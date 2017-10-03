Kristin Chenoweth Wants a Drag Queen in Wicked, Set to Guest Judge RPDR Season 10

OMG! Alexis Michelle is somewhere gagging. I saw her show on Broadway. Such an amazing singer and personality. Reply

Alexis Michelle is producing this new version of the show as we speak. Reply

Love love looove her! Just wanna put her in my pocket. Reply

Oklahoma KWANE. Reply

Lol this is one of my favorite eps. Reply

She's the most open-minded Christian I've ever seen

She's the most open-minded Christian I've ever seen Reply

I miss Pushing Daisies. Reply

ME TOO 😭😭😭💔 Reply

Same here. *sniff* Reply

Every damn day... I've loved all of Bryan Fuller's shows, but PD specifically resonated with me. Reply

Right?



RIP The Pie Ho Reply

YEARS ago my mom was going to take me to a christian women's conference and she was supposed to be a musical guest but they cancelled her because the weeks before she openly stated her support for the lgbt community and i was devastated lol.

but it also love her more.



but it also made me love her more. Reply

I want him on American Gods now Reply

It only makes Aaron Sorkin's jabs at her faith look even more pathetic. (Still bitter after all these years.) Reply

This guy I'm seeing right now keeps trying to get me to read Wicked and I'm just like "Dude...I don't care...and I never will...I had my chances..." He did the same thing with LoTR lol I'm sorry if I don't care I just don't care. Reply

it's not a fun book. he's not looking out for your best interests, tbh. Reply

It's beautifully written but...it's dense. There's no need for it to be like 600 pages. Reply

600 PAGES?! Reply

don't do it it's bad lol Reply

it was dull as fuck for me, ur mileage may vary. Reply

Loved loved loved the show. Did not care for the book at all. I don't think I ever even finished it. Reply

I'm glad to see everyone else in these comments had trouble with it too. I've been trying to read it for years and can never make it past the first few chapters. Reply

ILH so much.



I met her after a fashion show during fashion week in NYC yeaaaaaaaars ago. It was her first public appearance after that incident she had while shooting that injured her neck. A line began to form after the show of people wanting to say hi and get a photo and she stood there and warmly greeted and took pics with every single person. She was the sweetest little thing. <3 Reply

I want an entire genre of drag queens remaking classics. It's a goldmine- someone contact me to send me $ for my ideas. Reply

someone maybe here or somewhere on other social media maybe posted that when that jem movie was in the works the studio should REALLY have considered casting it entirely with drag queens. i always thought something like that would be BRILLIANT. Reply

cutie pie Reply

sure, and then Adore would promptly leave the show after the premiere performance over not getting to dress according to her ~sew totally punk a e s t h e t i c Reply

adore for elphaba and courtney act for glinda! Reply

So accurate! LOL Reply

adore fans are really still trying it? Reply

but where would they find someone that could play a back-stabbing manipulative bitch like glinda anywhere in the drag community?

i'm looking forward to dressing this show again next year!



i'm looking forward to dressing this show again next year! Reply

Bring back pushing daisies :( Reply

Love her and she never ages. i know she's revered on Broadway, but I wish her film career had been huge. Reply

she never ages



This reminds me of those tweets about old white actresses looking good and always having captions like "being an unproblematic and not racist white woman makes you age well". Reply

I don't know much about her, but I loved her character in American Gods. (Not film, but still.) Reply

I feel like she's been in sooooo many movies as a secondary character and it's such a waste because she's so talented. She was actually supposed to be the voice of Rapunzel in Tangled, and I thought that would have been a big turning point for her movie-wise, but then Disney dumped her for Mandy Moore.

If you were to ask me in 2005 who would be the voice of a Disney princess post-Wicked, I would not have said Idina Menzel.



If you were to ask me in 2005 who would be the voice of a Disney princess post-Wicked, I would not have said Idina Menzel. Reply

She never ages? I...dunno about that. To me it looks like she's had a lot of work done in the past few years. Reply

The most surreal moment of my life was running into her at a McDonalds in Midtown at 3am. Reply

