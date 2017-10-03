Oh ok. Guess she x-neighed her relationship with trace cyrus Reply

weren't there a lot of BI's about her being batshit crazy in that relationship?



Edited at 2017-10-03 06:26 pm (UTC)

Not BIs. Trace called her out. Reply

yeah she said she had a miscarriage when in fact she was never pregnant Reply

stop beating a dead horse Reply

Come thru with that perfect first comment, bb! <3 Reply

Looks like there's a new horse in this race. Reply

Maybe this relationship will be more unbridled passion for her Reply

I love how the horse comments have started fresh out the gate. Reply

I love roller coaster pictures! Reply

This should be interesting Reply

Well, on the positive side, he is more attractive than Trace Cyrus. That's not saying much, tho. My foot is more attre=active than Trace Cyrus.

I just hope that this is a healthy relationship. Reply

Miley can look pretty but her siblings all have very...unique faces. Reply

brandi (the one who does the decorating show with the mom) is normal looking Reply

braison looks okay, just not very clean.



the other cyrus sibling (christopher) is still the most attractive one though. Reply

Same, I hope Brenda is happy. Reply

what the fuck Reply

why am i here for this Reply

Right? I'm kinda into it Reply

gag, i was at the performance the pic in your icon is from Reply

me too lol i feel like macaulay had surprisingly good taste in women Reply

I’m rewatching Will & Grace right now on Hulu because there’s some seasons that I haven’t seen all the way through and Macaulay Culkin being in one of the episodes has probably been the most surprising guest appearance so far imo Reply

Yeah I just watched that episode. He throws a few hundreds at Karen and tells her to get a bikini wax so he can eat her out."I like a clean workspace" Reply

"how would you like to live under my skirt?"



LoL karen, the og hbic Reply

hold your horses! she’s dating the home alone kid?! Reply

She's still so so pretty though. Recently she was hanging out with Dylan Sprouse, who is vastly more attractive than his rat twin.



They seem really bad for each other. Two hot ass messes. She's still so so pretty though. Recently she was hanging out with Dylan Sprouse, who is vastly more attractive than his rat twin.

they'll prob be together 4ever in an unhealthy codependent relationship Reply

dylan sprouse looks like a gorgeous italian model here nnn



lol Reply

sis Reply

Lmao Reply

He has been killing it lately! It's like someone took Cole and slightly tweaked him in Photoshop and made him manlier and more chiseled-looking.



gorgeous is a stretch but its crazy how much better looking he is that his twin wtf Reply

she is so pretty Reply

wut???

but they're twins, i don't get how one gets to be in an entirely different league of beautiful... not like i'm complaining lol Reply

He has really nice hair. Reply

He looks like he'd be the human version of the beast in beauty and the beast Reply

The difference in attractiveness between Dylan and Cole reminds me of my identical twin neighbors. One is definitely much better looking than the other one. They're also like Dylan and Cole where one has short hair while the other has long hair, and then they swap hairstyles. Reply

is that just a good pic or something, like damn how is he so much better looking than his twin Reply

Dylan was always the superior twin. Reply

aww at this reunion Reply

both dylan and cole are ugly af. Reply

Link

Lol at people obviously just comparing Cole having a shitty personality. Both of them are on the same level looks wise. Reply

I guess they had been dating since July. Reply

nnnnnn Reply

Your icon gets me. every. single. time. Reply

Somehow this makes perfect sense. Reply

haven't we known this for a while? I am pretty sure there were photos of them in public together months ago. Reply

Yea I remember seeing a bunch of pics of them out and about together a few months ago. Reply

