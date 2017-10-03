Julia Roberts Says Marriage Cured Her of Being a 'Selfish Little Brat'
Julia Roberts says she was a "selfish little brat" in her early career days https://t.co/4xHeTnNMwj pic.twitter.com/z2MHj0MegY— Harper's Bazaar UK (@BazaarUK) October 3, 2017
Julia Roberts says in the new issue of Harper's Bazaar UK that when she was single, “I was my priority, a selfish little brat running around making films." She says she only grew up when she met cameraman Danny Moder on the set of The Mexican in 2000: "It was meeting Danny … finding my person. When I think about what makes my life my life, and makes sense and just shine inside of me, it’s him. Everything has come from that for me.”
Roberts once had such a reputation for petulant behavior on set that she was dubbed "Tinkerhell" by the crew of Hook.
She adds that her calmer attitude means she doesn't feel the need to battle Hollywood's gender pay gap: “I put down my stone in a path that will keep going, and I’m proud of that, but I don’t feel it’s my place to bang the drum at this time. I just don’t get all crazy over things. I have a maternal approach: ‘OK, everybody settle down, we’ll figure this out.'”
She and Moder, who left his wife Vera for Roberts, have been married since 2002 and have three children.
source source
Edited at 2017-10-03 06:19 pm (UTC)
Maybe I'm just in a mood recently but it feels like ppl do that a lot more here now
I guess a woman who lives her life for herself and only herself can be viewed as a sin - how dare you not be something utilized by others!
I'm not mad at Julia Roberts though, she's just regurgitating what the world has ingrained in her. But I am side eyeing her pay gap comment.
No comment re: her pay gap comments.
the t-shirt and how she had an affair with moder and dragged his then-wife to give a quickie divorce because she deserved him more, and immediately, was just one instance. before that, she was engaged to kiefer sutherland and literally just before their wedding, she ran off with jason patric - kiefer's friends, and had her team plant stories that he was cheating on her at a strip club when really it was just a bachelor's party but no cheating. and nevermind that she and jason escaped to ireland and were together forever, meaning it was julia who was cheating on kiefer - with his friend. then there was the denzel washington oscar announcement where she was like, my life is so great right now (because HE won, O_ok), and then there was the shade she kept throwing at nicole kidman on that movie they made where julia wanted an oscar nom and to portray nicole as the bad guy, when actually the movie was mediocre and neither one got nominated. she was a bitch, she still is a bitch. she sometimes makes decent movies, but as a person=nope.
I'm too selfish for anything right now tbh and need my space. I can't even handle someone snatching my food.
gif image host
"don't touch, just look"
Edited at 2017-10-03 06:29 pm (UTC)