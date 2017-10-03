My Immortal memoir canceled: Author says she's been 'branded a liar'
- Christo said the publisher canceled her book because of steps she took to ensure the protection of her family members’ identities.
- When it came time to provide documentation, she altered the photocopies to disguise their names.
- This is after the publisher hired lawyers to vet her, to make sure she is who she says she is.
Click here to read the Tumblr post where she makes the cancellation announcement.
sources: 1
Yeah... I doubt it.
hopefully she finds another publisher.
I wish someone would've stopped Cassandra Clare's "books" from being published
Well they've certainly carved themselves out a literary niche haven't they
Edited at 2017-10-04 12:59 am (UTC)