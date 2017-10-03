Martha Broq

Nick Kroll Discusses Inspiration for 'Big Mouth' on Netflix



Nick Kroll talks about how his middle school experiences with his best friend Andrew led to his Netflix series Big Mouth. In the clip he talks about being pansed in front of his crush in 7th grade.

BONUS Update on this ONTD premature wank post

The character that Jenny Slate voices in the series is mixed race. Here is a photo of the character and her parents.



Source 1, Source 2

Are you watching Big Mouth, ONTD? I personally love it so far haha
Tagged: , , ,