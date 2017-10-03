Dee Rees to direct movie on the battle to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment
#Mudbound helmer Dee Rees is set to direct 'An Uncivil War,' chronicling the battle to ratify Equal Rights Amendment https://t.co/5zqQMrA0Sw pic.twitter.com/hWWMiHdGxf— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 3, 2017
- The film will focus on Gloria Steinem and Florynce "Flo" Kennedy and their work against anti-feminism activist Phyllis Schlafly
- Rees also recently announced she will direct an adaptation of Joan Didion's The Last Thing He Wanted and is also rumoured to be working on an original script described as a lesbian rural Get Out
- There is also a competing Gloria Steinem film recently announced that is based on Steinem's biography and will be directed by Julie Taymor
source
Casting suggestions? And which Rees project interests you the most?
Actually, let me not be polite: she was a piece of shit.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yM1OJ_9s2mE
now that that's out of the way, I'm looking forward to this and lesbian rural Get Out
Obviously we need the larger names for financing.
I hope she does the horror project with Jason Blum next 🤞🏻
I SAID IT!!
Careful, better cast someone before Emma Watson and Lena Dunham get their hands on it.
Also fuck Phyllis Schaferly
Stealing that poc crown from Emma #1
hmmm....i'm cautiously intrigued
Edited at 2017-10-03 07:49 pm (UTC)
This Steinem/Kennedy movie sounds interest. Phyllis Schlafly was flat out evil and anything about tearing her apart is good.