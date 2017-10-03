Rosanne Cash Speaks Out Against the NRA

I'm going to keep calling and do whatever I can, but I have zero hope anything meaningful will be done- if nothing changed after Sandy Hook, I don't see how anything will change after this. Reply

Call your rep and say you want them to vote against the silencer bill. Hopefully it doesn't pass the house

Eddie Munster says that bill has been tabled and won't be brought to vote. He didn't say -forever, but obviously for now, they're laying low. They'll wait until people have processed and coped and become even more de-sensitized and moved on to the next crisis before they trot it out for vote.

Popular but wrong take.



Big social change takes time. Gun lobby had a 20 year organizing head start on us. Don't give up. Fight harder. https://t.co/V6g4bPhoqZ — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 3, 2017

If Chris Murphy still has hope I'll keep holding onto a tiny sliver.

Reading and hearing all of the ridiculous bs that anti-gun control people have been spewing since Sunday night, I'm 100% sure nothing will ever change

If you're calling, you have hope. You may not have any expectations, but the hope is there bb. This is the case for many people doing what they can

I read that title too fast and thought the name was 'Roseanne Barr' at first, and was like "Wow, she actually said something good for once."

same lol

They are going to come at her hard for this but good on her.

Me on fighting for gun control and abolishing the NRA:

:'( but also :')

I'm still in disbelief, TBH. A true fucking legend, music is better because of him.

Goddamn that's both inspiring and making me cry at the same time.

I'm gonna try to get this sung at protests.

Aww Tom 💔😔

well, good for her.



there's p high gun ownership in my country but we barely have any gun-related deaths because you can't just waltz right into a shop and buy one like cya.



every gun owner i know take pride in the fact that they've passed their test and are super responsible and idk anyone who owns anything more than a hunting rifle, why would a normal person need to own a goddamn automatic??? america, she boggles the mind Reply

ppl stockpile guns like it's their god-given right. anyone stockpiling anything concerns me, like who needs 100 collectible Barbies? but apparently a lot of ppl need 100 guns and that's perfectly healthy/normal and don't you dare judge them!!!

I thought i needed 100 barbies when i was a little girl

i read he brought more than 20 guns to the hotel and was like..... howww

Here in the US you don't have to have any kind of permit or training unless you want to open carry. But you have to have a permit for a year before you can get a license to drive a car.

Good for her for speaking out. She'll probably get shit for it but I highly doubt she cares. Now to see if anything actually changes...

This was another good piece if anyone is interested



I love country music & my fellow fans are hurting. But our fave stars need 2 speak up re gun control https://t.co/Gh4EnSMbqp #LasVegasStrong — Sarah Boesveld (@sarahboesveld) October 3, 2017

This could be a moment for country music but idk if that will happen. Doubtful. I read this piece this morning and the bit about NRA funding domestic terrorism needs to be shouted from the rooftops.This was another good piece if anyone is interested

They're not gonna speak up, they don't have the balls. They saw what happened to the Dixie Chicks when they went against many in their fan base.

IA. I used to live in Nashville and even if the artist is pretty liberal in their personal beliefs, they aren't saying that out loud to fans. It's all about God, Country, Beer, Trucks, and my God Given Right to own a gun. Anyone who speaks against that is a traitor. Your example of the Dixie Chicks is dead on. They still haven't fully recovered from speaking out against Bush.

Parent

i went to thomas rhetts IG last night and he posted a generic "broken hearts.thoughts and prayers" note and there were maybe 2-3 people calling him out on his association with the NRA.

NRA Country



Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan are Buck Commanders. Blake Shelton shills for Realtree, a camo company. Aaron Tippin owns two gun stores. And there is a who bunch of D list country singers who host hunting shows. They all benefit from gun and hunting money. It's like expecting Congress to act when the NRA pays them annually.

They won't. Guns are too tied into the idea of patriotism, flag, and 'Murrica! All the things their base drools over.

She got death threats for speaking out. Imagine that.

not that hard to imagine. i got death threats from eminem fans for bringing up his homophobia on twitter and i only have a few hundred followers lol.

Seriously-no surprise.



I had put a link to this in the morning View post and am really glad it got a post of its own. The Country Western music industry has long supported the NRA, this needs to be part of the conversation and be highlighted.

The NRA is a terrorist organization

We gotta shout it from the rooftops.

if only the Dems would be bold enough to make that one of their speaking points but that'll never happen cuz I'm sure more than a few of them are getting lobbying dollars a.k.a. bribes from NRA lobbyists

This

this is a well spent 7 minutes of your life, watch it people

thank you for posting this.

those numbers are soul-crushing tbh but I like knowing what we're dealing with and how severe it is. Reply

TY. This is great and informative

Well, we can count Jason Aldean out.

Mte, he had a real opportunity to say something of substance and he didn't. I feel bad for what happened to him and everyone else there. I feel bad that are people questioning why he didn't say something on the mic. I'm sure he's traumatized. But his statement was bullshit.

I said it in the other post, but it came across as 1984 Doublespeak to me.

“There is no other way to say this: The NRA funds domestic terrorism.”

FUCKING THIS. I hope that others stand up with her but I won't hold my breath. I see that we are collectively becoming more outraged. People calling out the "thoughts and prayers" rhetoric was needed. We need to stop "thinking" and start acting. NOW.



My boyfriend's dad couldn't fathom that a rich old white man would kill a bunch of people and kept saying that he must have been set up. Someone must have killed him and then all of those people. I said, "the hotel had cameras."



I don't know how to talk to people like this. He kept saying the man must have been set up because he had his own plane and money. (what?????????) I kept saying "yeah, money can't make you happy. Some people are just really messed up." His response was that he owns guns and doesn't want to kill a bunch of people, maybe he gets mad and wants to kill one person sometimes but not a bunch of people. I just stood there like ???



The only thing we could agree on was if you want to kill yourself just kill yourself and leave everyone else out of it. Reply

Pretty tired of the "well, actually...it's not terrorism," and "the definition of terrorism is X so therefore you have to wait until the evidence is in before you call this terrorism."

Please stfu. It's white male terrorism.



Please stfu. It's white male terrorism. Reply

Oh when people are like 'it isn't terrorism because it wasn't politically motivated,' I always come back with, 'these white, male mass shooters are infringing on my rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. It doesn't get more political than that.'

In this instance, by Nevada law, it is terrorism.



Nevada state statute states “act of terrorism means any act that involves the use or attempted use of sabotage, coercion or violence which is intended to cause great bodily harm or death to the general population”.



So by the law of the state in which it happened, the man was a terrorist. I don't give two shits what anyone else says.



Edited at 2017-10-03 08:25 pm (UTC) Reply

it's terrorism if the person is Muslim (or appears to be).

it's gang-related if the person is black.

it's "oh my-- why ever would he do this?? maybe it's a mental problem! can't judge too quickly now" if the person is white.



it's all bullshit.



if you set out to destroy the lives of countless people with a powerful weapon, then you are a terrorist to this country. Reply

Yup. I was watching the news tonight and they were talking to some white dude official who said it's not labeled terrorism because then the FBI would have to get involved, there's no known political or ideology cause, etc. I actually said out loud, "No, it's because he's a white man."







Good for her. People need to wake the fuck up and realize we have a huge problem and we need to start coming up with some solutions.

