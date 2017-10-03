Jason Aldean Tweets about Vegas Shooting
Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions... #Stopthehate #PrayForLasVegas pic.twitter.com/vHxijmKh6n— Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) October 3, 2017
Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions. Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truely don't understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. The world is becoming the kind of place I am afraid to raise my children in. At the end of the day we arent Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women. We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE! That is the only way we will ever get this Country to be better than it has ever been, but we have to start now. My heart aches for the Victims and their families for this Senseless act. I am so sorry for the hurt and pain everyone is feeling right now and there are no words i can say to to take that pain away. Just know u all are in my heart and my prayers as we all go through this together. Time to come together and stop the hate!
#stopthehate #prayforlasvegas
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/arts-and-entertainment/wp/2017/10/02/i-cannot-express-how-wrong-i-was-country-guitarist-changes-mind-on-gun-control-after-vegas/
Like real brave of you sir to stand up on stage and preach to a bunch of soldiers about the second amendment, I'm sure you expected a huge argument in that venue.
Something tells me Jason's idea of being "ONE!" is for POC and non-Republicans to abandon their beliefs, values and protests to conform to that of Republicans.
we can all hold hands together in a prayer circle for a shallow attempt at showing unity but if we dont unite on an actual solution, like say gun control, then this WILL happen again
He's right that (ideally) people are just people... but it is Democrats or Republicans when it's Republicans fighting against gun control, it is white and black when white males are the ones committing these mass shootings (the majority of the time), it is black and white when coded language is used to paint a kinder image of white shooters than black victims, it is men and women when men are responsible for the majority of violent crimes in the US.
Those are key components to crime and to the views of these crimes, it's also key to why nothing is ever done to prevent them on a government level.
Identity matters and people who rag on "identity politics" are people who benefit from their identity.
Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see.
It's almost as if...
a major public political figure...
has been inciting and condoning violence...
Since last motherfucking YEAR.
God I hate them all.
