Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Dee Rees to direct movie on the battle to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment


  • The film will focus on Gloria Steinem and Florynce "Flo" Kennedy and their work against anti-feminism activist Phyllis Schlafly

  • Rees also recently announced she will direct an adaptation of Joan Didion's The Last Thing He Wanted and is also rumoured to be working on an original script described as a lesbian rural Get Out

  • There is also a competing Gloria Steinem film recently announced that is based on Steinem's biography and will be directed by Julie Taymor


source

Casting suggestions? And which Rees project interests you the most?
Tagged: , , ,