Willow

Lucifer 3x02 "The One With the Baby Carrot"




I thought this was a great season premiere. I liked the introduction of Lieutenant Pierce, and I'm excited for the new big bad, Sinnerman. Ella and Amenadiel finally meeting was cute. I hope they stick to being friends, though. Only thing missing was Maze and Trixie.

Lucifer and Pierce, y/y?


