Kim Cattrall speaks out about SATC3 and SJP "I really think she could have been nicer"

I mean, I don't like my coworkers either, so 🤷🏽‍♀️ no judgement here. Reply

Thread

Link

hm... i’m skeptical since we’re only really hearing one side of the story. what has SJP said about this? at this point, i’m inclined to wait until we hear the whole story straight from the horse’s mouth. Reply

Thread

Link

nnnnnnnnnnnnnnn i saw that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bitch Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

daksjfglf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fffffff Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh neigh you didn't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





google translate gave me this:



"I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

CL, you ain't shyt! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAOOOOOO you got me, I didn’t see it coming.



I remember seeing that shitty New Year’s Eve movie and the whole time Fergie’s husband keeps talking about some chick he met and how special she was so it’s obviously building up to some big celeb cameo. When we finally see her, she rides up in a carriage and before they show her face you hear the horse hooves clacking. Then it cuts to SJP and my friend and I screamed in the theater. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well done. Bravo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well played 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

C+, could be better Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really used to love Sex and the City but boy it aged like a white man in the sun



The episode where Carrie got broken up with via a post-it note was memorable lol and the episode where Samantha ~became a lesbian Reply

Thread

Link

The whole "bisexuality is a trend among 20-sonethings" was really off-putting too.



Also, Carrie was a ridiculously shitty friend who always ditched her friends to hook up with Big. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Carrie was legitimately the worst out of the four of them, honestly. Peak Carrie Bradshaw was when she got all pissed off at Charlotte for not giving her the money to buy her apartment. As if she was entitled to a motherfucking penny after she ran her ass up and down NYC buying umpteen pairs of shoes that she never wore more than once. Fuck outta here



I think I've said it before but the episode where she got mugged and Miranda came to rescue her and brought a pair of shoes that Carrie refused to wear because they weren't her taste was particularly enraging. Worst friend evah Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Carrie was awful. Ditching her best friends and when they would not get along she would throw eberything they've done that she had issue with in their face. She was down for the ride when things would happen but then shame them when they told her they didnt agree with something. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i think the absolute worst carrie episode (which is all of them but this takes the cake) is when she guilt tripped Charlotte and chewed her out and painted her as a bad friend for not offering to pay off Carrie's debts or give her money to buy her own apartment. BITCH what grown ass adult expects their friends to just give them thousands of dollars so they can buy their apartment?? ESPECIALLY when that friend has terrible credit and no money because of a *shopping habit*. even if this was a thing that normal people expected, you proved you're untrustworthy and irresponsible with money so? you're friends are seriously supposed to just give you a blank check when you spend yourself into bad credit? huh? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i watched the bisexuality episode this morning! it's so gross Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The post-it note ep with Carrie getting arrested for smoking a joint still makes me laugh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The post-it note episode always irritates me bc in the last scene in the diner (after Carrie gets "arrested"), Carrie acts like she's sewwwwww stoned still, despite the fact that it's hours later Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Oh man did it ever. It's still enjoyable for the nostalgia factor but so much can be classified as capital M Messy Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love the post-it episode. I hate Carrie but I especially hate her during the "Samantha became a lesbian" ep cos she was all omg how dare Sam one up me when I wanna talk about the amazing sex I am having with some rando I am hooking up with?! UGH



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I remember seeing the episode where Samantha dates a black guy and whoaaaaa lord was it racist. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I enjoyed SATC at the time enough to watch it through once, but nowadays I think the only true lasting positive effect from it was the prequel putting Freema Agyeman on my TV again Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Looking back, Carrie was the absolute worst of the bunch, IA. Like when she judged Samantha for blowing the UPS guy in her own office and acting OTT about it, for instance. That was particularly stupid to me considering how long they'd been friends, she should've already known Samantha by that point and known how comfortable Sam was with her sexuality and her IDGAF attitude. At that point in their friendship it shouldn't have been an ~issue at all.



And the bisexuality episode was such a mess, lol. Soooo many messy moments on that show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the second movie was complete garbage so she made the right call Reply

Thread

Link

ikr idky cattrall is taking the fall for this. i know people like to pick sides and poor sjp is the martyred victim. i don't dislike sjp as an actress but she's so ott about some things. satc has run its course, sjp actually has other gigs so it's weird. sjp needs to let it go, move on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was the reason before so it would be easy to scapegoat her IMO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kim >>> Reply

Thread

Link

I met a woman once who waxed Kim's legs early in her career (the waxer, not Kim's). I guess she fucked up the wax somehow and Kim was apparently not very friendly about it Reply

Thread

Link

i wouldn't be either tbh but i don't know how "not friendly" she was.



this one time, i was taking a staycation and planned a week of appts for fun allaboutme stuff. one appt, i was at the spa for a facial and brow wax. she got my face ready for the facial then was doing the brow wax and then she was supposed to leave the room for that quiet time while the facial did its thing. well she dripped some wax that fell on my hair at that super tender spot that's at your hairline just above your ear. the whole time i'm supposed to be chilling half asleep calmly listening to waterfall music with the lights dim, this woman is pulling and picking at my hair trying to get the wax out, using ice and various other efforts. it hurt because that area is so tender and it essentially ruined the entire spa treatment for me. i kept quiet because i wanted her to get the wax out, but she eventually had a hair stylist come in who cut it out best as she could while trying to not make it seem so visually obvious that my hair was cut at that high level. it wasn't much and with my hair down, probably not that noticeable, but nevertheless, i was unhappy. she followed me to the register when i checked out. she had already said she'd take off $10 (or something like that, for a $50-$60 treatment). anyway, at the register, i said i wanted to speak to the manager. i was calm and even toned, but i explained what happened and said to the manager that the entire treatment was ruined, my hair had to be chopped off above my ear and thank goodness my hairstyle would help disguise it while it grew back out, and obviously whatever was on my face at that area didn't really get any treatment because the products were rubbed off by her working on my hair wax and although it was a nice gesture to take a little bit off the price, i didn't plan on paying for any of it nor should i have been expected to. so they comp'ed me the whole price and the manager was really nice about which i said i appreciated but nope-never coming back no need to give me a coupon and i wouldn't be recommending the salon to my friends.



