October 3rd, 2017, 10:56 pm zazie_toujours Ryan Adams' dreadful Tegan and Sara cover released! Ryan Adams' contribution to The Con X: Covers, where artists reinterpret songs from the 2007 Tegan and Sara album, is out now.SourceHas anyone ever ruined a song you really like ONTD? Tagged: music / musician, music / musician (alternative and indie), tegan and sara Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3434 comments Add comment
awful singer and person
yes sean lennon's voice on tomorrow never came by lana ugh
Edited at 2017-10-03 09:53 pm (UTC)
There are a lot of bad covers out there, but I fucking love a good cover song. I was just reminded that my fave Conor Oberst (+ Bright Eyes & The Felice Bros) covered Tom Petty's' Walls' on the first tour I saw him play 10 years ago, and I absolutely loved that cover.
i wanna hear dallas green's and sara bareilles' covers
yes, I can now only picture the extra syllables in this song thanks to Xtina haha
I'm most excited for Sara Bareilles', Hayley Williams' and Shura's covers
Edited at 2017-10-03 10:37 pm (UTC)
I will never forgive DJ GOLLUM
Original.
I actually got drunk and sang this to Messy Friend, cuz I was horribly attracted to him, but knew he was a hot mess. (this is before my bf and I started being official)
Re: I will never forgive DJ GOLLUM
tatianna choices . gif
One of his songs came on my Spotify weekly playlist once and I was cringing at his fucking voice
On the flip side I really disliked Tim McGraw's version of When The Stars Go Blue.
and this is AWFUL holy shit lol
its just such an odd pairing, she seems so clean cut
not touching this cover tho, it's one of my fave songs from this album!!