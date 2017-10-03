Lucifer 3x02 "The One With the Baby Carrot"

Yay!



How how was Tommy? I hope Tumblr comes through with the gifs Reply

This is one of those shows that I enjoy week to week, I enjoy all the characters, it's a procedural so I'm not that invested in the storylines but they're entertaining enough (though I get annoyed how Lucifer thinks everything is about him but i mean, he is Lucifer) but at the end of the day, I don't know if I'd miss it if it were gone? I like seeing the prettiness on screen, I've liked Lauren since Hawaii 5-0, but I'm not really invested Reply

what gets me the most is lucifer can't reveal himself to chloe using wings, only his devil face which he sees as his true self. it's cute even if hunt for the face will take up most of or the whole season . can't wait for pierce to meet the rest of the family lol esp trixie Reply

i knowww! i get that when he was trying to show her his devils face he thought his wings were gone bc he cut them off, but now he knows theyre back for good so just show her dammit!! Reply

i hope linda drags him to hell and back for not wanting to show his wings to chloe (and eventually convinces to do it) lmao i will miss criminals shitting themselves after seeing the face, i don't think wings can ever have the same effect Reply

hahaha no im sure they won't, he just looks like a handsome angelic british bloke with them tbh he should consider dying them black maybe Reply

Lmao this was a weird episode. Reply

probably will check this out later. Still need to finish season 2 Reply

The new guy in charge is so weird and not leadership material to me. Is he a real person or did something bodysnatch him? Idk but it's season 3 and Chloe better see his damn wings or devil face. Reply

i think he was bodysnatched. or maybe he's the sinnerman? idk they got tom welling so i feel like it'll be a bigger role. Reply

Agreed. He seemed too chill for a new guy in charge. Talking about expendable cops and his own dick. Reply

he's definitely sinnerman Reply

I kinda like this new iteration of Tom Welling, SuperDaddy. Reply

i was swooning Reply

It feels like that episode where Clark was raised as Kal by Lionel Luthor. I'm here for him having common sense and ethics unlike Clark "I don't know what you're talking about, Lex/Lana/Chloe/Lois" Kent. Reply

now that your wings are like a lizard's tail you can show them to chloe! i loved the, "do you have gas or something?" bit. he's just so charming. this show brings me lots of joy Reply

this show is enjoyable but i missed maze and needed more linda. ella continues to be very cute tho Reply

I haven't watched this show at all but Tom Welling is back on TV and I need a (legal) way to catch up. I still don't have Hulu :( Reply

I've been meaning to check this show out forever. Is it any good? Reply

i love this show. Reply

