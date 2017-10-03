Kristin Chenoweth Wants a Drag Queen in Wicked, Set to Guest Judge RPDR Season 10



-On a drag queen starring as Glinda in Wicked on Broadway: “I’m going to say something. Not only do I think it’s a fantastic idea, but I would hope that person… I would hope that person would teach me again how to dress a wig and maybe do my makeup – so I’m all for it.
-She also revealed that she's set to be a guest judge on Season 10 of Rupaul's Drag Race.

