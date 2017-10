this is the bullshit they're getting rid of all their shows and movies for?? Reply

I really wish they'd stop showing so much of films in the trailer. Like, I feel like I've seen about 2/3 of the film now



still might watch tho Reply

it really ruins it for me, yeah. I feel like I know all the jump scare/surprise moments now, and they already spoiled some deaths? come on.



but yes I will watch it, lol. Reply

lol at bella thorne playing the dumb mean girl type yet again Reply

She can't act, so the only way she can get jobs is playing herself. Reply

true. she's the new emma roberts. Reply

I would watch the fuck out of emma and bella trying to out bitch each other in a movie together tho. Reply

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahhaahahahahh 🙄 Reply

I've been waiting for this one for what seems like years. Reply

//adds to halloween marathon watch list anyway// :D Reply

This looks great! I'm starting to love Bella Thorne, thanks everyone here who hates her for putting her on my radar. Reply

so this isn't based off RL Stines book? I wish someone would just fund like a weekly tv show or something off the Christopher pike books and rl stine books or something. i'd be so down for it. Reply

I'm dying for a CW style Fear Street series Reply

Christopher pike. Yes!! Young adult horror. Unlike that whack rl stine stuff. Reply

Cool Reply

Oh, I was expecting a remake of that bad Alicia Silverstone movie Reply

how much longer can robbie amell play a teenager for...he's 29 and starting to look it Reply

he's one of those actors where I hear his name a lot but I can never picture him Reply

The superior Amell gotta feed his family somehow. But I wish he would get cast in some show and play a character his age for once. Reply

all i could think of when the duff came out was how he wasn't believable as a high school student. Reply

Samara Wearing (the blonde girl) was really good in Mayhem with Steven Yeun Reply

sure, this will last. Reply

dammit they had me with the use of Soft Cell. Reply

ngl i was hoping this would be a film adaptation of the rl stine books lol



i'll probably watch this anyways Reply

i'll watch it Reply

looks like dumb fun. Reply

McG is honestly, truly, irredeemably awful. Reply

I know -- I rolled my eyes when I saw he was directing. Reply

I'm not sure that this looks good (the tone seems iffy), but I stand by the Charlie's Angels films as silly candy colored fun featuring three lovely charismatic ladies with fab smiles. Reply

Bella and the superior Amell are working together again? Where's Mae Whitman for a DUFF reunion? Reply

mae was busy being too fucking good for this shit. Reply

Mae Whitman is a queen and too good for this mess. Reply

that kid looks way too old to be stuck with a babysitter tbh this looks hilariously bad, i'm gonna watch it. Reply

