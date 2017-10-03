Nick Kroll Discusses Inspiration for 'Big Mouth' on Netflix

What a terrible animation style. Reply

it grows on you, and seems better than the new Magic School bus haha Reply

I mean, maybe. It normally takes some time acclimate to any style. Ed, Edd, and Eddy comes to mind. It's just... I don't understand why Nick Kroll or some of these other comedians want to get into animation without putting effort into the aesthetic. They just want want to crank 'em out as cheaply and efficiently as possible. And while I get they have budgets, I sincerely wish they'd put more effort into the look rather than counting on audiences to get used to it. *shrugs* Reply

It's amusing but I wasn't ready for all the sexual topics with kid characters. Reply

I was less grossed out because so much of it was a throwback to when I was that age, and what my peers did/talked about. Reply

I'm gonna watch this for John Mulaney but I'm not expecting much tbh Reply

I binge watched in two days. I think it's hilarious, if highly uncomfortable at times. Reply

I still dont understand the wank for jenny slate voicing a black person.



As a kid. did you care who voiced the characters? I know a couple i looked up and found out they were voiced by white people. JASMINE a disney princess was voiced by a white woman. Reply

well i'd like to think that our standards are higher compared to a cartoon from the 90s. but yes, voice acting tends to lag behind live acting when it comes to public attention to diversity, because the problem is less in your face. the issue is that a lot of people think that the buck stops with on-screen representation when it comes to poc actors. but why? poc behind the scenes, e.g. poc voice actors, deserve employment too. and until poc are getting equal opportunities to voice non-poc characters, then they should be favored wrt poc characters. Reply

We also have POC voicing white characters though. Tbh I don't think celebrities should be taking jobs away from legit voice actors. Reply

mte Reply

I see the visual representation argument worth reporting on because it has a direct impact on the general public, who often use media to help make sense of their reality.



When it comes to POC voice actors/behind the scenes people, doesn't that just fall into the same category as every other problem with diversity in the workplace? Like, why are voice actors get scrutinized over any other job (aka many industries) that doesn't hire properly? I'm not saying that this isn't an issue, but it just seems like a very specific workplace to draw attention to, when it isn't an insanely popular place to get employed (IDK if that makes sense, and I'm not trying to be dismissive) Reply

I feel like it would deserve more wank if she was putting on a stereotypical accent but if it's just a regular voice it's not too bad. Reply

It is worse though because at least in non animation films/television you see the lack of people of color so as a viewer you know they are not hiring people of color. You know exactly who they are catering to.



When animated film/television have people of color on their shows yet do not hire people of color to do the voice work, it is literally a slap to the face. They are catering to people of color yet they choose not to hire people of color. They are using POC for their advantage to say "Yeah diversity" but they are in the background like "We will use animated POC but we are not going to actually hire you."



Why promote or use diversity when it is a facade, since you not actually doing it?





Edited at 2017-10-03 09:05 pm (UTC) Reply

For me, it seems clear that Nick just cast all his friends and fellow comedians in the roles. It makes it so obvious that he has no black female friends. It just bothers me. Like, really, there are no female black comedians in your little clique? Not one? Reply

binge watched this yesterday. im not a big cartoon person but this was enjoyable and funny. Reply

I finished it yesterday, found it absolutely hysterical.



The Hormone Monster and Monstress were the best parts. Reply

@ Bojack Horseman for their own voice actress race fuckery lol. Reply

lol ikr Reply

I think my sister works for the studio that makes this, although I don't think she's on this show. It's, uh, an interesting work place. And by interesting I mean she's kind of uncomfortable but she's a woman in animation so she takes what she can get :/



Edited at 2017-10-03 08:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Are him and Amy still together? I saw this on Netflix. Didn't know it was made by him, will check it out since i loved Kroll Show. Reply

no Reply

Shit, is this actually funny? I judged it for drawing a child's vag but I'll give it a shot. Reply

just as a heads up, there are lot of dicks and vaginas so if that was concerning for you definitely don't watch it Reply

Meh, I'll get over it I guess. Reply

It hurts to watch it and made me feel uncomfortable right away. I'm no prude, I just don't have any interest in puberty as told by adults. I didn't get very far though so maybe there's more to it. Reply

i watched it over the weekend and meh



it has it's funny moments but not really anything that amusing. Reply

I can't get into shows with such ugly animation. Same goes for bojack and bobs burgers Reply

