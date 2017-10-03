Sam Smith Spotted Kissing 13 Reasons Why Star Brandon Flynn!

I always forget Sam Smith isn't actually an old man.





OP you scared me saying it was the school shooter bc I thought you meant the kid who is like 15 irl. Wasn't this one dating the blonde kid back then? Reply

same I thought he was MUCH older when I saw how old he actually was. i thought I was looking at a typo Reply

Lol I immediately googled his age when I saw this post and was shocked. Reply

idg how he's younger than me. he looks 40



Edited at 2017-10-03 07:28 pm (UTC) Reply

nooooooo. that means he and miles broke up. they were cute together. Reply

Can we please call him Same Smith now Reply

OMG OOPS



....lmao I am not changing it unless the MODs ask Reply

I thought it was a joke about how all his songs sound the same... Reply

You should please change it, but also a mod should have caught that before accepting it :/ Reply

This is what I’m gonna call him from now on Reply

wait who did he play in 13rw Reply

lmao I got confused (edited now), all I remember about that show is seeing a girl slit her wrists... I looked at the pic of him in character and was like "oh, he the one who is gonna kill everyone next season?" but I remembered wrong Reply

hes gay?? i had no idea lol Reply

Same (this is his name from now on, BTW!) looks so much older than his actual age while this kid looks like he's 12 so I was like, "uhhh..." at these photos until I realized they are like 2 years apart. RIP Same's hairline. Reply

did you confuse Justin & Tyler op Reply

I did haha I binge watched that trash and forgot a lot Reply

He already looked older than he really is, but weight lose has fucked with Same so hard. Reply

Damned if he loses it, damned if he doesn't. It's better that he's healthy at least. Reply

is he healthier tho? it was like he lost 100 pounds overnight Reply

Brandon Flynn is a hottie. Kiss me, I'm way cuter than Sam Smith. They might not be together though. I kiss my friends on the lips sometimes, especially my fellow gays. It's just cute. Reply

same tbh but i guess a lot of ppl think that's weird oop Reply

I'm a big hugger but I have never had the desire to kiss my friends lol Reply

my friends and I will kiss on the cheek sober but only on lips if we are drunk tbh Reply

mess Reply

You sound like strep throat. Reply

Brandon could do much better than Sam Smith. ICK! Reply

Same Smith

fist gay man



Lmao Reply

lol Reply

lmao my typos were pretty good, I fixed "fist" though Reply

ahahaha i missed "fist" Reply

Pretty sure Sham invented gay kissing Reply

lmaoooo i am deceased at the eeyore of music. Reply

OP did a good job with this post. Quick jabs all around Reply

I fucking hate Sam Smith, can you tell? hahaha Reply

Parent

mte Reply

Me too lol! Reply

The first gay man to kiss in public has me cracking up Reply

screaming Reply

there's no way brandon finds sam smith genuinely attractive so i see the game he's playing. he's cancelled Reply

Screaming! Ia sis but what do you mean by game? Like sleeping his way to the top? Reply

