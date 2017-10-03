October 3rd, 2017, 03:27 pm mistqueens Kehlani Drops WLW Anthem "Honey" According to her Insta, this is a one-off song that came from a studio session and isn't associated with any album.SourceONTD, do you like your gurls like you like your honey? Tagged: music / musician (r&b and soul) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2626 comments Add comment
I hate honey. But this song is cute.
I like my women the way I like my whiskey: neat and strong. Hur hur.
