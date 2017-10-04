"The Good Doctor" gets full season order at ABC
ABC has given full season order of 22 episodes to their new medical drama "The Good Doctor" starring Freddie Highmore.
“We are thrilled to announce that we are giving our viewers additional episodes of The Good Doctor,” said Channing Dungey, President, ABC Entertainment. “We have an amazing team in front of and behind the camera, led by Freddie Highmore’s incredibly nuanced performance as Dr. Shaun Murphy, and we’re confident the show will continue to captivate our audience.”
The Good Doctor is the #1 new drama of the season, so far.
Right now Moon Chae Won >>> Antonia tho... girl has got to pick up her American accent game tbh
I think it'll be best to judge when the full season is over
* ETA: I wanted to clarify my point here in that it was very clearly color blind casting here. It wasn't about casting a POC to be "diverse" for diversity's sake. I mean, that may come up later, but if it does it will have resonance I would imagine because they will be characters based on personalities and not the color of their skin at that point because two episodes in and it doesn't matter. Well, I actually think it does and that it will come up because the whole point behind the autistic hiring revolves around the difficulties those that are treated differently get dealt with, but I think they are going to lean into that. I'm hopeful at least what with four major POC characters in the cast.
Plus, JASIKA NICOLE is possibly recurring now!!!
