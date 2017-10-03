My Immortal memoir canceled: Author says she's been 'branded a liar'

Mess Reply

So did she write my immortal fo real? 🕵🏻‍♀️👀 anyway I woulda read this but not if she wasn't the real my immortal author Reply

I believe so. She's coughed up enough proof. Reply

I just did some googling and didn't realize how hard people have been coming for her in having her prove it. I believe it, and this sucks it won't be published! Reply

I seriously doubt it. Her brother posted on a forum ( https://kiwifarms.net/threads/terry-rose-christo-theresa-christodoulopoulos-tara-gilesbie.34690/ ) about their actual family life and it seems she's embellished a LOT of details. She is legit mentally ill but things didn't happen quite as she described and it's really unlikely she actually wrote My Immortal. She's NOT Native American btw. Reply

Link

Oh dang.... Reply

I maintain that prayer is one of the most powerful forces on Earth. Praying was how I got out of my own abusive home years ago.



Yeah... I doubt it. Reply

I hope you feel cool criticizing an abuse survivor for believing that prayer has helped her Reply

When people think prayer helped them besides of thousands of people working to help them through legislation, then yeah I feel pretty cool about it. Reply

I believe her. I wasn't interested in reading the book, but sucks for her and everyone who did want to read it. Reply

She said in her tumblr post that she may post it online for free after all. Reply

I was really looking forward for this book. Her publisher has been a mess since D-1. Reply

How so? Reply

they outed her without her permission, i'm pretty sure. Reply

Nah, I work for the publisher and they really haven't done anything wrong. Reply

does she get to keep the money though?



hopefully she finds another publisher. Reply

Doubtful. The book was never released so there was no income from it so if she was given an advance, she would've had to return it. Reply

The chances of her finding another publisher are high. Regardless of the content, someone will publish this for the drama and history alone. Reply

Mte, the internet response over her story is a marketing team's wet dream tbh. Reply

I'm perplexed they would even cancel it. Reply

lmao right? milo yiannopoulos was able to self-publish his book and it still ended up on the bestsellers lists. Reply

And that publisher would be Simon and Schuster. That is definitely their MO. Reply

I'm...confused by all of this.



I wish someone would've stopped Cassandra Clare's "books" from being published Reply

This is clare's publisher so lol. If anything her falling sales will do that. Reply

lol oh shit, I didn't even realize



Well they've certainly carved themselves out a literary niche haven't they Reply

As much as she bitches about the show they give her books a boost because shes not exactly making bank off them at this point. Reply

The plot twists just don't stop. Reply

that sucks. i can understand her wanting to protect her/her family member's identities. Reply

but like... the memoir is about her family... lying to the publisher seems like a weird thing to do, considering once she is revealed, it will be pretty easy to figure out. You can change their names in the actual printed book without forging documents Reply

oh my bad lol, i thought it was just about her and how/why she came to write it lol. Reply

Who was publishing this? Imagine being dumb enough to cancel her book. Someone else is bout to make a killing Reply

They're just covering their asses. Imagine asking for photocopies of documents to find them altered? She should have gotten herself a lawyer to verify they were the original documents before blacking out/changing names. Reply

her brother exposed her sometime recently. she lied about native american, being in foster care and lied a lot about his life. it's probably not a bad idea to cancel the book tbh



Edited at 2017-10-04 12:59 am (UTC) Reply

I hope this encourages someone with a legal/contract experience (who isn't shady and wanting to exploit her) to help her navigate this, this stuff is super confusing for anyone without any experience. Reply

Lol now I wanna read it Reply

if you aren't ready for your direct family to be revealed in a memoir about your direct family..... probably shouldn't be writing a memoir?? Reply

I don't think their names were gonna be in the book, the publisher was just fact-checking that who she was who she claimed she was. Reply

