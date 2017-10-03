Kim Cattrall speaks out about SATC3 and SJP "I really think she could have been nicer"
Allegedly Kim Cattrall will be on an upcoming episode of Piers Morgan's program "Life Stories." Sources say Kim will defend herself as she has become the unwilling scapegoat of the failed Sex and the City 3 movie.
"‘And now, now at this very moment it’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve been saying for almost a year of ‘no’ that I’m demanding or a diva. And this is really where I take to task the people from ‘Sex And The City’ and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer." -Kim Cattrall
What do we think, ontd? It seems the decade old rumor of these two not getting along seems to be true, no? What's your favorite sex and the city episode? Are you sick of all of these sex and the city 3 movie posts?
"I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."
I remember seeing that shitty New Year’s Eve movie and the whole time Fergie’s husband keeps talking about some chick he met and how special she was so it’s obviously building up to some big celeb cameo. When we finally see her, she rides up in a carriage and before they show her face you hear the horse hooves clacking. Then it cuts to SJP and my friend and I screamed in the theater.
The episode where Carrie got broken up with via a post-it note was memorable lol and the episode where Samantha ~became a lesbian
Also, Carrie was a ridiculously shitty friend who always ditched her friends to hook up with Big.
I think I've said it before but the episode where she got mugged and Miranda came to rescue her and brought a pair of shoes that Carrie refused to wear because they weren't her taste was particularly enraging. Worst friend evah
Carrie was awful. Ditching her best friends and when they would not get along she would throw eberything they've done that she had issue with in their face. She was down for the ride when things would happen but then shame them when they told her they didnt agree with something.
And the bisexuality episode was such a mess, lol. Soooo many messy moments on that show.
The fact that it is 2017 and the character Miranda is still seen as a 'man hater' always pisses me off. When you ask somebody which character they are they always say first they are not Miranda for that reason. Miranda didnt hate men. She was just tired of the bullshit.
And if a woman does hate men...well damn that is plenty justified.
In the movies she's continuously wearing super designer outfits and it's so annoying.
Watching the show it was Samantha, but now that I am ~wiser I can totally relate to that scene where Miranda yells at the construction worker who catcalled her every day.
Such a great moment.
Or when she ate the comfort cake, lmao!
Charlotte was my fave when I was 14 but as an adult I don't identify with ha at all.
I couldn't stand a lot of the people I worked with--and it showed. Then again, I don't act for a living.
i only like this show up through the first movie.
pretty sure she's always been the 'odd man out' with the cast