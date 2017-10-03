Jason Aldean Tweets about Vegas Shooting

This is a pretty weak statement but exactly what I'd expect from a country singer tbh. Reply

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/arts-and-entertainment/wp/2017/10/02/i-cannot-express-how-wrong-i-was-country-guitarist-changes-mind-on-gun-control-after-vegas/ This is one country artist who had something profound to say imo. And he even agreed with others on Twiter who were calling him out for not speaking up until the issue affected him personally:

This honestly is kind of astounding from a country artist tbh. It's insane how gun culture permeates that whole sector of the population. I saw a country singer for free a few years ago on an army base (I can't think of his name right now because I forgot it because he sucked) and before he even started playing he went on this long rant about supporting the second amendment.



Like real brave of you sir to stand up on stage and preach to a bunch of soldiers about the second amendment, I'm sure you expected a huge argument in that venue.

So refreshing.

Jason Aldean is a Buck Commander. He gets paid by hunting companies. The only way he'd say anything directly about gun control is if those checks don't clear.

Sigh

A lot of words to say nothing.

What a completely useless statement filled with useless platitudes (and Very strange Capitalization).

Lol I hate when people randomly capitalize.

At the end of the day we arent Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women. We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE!

Something tells me Jason's idea of being "ONE!" is for POC and non-Republicans to abandon their beliefs, values and protests to conform to that of Republicans. Reply

basically

Honestly all of these calls for "unity" and "standing together" and it's like...and do what? Like they're empty words to begin with but what would constitute being "united" for these people besides not talking about gun control?

this

Clock ha

Exactly. I've heard a lot of ~coming together rhetoric since Trump was elected and it basically just boils down to, *whining* "Why can't we return to the status quo when no one was demanding equality? I don't like having to think hard about things!"

That's all it ever is.

I don't follow country artists but I wouldn't be shocked if that was standard country singer MO.

he is saying we need to start acting like Americans but he pretty much means white conservative Americans



we can all hold hands together in a prayer circle for a shallow attempt at showing unity but if we dont unite on an actual solution, like say gun control, then this WILL happen again Reply

Yup

I wanted to be more kind since this is a very traumatic thing to go through, but that statement is... not good imo.



He's right that (ideally) people are just people... but it is Democrats or Republicans when it's Republicans fighting against gun control, it is white and black when white males are the ones committing these mass shootings (the majority of the time), it is black and white when coded language is used to paint a kinder image of white shooters than black victims, it is men and women when men are responsible for the majority of violent crimes in the US.



Those are key components to crime and to the views of these crimes, it's also key to why nothing is ever done to prevent them on a government level. Reply

Identity matters and people who rag on "identity politics" are people who benefit from their identity. Right? I wanted this to be better so I could be kinder, but this is #thoughtsandprayers Identity matters and people who rag on "identity politics" are people who benefit from their identity.

I feel bad that he had to experience this but he could've kept this message and I could've had a V8



Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see.



It's almost as if...



a major public political figure...



has been inciting and condoning violence...



Since last motherfucking YEAR. Reply

Nah, that can't be it.

ikr silly me



God I hate them all. Reply

Right? Like how obtuse can you be? GD

Gee I wonder what that could be....

Trump isn't helping anything but I'm hesitant to blame it all on him because this shit has been happening for years and years.

LMAO

But yes, Ita.



LMAO



But yes, Ita. Reply

ppl keep saying we need so stand as one but i dont feel comfortable standing by ppl who are against gun regulation. there's something creepy about this prevailing mentality that pacifists should just go out and hug gun-lovers, as if changing their attitude is as easy as holding their hand and talking about feelings

i'm looking at your gif and i'm reminded of a time when i thought that level of governmental omnishambles was something that could only happen in the weirdest of fictions

Sigh.



Can't believe this mess gets messier. Muller better go in HARD Reply

He probably owns guns. That statement was a whole lot of nothing.



Edited at 2017-10-03 07:07 pm (UTC) Reply

I mean, you can own guns and still be for sensible gun control and even assault rifle and high capacity magazine bans

Mte

new york times says blacks

He should follow Rosanne's suit and speak out against the NRA

Roseanne is trash, she voted for Trump. I used to love her.

lol ooop you didn't mean Roseanne Barr, sorry.

lol different Rosanne. Rosanne Cash, not Barr. I made a post about her op-ed in the NYT

this statement is pretty weak and too ambiguous (but what do you expect from a country singer) but i can't believe some people are dragging him for running off stage like he did when he realized it was gunshots. it's a basic human reaction to run from danger, and i think pretty much anyone in that position would do the same thing. some people are mad he didn't announce anything to the audience or warn them before running away but i actually think he realized later than the audience because he had his in ears in and couldn't really hear anything

