I watched this for the second time two days ago. I'd watched it a few years earlier and not been overly impressed by it beyond aesthetics, but this time around I was way more taken with it. Amazing visuals and atmosphere, and some great character writing -- with one scene that really doesn't work, as Ridley Scott admits in the audio commentary. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh my god. I love this movie, but also this honest trailer is also so accurately savage.



enhance

enahnACE

EN ACHNCE Reply

Thread

Link

That's a boring honest trailer.

Happens every time they actually like a film. Reply

Thread

Link

THANK HERA they did this.



This movie is so overrated and the pacing is fucking atrocious to the point of being boring as hell at so many points. Like the fact that it had to be re-cut so many fucking times alone. I still think its iconic because of the visual and thematic elements but good lord you couldn't pay me with young Harrison Ford dick to watch that shit again. Reply

Thread

Link

i tried watching this movie, but it was boring as hell Reply

Thread

Link

Same lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've tried to watch it two times now and both times i fell asleep during it so i guess this movies's not for me Reply

Thread

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It is an incredibly slow and boring movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wanted to watch this before I saw the new one in theaters but this post's comments are making me seriously reconsider lol Reply

Thread

Link

Just drink a cup of coffee before you watch it because it's long and slow, but worth it imo. It's so beautiful and a very important film if you're a Sci-Fi fan. Also the ending is epic! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hm ok! Which edition/cut should I go for? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've only ever seen the director's cut, not the final cut from 2007 or the theatrical version, and I was happy with that! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One of my very favorite movies- the most visually stunning movie I've ever seen. Every time I watch this, I notice new little detail. And the big question, is Deckard a replicant? I think he is, based on the whole unicorn dream and Gaff's oragami.

Honest trailers definitely has it right though, it's slow paced and isn't for everyone. Reply

Thread

Link

Young Harrison Ford was seriously the most beautiful man. Reply

Thread

Link

I’ve trying to watch it before 2049 comes out and so far I’m liking it. Like everyone else the pacing is kinda weird but I’m okay so far. Reply

Thread

Link





God, I am so ready to party on Thursday night after work for 2049 IMAX!! I'm getting some free popcorn too. Yeah baby!!! Take me home







Edited at 2017-10-03 10:23 pm (UTC) I have my own BR: the final cut 4K ultra HD 😍 oh and I think I have one of these versions in my laptop.God, I am so ready to party on Thursday night after work for 2049 IMAX!! I'm getting some free popcorn too. Yeah baby!!! Take me home Reply

Thread

Link

I only watched the normal version? so at the end are we supposed to believe he's a replicant? and what's the point of the little origami figure he find? like the cop left it for him ? but what else? idk maybe i'm too dumb for this movie lol Reply

Thread

Link

This movie always fucking bores me tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

I had to watch this movie for work a long time ago.



Watched it twice since then.



Still can’t remember what it’s about. Reply

Thread

Link

I've always wondered if I should give this movie a shot, since it's suppose to be so pretty, but I read the book it was based on and hated it, so I don't think I should and instead just watch pretty clips on youtube or something Reply

Thread

Link