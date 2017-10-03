Nick Butt

Kim Cattrall speaks out about SATC3 and SJP "I really think she could have been nicer"



Allegedly Kim Cattrall will be on an upcoming episode of Piers Morgan's program "Life Stories." Sources say Kim will defend herself as she has become the unwilling scapegoat of the failed Sex and the City 3 movie.

"‘And now, now at this very moment it’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve been saying for almost a year of ‘no’ that I’m demanding or a diva. And this is really where I take to task the people from ‘Sex And The City’ and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer." -Kim Cattrall

--
What do we think, ontd? It seems the decade old rumor of these two not getting along seems to be true, no? What's your favorite sex and the city episode? Are you sick of all of these sex and the city 3 movie posts?

Source

Tagged: , ,