Julia Roberts Says Marriage Cured Her of Being a 'Selfish Little Brat'

Omg that shirt. What's the story? (aside from that he left that Vera for her of course, this is the first time I'm reading about this whole situation)



Edited at 2017-10-03 06:19 pm (UTC) Reply

i think his wife was dragging her heels during the divorce Reply

Wtf does "a low Vera" mean though. Is it wordplay? Or just because she thought Vera was low (which, I mean.. you stole her husband) Reply

i'm gonna take a wild guess and say i bet she's still a piece of shit Reply

😂😂 I mean it runs in the family (Emma, Robert etc ) Reply

Who is Robert? Do you mean Eric? Reply

I'm mean just look at what she said at her sisters funeral. Reply

I'm not on any side when it comes to Julia tbh but she did always strike me as someone who flies pretty close to the sun. Good to hear shes calmed down...hopefully she'll continue to stay quiet. That being said, when celebrities start blabbing about their marriages its always a red flag for me. Reply

Um at that shirt Reply

Talk about airing dirty laundry Reply

So I’m selfish because I don’t want to get married and have kids? Okay... 🙄 Reply

If you are your only priority then yes. Otherwise, no, and that's not what she said. Reply

couldn't go 5 comments without people making this about themselves. Reply

Lolll Reply

lmao Reply

for real Reply

omg Reply

lmao



Maybe I'm just in a mood recently but it feels like ppl do that a lot more here now Reply

I kinda see it as her saying marriage forced her to grow and not make life about me me me....but there's nothing wrong with me me me. Reminds me how some dumbasses call women who don't want to have children selfish, I guess because since the dawn of time women have always been something to utilize without having their own identity. They're mothers and daughters and wives and mistresses and prostitutes - something used in some way by men, merely an extension. It's pretty sad that even today women are still scammed into accepting doing the lion's share (if not all) of housework and childcare and babying their husbands - while the husband is entitled to a mancave to escape the stress of family life - bitch where? Where is this stress?

I guess a woman who lives her life for herself and only herself can be viewed as a sin - how dare you not be something utilized by others!

I'm not mad at Julia Roberts though, she's just regurgitating what the world has ingrained in her. But I am side eyeing her pay gap comment. Reply

She's not commenting on your life sis, just her own and what was that turning moment for HER. Reply

i mean, if the shoe fits... Reply

lol no there's nothing selfish about that Reply

Tinkerhell is a funny nickname.

No comment re: her pay gap comments. Reply

wasn't it only like two years ago that she dragged her sister at her own funeral? Reply

Link

Yeh:( even her sisters funeral isn't safe from her 'me' complex. I bet that service was tense. Reply

lmao that shirt i think is an all time high (or low?) for pettiness. Reply

there’s nothing wrong with what she said Reply

Link

idk how having a career and pursuing your goals is selfish but ok, do you boo boo. Reply

she's trying to change the narrative that she only used to be a bitch but she's nice now. she's been julia "all about me" roberts her whole career, not just the early days as she claims.



the t-shirt and how she had an affair with moder and dragged his then-wife to give a quickie divorce because she deserved him more, and immediately, was just one instance. before that, she was engaged to kiefer sutherland and literally just before their wedding, she ran off with jason patric - kiefer's friends, and had her team plant stories that he was cheating on her at a strip club when really it was just a bachelor's party but no cheating. and nevermind that she and jason escaped to ireland and were together forever, meaning it was julia who was cheating on kiefer - with his friend. then there was the denzel washington oscar announcement where she was like, my life is so great right now (because HE won, O_ok), and then there was the shade she kept throwing at nicole kidman on that movie they made where julia wanted an oscar nom and to portray nicole as the bad guy, when actually the movie was mediocre and neither one got nominated. she was a bitch, she still is a bitch. she sometimes makes decent movies, but as a person=nope. Reply

oh wow i didnt know about this mess, i dont follow her life really but wow shes an asshole Reply

Don't forget she then cheated on Jason Patric with Daniel Day-Lewis. Reply

educate the childrens! Reply

Didn't she leave with Jason Patric literally on the day that was supposed to be her and Kiefer's wedding? Whatever, Kiefer's the winner in that situation imo. Reply

i once met a dude at a party that (allegedly) worked with a lot of hollywood types and he kept going onnnnnnnnn that julia roberts was "just a doll. a DOLL!". this was about 15 years ago. Reply

We should have an ONTD Original highlighting celebs who use typographic illustrations on their clothing to convey messages to the paps. Jesse Williams, Taylor Swift/Tom Hiddleston, Julia Roberts... I'm sure there are many more. Reply

I'm sure BritLindParis did lol. It's a good idea for an original post. Reply

LoL, this comment made me remember Nicki and Paris wearing Team Jolie and Team Aniston T-shirts from Kitson, LoL Reply

I remember Lindsay wearing a "skinny bitch" tank top right when she was getting a lot of attention for losing weight Reply

Lindsay did a wardrobe change on trl once and came out wearing a "you were never my boyfriend" shirt after she broke up with Wilmer I think it was. It was that shirt line everyone was wearing at the time that Clooney's ex put out. Reply

yesssssss Reply

Eva Longoria wearing a "I'll have your baby, Brad" during the Pitt/Anniston divorce Reply

kevin jonas' team demi and selena shirt oh wait you said celebrities lol Reply

I love your Franken-Rami icon! Reply

Never forget Macy Gray's dress. Reply

This reminds me of Jessica Simpson wearing a shirt that said "Real Girls Eat Meat" or something which pissed off Pamela Anderson cuz she's a vegetarian and iirc there was a mini feud featuring passive aggressive tshirts? Reply

Link





I'm too selfish for anything right now tbh and need my space. I can't even handle someone snatching my food.





gif image host

I kind of totally forgot about those rumors. Then again I don't pay attention to her much. My friend met her at a Man United game and said she was really nice but that's all I know.I'm too selfish for anything right now tbh and need my space. I can't even handle someone snatching my food.

LMAO, Mr. G was amazing. It's a shame Chris Lilly is such a racist sack of shit. Reply

mr g kills me



"don't touch, just look" Reply

she's a party girl with a bad habit, bad habit for druggggggs Reply

I think it's why I'm really enjoying American Vandal on Netflix - it reminds me of Summer Heights High but I don't have to think in the back of my mind how problematic Chris is. Reply

Mr. G was the best thing he ever did. it is a shame he's such a shit. Reply

lol, she's so weird. I'm glad she doesn't feel the need to fight for wage equality. Thank you, Julia, for your wise words. Us lesser beings are grateful. Thanks for the maternal instinct. :')



Edited at 2017-10-03 06:29 pm (UTC) Reply

lol poor lyle lovett, she's completely erased their marriage from her memory. Reply

Link

I was getting ready to say: "Which marriage?" Reply

HmmmmmmT Reply

