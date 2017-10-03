October 3rd, 2017, 09:21 pm theemii Honest Trailers - Blade Runner source Tagged: 1980s, film, film - science fiction Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2222 comments Add comment
enhance
enahnACE
EN ACHNCE
Happens every time they actually like a film.
This movie is so overrated and the pacing is fucking atrocious to the point of being boring as hell at so many points. Like the fact that it had to be re-cut so many fucking times alone. I still think its iconic because of the visual and thematic elements but good lord you couldn't pay me with young Harrison Ford dick to watch that shit again.
Honest trailers definitely has it right though, it's slow paced and isn't for everyone.
God, I am so ready to party on Thursday night after work for 2049 IMAX!! I'm getting some free popcorn too. Yeah baby!!! Take me home
Edited at 2017-10-03 10:23 pm (UTC)
Watched it twice since then.
Still can’t remember what it’s about.