Jeffrey Dean Morgan: "Dear assholes. Blue lives do matter. All lives matter."
A few days ago a picture of Jeffrey Dean Morgan wearing a Blue Lives Matter T-shirt surfaced on the internet. After facing some criticism from fans, he chose to share his opinions about his wardrobe choice on his Instagram account.
jeffreydeanmorgan: "Dear assholes. Blue lives do matter. Can't believe I need to explain to you this fact. All lives matter. All of em. This shirt was made in response to the cold blooded murder of two GOOD cops in NY, both that had immigrated to the US, and took an oath to protect and serve. This shirt was given to me at a convention by a woman, who's son, was shot during what was a routine traffic stop. He was black. I'm so tired of mean people. People who wake up in the morning, and I think, just sit behind the safety of their computers... anonymously... and start shit. Grow the fuck up. The world has enough horrible things going on right now without your petty bullshit. Speaking of cops... I'd like to commend those in blue that saved countless lives in vegas. Those first responders saved hundreds... if not thousands. So you trolls.... go crawl under the rock in which you came. GOOD PEOPLE MATTER. You? Don't."
source
source
Are you an asshole who doesn't think All Lives Matter, ontd?
idk why ppl don't get the point of blm. it's not that difficult a concept. nobody's sitting there saying "because black lives matter, cops don't matter."
