Dee Rees to direct movie on the battle to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment

Phyllis Schlafly was a real piece of work.



Actually, let me not be polite: she was a piece of shit. Reply

i had never heard of her so i googled her and..."By getting married, the woman has consented to sex, and I don't think you can call it rape."...i guess i have to agree with you on that binch. Reply

In addition to being basically a men’s rights activist, she was also a terrible homophobe who rallied against LGBTQ rights Reply

Syphilis Schlafly Reply

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yM1OJ_9s2mE I wrote a thesis in college that include info on the ERA and Phyllis. The woman is insane. Reply

ohh I'm excited for this! Does anyone else feel like the Women's Rights Movement has been kinda forgotten? Maybe I'm just not looking in the right places but I feel like for such a big movement it's weirdly not talked about very often. Reply

It definitely has. Probably bc people think women's equality has already been achieved. Reply

This Reply

I was never really taught anything about it in high school. We learned about women's suffrage and Susan B Anthony but nothing more recent than that. Maybe it was glossed over to avoid bringing politics into the classroom and upsetting parents. Reply

it has never been given the credit it rightly deserved, not even at its height. Reply

Pretty much, or at least I don't really remember being taught much in school growing up. Reply

FUCK PHYLLIS SCHLAFLY



now that that's out of the way, I'm looking forward to this and lesbian rural Get Out Reply

I would say Viola for Flo but that would be too easy. So CCH Pounder would be ideal. Steinem will probably be Chastain. I think Mila Kunis has the beauty queen look Steinem had but she really isn't a good actor. Elizabeth Debicki maybe? Reply

I could see Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Flo too. Reply

Holy shit that's a perfect choice! She's captivating on screen. Reply

White michelle williams as phylis? Or renee zelweger.



Obviously we need the larger names for financing. Reply

Excellent.



I hope she does the horror project with Jason Blum next 🤞🏻 Reply

I forgot about the Blumhouse thing. I hope so too Reply

Blumhouse is overated millennial horror.



I SAID IT!! Reply

Careful, better cast someone before Emma Watson and Lena Dunham get their hands on it.

Also fuck Phyllis Schaferly Reply

oh dear god no LOL Reply

Emma already had her agent insert her name for Flo. You happy?? Reply

Stealing that poc crown from Emma #1 Reply

rumoured to be working on an original script described as a lesbian rural Get Out



hmmm....i'm cautiously intrigued Reply

Could this be the lesbian farmer takeover that Rush Limbaugh warned us about? Reply

we can only hope! Reply

i'm writing a research paper on the ERA and it's a really fascinating topic. i'll keep my eye out on casting news. Reply

All of these projects sound amazing Reply

What a beautiful photo. I like her a lot, so good to see a black lesbian getting these projects. The Joan Didion and rural lesbian thriller films sound the most exciting to me Reply

I'm so upset the ERA failed. Fuck you Schlafly. Reply

just 2 more states Reply

But in the Trump age? Good fucking luck. Reply

i haven't read the last thing he wanted yet, i'll have to pick it up! i've only read play it as it lays and run river of didion's fiction, and both were pretty remarkable. i wonder who's writing the adaptation for this.



Edited at 2017-10-03 07:49 pm (UTC) Reply

hope it drags phyllis to filth Reply

Just be sure not to sell this one to Netflix, a.k.a., where prestige releases go to not get Oscar nominations. Reply

