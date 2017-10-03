Martha Broq

Sam Smith Spotted Kissing 13 Reasons Why Star Brandon Flynn!



Just in time for the promo tour for his lastest collection of dreary ballads that lack self awareness/responsibility, the Eeyore of music, Same Smith™, was spotted kissing some guy from 13 Reasons Why. It's yet to be confirmed if he is the "first gay man to kiss another man in public."

