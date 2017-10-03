raz

Rosanne Cash Speaks Out Against the NRA



In an op-ed for the New York Times, Johnny Cash’s daughter Rosanne came down hard against the NRA: “There is no other way to say this: The NRA funds domestic terrorism.” She also condemns the legislators who take money from the NRA: “A shadow government exists in the world of gun sales, and the people who write gun regulations are the very people who profit from gun sales. The NRA would like to keep it that way.”

Rosanne encouraged other country and roots musicians to come out against the NRA, even if it means they may be “bullied.” She noted that when she participated in the Concert to End Gun Violence, many participants received death threats. Even so, Rosanne insists it’s important to speak out: “It is no longer enough to separate yourself quietly. The laws the N.R.A. would pass are a threat to you, your fans, and to the concerts and festivals we enjoy.”

