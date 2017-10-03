Nick Kroll Discusses Inspiration for 'Big Mouth' on Netflix
Nick Kroll talks about how his middle school experiences with his best friend Andrew led to his Netflix series Big Mouth. In the clip he talks about being pansed in front of his crush in 7th grade.
BONUS Update on this ONTD premature wank post
The character that Jenny Slate voices in the series is mixed race. Here is a photo of the character and her parents.
Are you watching Big Mouth, ONTD? I personally love it so far haha
As a kid. did you care who voiced the characters? I know a couple i looked up and found out they were voiced by white people. JASMINE a disney princess was voiced by a white woman.
When it comes to POC voice actors/behind the scenes people, doesn't that just fall into the same category as every other problem with diversity in the workplace? Like, why are voice actors get scrutinized over any other job (aka many industries) that doesn't hire properly? I'm not saying that this isn't an issue, but it just seems like a very specific workplace to draw attention to, when it isn't an insanely popular place to get employed (IDK if that makes sense, and I'm not trying to be dismissive)
A slap in the face to POC
When animated film/television have people of color on their shows yet do not hire people of color to do the voice work, it is literally a slap to the face. They are catering to people of color yet they choose not to hire people of color. They are using POC for their advantage to say "Yeah diversity" but they are in the background like "We will use animated POC but we are not going to actually hire you."
Why promote or use diversity when it is a facade, since you not actually doing it?
The Hormone Monster and Monstress were the best parts.
it has it's funny moments but not really anything that amusing.