so anyway that happened and /csb but a bad wax event is blergh. there are ways to handle customer complaints without being mean about it but idk how cattrall handled it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh wow, i hope i could handle a situation like that similarly, I'm afraid I'd just take the discount and fume in the car. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh yeah, I'd be pissed too. Especially if I was an actor and my legs needed to be filmed. It's just one of those stories that's always stuck with me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I follow a makeup artist on IG who basically has a career because he was Kevin Aucoin’s assistant when he did Kim Cattrall once and she started requesting him (the assistant) because she liked him. She still uses him too. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Team Kim. Two shitty movies that killed the magic of the show is enough Reply

Thread

Link

My fav eps are the ones where Carrie marries herself and gets shoes, when trey came back at the end to take a pic with charlotte 😢 And when Samantha calms Brady down with her vibrator Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These are some of my favourites as well! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love when Carrie walks in the fashion show and then falls down lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the episode where carrie marries herself and goes to war over her shoes with Tatum O'Neal is the only episode I can ever remember agreeing with carrie. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It sounds like she's saying SJP is behind all the recent hit pieces against ha. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao even tho its really Willie Garson commenting on all the drama Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm talking about the page six item that broke the whole thing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Piers Morgan though? Reply

Thread

Link

Well, Kim had to say "Lawrence of my Labia" in the second movie, I understand that her motivation for a third one is not high. Reply

Thread

Link

I am so glad I never bothered to see the second movie. The first one was bad enough Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

had lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOLOLOL I can so hear it in Samantha's voice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was the best part of the movie though.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think that's the biggest problem I had with the movies. Sam, Charlotte and Miranda got so many stupid stories or lines. It was too much about Carrie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's a good point, the first movie felt much more balanced between the four Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The fact that it is 2017 and the character Miranda is still seen as a 'man hater' always pisses me off. When you ask somebody which character they are they always say first they are not Miranda for that reason. Miranda didnt hate men. She was just tired of the bullshit.

And if a woman does hate men...well damn that is plenty justified. Reply

Thread

Link

Interesting! I've never heard that idea of Miranda hating men. But I grew up with my mom constantly sending messages about all men being trash so maybe this is my normal? I even called myself a Miranda! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked Miranda best, by far, and she was not a man hater, she was just calling out their busllshit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA. maybe she could be called a cynic but she was just the most realistic out of all of them lol. I loved the ep where she calls the others out for literally only talking about men. sometimes you wondered why miranda didn't find other friends, like I get carrie was her bff but she just seemed perpetually low key annoyed by charlotte and samantha. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I quite enjoyed that Miranda was the one who was "realistic" in her approach to life for the most part. The styling of her on the show was very casual and let's be honest, not the most amazing. I liked that, however.

In the movies she's continuously wearing super designer outfits and it's so annoying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good lord in the first one where she was a sleeveless hot pink dress in a meeting made me roll my eyes so hard. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Holy shit, is that Masuimi Max in your icon? I haven't thought of her in so many years :o I had such a big crush on her in the mid-00s Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In hindsight Miranda is my fave.



Watching the show it was Samantha, but now that I am ~wiser I can totally relate to that scene where Miranda yells at the construction worker who catcalled her every day.

Such a great moment.

Or when she ate the comfort cake, lmao! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Miranda was always my fave though. Followed by Samantha. I was never really here for Charlotte and I gave no fucks about Carrie.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When I first started watching satc as a teen I was That Gorl who refused to relate to Miranda but now more than ever do I get her omg...I'm SORRY Miranda 😩 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am 80% Miranda lol with a little bit of Samantha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol I find Miranda the most relatable~ by far. Samantha is goals, Miranda is the reality.



Charlotte was my fave when I was 14 but as an adult I don't identify with ha at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If there really is a feud, I truly respect their professionalism in playing their roles so well. (Although Carrie's character was kind of a judgmental jerk to Samantha at times).



I couldn't stand a lot of the people I worked with--and it showed. Then again, I don't act for a living.





Reply

Thread

Link

yeah they did so well at being friends on screen, I always felt like Samantha/Carrie were the closest out of the four but that's deff up for debate Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always felt like her and miranda were implied to be closest but she def had special chemistry with samantha. funny how that works. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mmm, i just binged it recently, and i thought it seemed like miranda/carrie were the closet Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Is not the first time Cattrall said they never were friends but treated each other like colleagues and were professionals. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm just here to grieve the carrie diaries and the missed opportunity of a lot of younger samantha



i only like this show up through the first movie. Reply

Thread

Link

TCD is by far the best adaptation of these characters IMO. I didn't even hate Dorrit, who had lots to use character wise but was so badly written most of the time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh i hated that it ended right when she finally goes to new york and meets samantha. should've started the show from that point Reply

Parent

Thread



Link