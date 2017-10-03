Julia Roberts Says Marriage Cured Her of Being a 'Selfish Little Brat'



Julia Roberts says in the new issue of Harper's Bazaar UK that when she was single, “I was my priority, a selfish little brat running around making films." She says she only grew up when she met cameraman Danny Moder on the set of The Mexican in 2000: "It was meeting Danny … finding my person. When I think about what makes my life my life, and makes sense and just shine inside of me, it’s him. Everything has come from that for me.”

Roberts once had such a reputation for petulant behavior on set that she was dubbed "Tinkerhell" by the crew of Hook.

She adds that her calmer attitude means she doesn't feel the need to battle Hollywood's gender pay gap: “I put down my stone in a path that will keep going, and I’m proud of that, but I don’t feel it’s my place to bang the drum at this time. I just don’t get all crazy over things. I have a maternal approach: ‘OK, everybody settle down, we’ll figure this out.'”

She and Moder, who left his wife Vera for Roberts, have been married since 2002 and have three children.



