Reply

Lol it's the same name (In English that is.) In Korean it was known as Geurin Meseu. Reply

Hm. I mean... I think Freddie and Joo Won are actually pretty comparable so far, both are really great



Right now Moon Chae Won >>> Antonia tho... girl has got to pick up her American accent game tbh



I think it'll be best to judge when the full season is over



Edited at 2017-10-03 10:03 pm (UTC) Reply

I mean... I enjoyed the show more than I thought so I could see why it got picked up. Maybe I am missing something about this show. And.... I think Freddie Highmore is cute in a dorky way. So maybe I am bias about it. Lol Reply

wait people are watching this? Reply

I thought this got terrible reviews? Reply

Idk why i low key wanna watch this Reply

YAY. Im happy- this a majority POC led show so issues aside I'm thrilled (and I always wish the best for Antonia!) Reply

Yeah, that actually really struck me in last night's episode in the scene when they were discussing the risky surgery to save the patient. The lead surgeon is Hispanic and his two surgical residents discussing it were POCs and one of them was a female. And it wasn't significant in ANY WAY AT ALL that they were POC.* They could have all been white and it wouldn't have changed the scene at all.



* ETA: I wanted to clarify my point here in that it was very clearly color blind casting here. It wasn't about casting a POC to be "diverse" for diversity's sake. I mean, that may come up later, but if it does it will have resonance I would imagine because they will be characters based on personalities and not the color of their skin at that point because two episodes in and it doesn't matter. Well, I actually think it does and that it will come up because the whole point behind the autistic hiring revolves around the difficulties those that are treated differently get dealt with, but I think they are going to lean into that. I'm hopeful at least what with four major POC characters in the cast.



Plus, JASIKA NICOLE is possibly recurring now!!!



Edited at 2017-10-04 02:21 am (UTC) Reply

So do I! I love her so much. But I don't understand why they couldn't let her keep her accent. He american accent is so fucking bad 😔 Reply

Get that network money, Antonia! Reply

Haven't seen this yet but I'll check it out for Antonia and Freddie. Reply

Where is my Monday night ratings post mods, I submitted that one way before this? Reply

