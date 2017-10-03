Joachim Rønning In Talks To Direct Disney’s ‘Maleficent 2’
-He directed Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
-Angelina Jolie will return
-Shooting is expected to start in the first quarter of 2018.
the director looks like some other actor though. I can't put my finger on it.
Wicked in comparison was plausible; the Witch's sister was crushed, the Wizard was a con man and she just wanted her shoes back.
The first film was beyond trash.
Justice for the good fairies
The first one is by far the worst movie I have seen in my entire life. It's fucking garbage. Absolute shit with zero redeemable qualities about it
Yeah this in itself is a red alert. Not to mention the first Maleficent wasn't THAT good to deserve a sequel.