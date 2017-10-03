I will never forgive this travesty of an Idol performance:



dangggg the judges were brutal lol

lmao I forgot how entertaining American Idol used to be

lmaoooo



awful singer and person

A friend told me she tweeted a pro-gun thing today as a response to Vegas and I was all "welp she's cancelled".

she did, and she tweeted it by RTing and using hillary's tweet to the victims. she's dumb af

holy fuck. this isn't even at the level of bad karaoke since she went further and also country bastardized it.

the 1st 39 seconds sound good but then... HOLY SHIT lol

Has anyone ever ruined a song you really like ONTD?



yes sean lennon's voice on tomorrow never came by lana ugh

Meh, I like it. This is one of the few Tegan and Sara songs I like too. Ryan Adams as a person is ick nast but I generally like his music.



Edited at 2017-10-03 09:53 pm (UTC)

I love this song, but he was not a good choice for it. I need to listen to the Chvrches cover.



There are a lot of bad covers out there, but I fucking love a good cover song. I was just reminded that my fave Conor Oberst (+ Bright Eyes & The Felice Bros) covered Tom Petty's' Walls' on the first tour I saw him play 10 years ago, and I absolutely loved that cover.



Reply

Conor has a couple new Spotify live songs that popped up this week. I think one was Salutations but can cant remember the other.

Yeah, I saw that! The other song is Southern State, which I was dying for him to rerecord because he's been playing it live on tour lately and it's great, but the only previously recorded versions of it are different that the way he plays it live. The Spotify one doesn't sound quite as good as it does live, but I am still here for it.

i love a good cover too. i love when talented musicians take other talented musicians and respect it and make it theirs

the screaming for the chorus is a bit much



i wanna hear dallas green's and sara bareilles' covers Reply

lol this kurt cobain wannabe cover



yes, I can now only picture the extra syllables in this song thanks to Xtina haha

Oooh and as for covers I don't like... I love Sufjan Stevens, and I love Hotline Bling, but not together.

Thank fuck Cyndi Lauper is covering this as well as one of the bonus tracks



I'm most excited for Sara Bareilles', Hayley Williams' and Shura's covers



Edited at 2017-10-03 10:37 pm (UTC)

idk. part of me loves the idea but part of me hates it bc no one can hold a candle to t&s, esp in their own songs. i still hate that i didn't see them live this tour. i have only seen them for sainthood Reply

Original.



I actually got drunk and sang this to Messy Friend, cuz I was horribly attracted to him, but knew he was a hot mess. (this is before my bf and I started being official)







these types of songs/covers are such a throwback. i feel like everyone had stuff like this on their bebo profile back in the day.

I'm sure it's an unpopular opinion but I do not like Maxwell's cover of Kate Bush's "This Woman's Work"

I actually really dislike the Rufus Wainwright version of "Hallelujah." Especially when artists change all the "ya's" to "you's." It's like, you that don't rhyme no more, right?

Congrats, you made me dislike arguably the best song on the album



tatianna choices . gif

One of his songs came on my Spotify weekly playlist once and I was cringing at his fucking voice

| hard pass |

His cover of Wonderwall was sublime and then I feel like I've disliked all of the covers he's done since then.



On the flip side I really disliked Tim McGraw's version of When The Stars Go Blue.

I don't hate it

god i really wish the T&S con tour was coming near me



and this is AWFUL holy shit lol

i've been digging mandy moore a lot lately, and i feel like i'm growing bias against him as a result.

god i would love to hear the details of their marriage from her



its just such an odd pairing, she seems so clean cut Reply

