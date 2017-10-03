Rosanne Cash Speaks Out Against the NRA
Johnny Cash's daughter Rosanne urges country musicians to stand up to the NRA: https://t.co/zPz5JLawaJ pic.twitter.com/8f80vBpomM— The Hill (@thehill) October 3, 2017
In an op-ed for the New York Times, Johnny Cash’s daughter Rosanne came down hard against the NRA: “There is no other way to say this: The NRA funds domestic terrorism.” She also condemns the legislators who take money from the NRA: “A shadow government exists in the world of gun sales, and the people who write gun regulations are the very people who profit from gun sales. The NRA would like to keep it that way.”
Rosanne encouraged other country and roots musicians to come out against the NRA, even if it means they may be “bullied.” She noted that when she participated in the Concert to End Gun Violence, many participants received death threats. Even so, Rosanne insists it’s important to speak out: “It is no longer enough to separate yourself quietly. The laws the N.R.A. would pass are a threat to you, your fans, and to the concerts and festivals we enjoy.”
there's p high gun ownership in my country but we barely have any gun-related deaths because you can't just waltz right into a shop and buy one like cya.
every gun owner i know take pride in the fact that they've passed their test and are super responsible and idk anyone who owns anything more than a hunting rifle, why would a normal person need to own a goddamn automatic??? america, she boggles the mind
Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan are Buck Commanders. Blake Shelton shills for Realtree, a camo company. Aaron Tippin owns two gun stores. And there is a who bunch of D list country singers who host hunting shows.
I had put a link to this in the morning View post and am really glad it got a post of its own. The Country Western music industry has long supported the NRA, this needs to be part of the conversation and be highlighted.
America's Gun Problem...
Re: America's Gun Problem...
those numbers are soul-crushing tbh but I like knowing what we're dealing with and how severe it is.
Re: America's Gun Problem...
FUCKING THIS. I hope that others stand up with her but I won't hold my breath. I see that we are collectively becoming more outraged. People calling out the "thoughts and prayers" rhetoric was needed. We need to stop "thinking" and start acting. NOW.
My boyfriend's dad couldn't fathom that a rich old white man would kill a bunch of people and kept saying that he must have been set up. Someone must have killed him and then all of those people. I said, "the hotel had cameras."
I don't know how to talk to people like this. He kept saying the man must have been set up because he had his own plane and money. (what?????????) I kept saying "yeah, money can't make you happy. Some people are just really messed up." His response was that he owns guns and doesn't want to kill a bunch of people, maybe he gets mad and wants to kill one person sometimes but not a bunch of people. I just stood there like ???
The only thing we could agree on was if you want to kill yourself just kill yourself and leave everyone else out of it.
Please stfu. It's white male terrorism.
Nevada state statute states “act of terrorism means any act that involves the use or attempted use of sabotage, coercion or violence which is intended to cause great bodily harm or death to the general population”.
So by the law of the state in which it happened, the man was a terrorist. I don't give two shits what anyone else says.
it's gang-related if the person is black.
it's "oh my-- why ever would he do this?? maybe it's a mental problem! can't judge too quickly now" if the person is white.
it's all bullshit.
if you set out to destroy the lives of countless people with a powerful weapon, then you are a terrorist to this country.