The 10 Best Fiction Books Coming Out in October 2017

An Unkindness of Ghosts - Rivers SolomonSynopsis: An Unkindness of Ghosts takes place on the HSS Matilda — space ship organized like the antebellum South, on a mission to take the last of humanity to the "Promised Land." Aster is a dark-skinned sharecropper, enslaved by the upper classes. As she retraces the circumstances of her mother's suicide, she discovers secrets that may change everything. This book thoughtfully explores race, gender, and much more, while delivering a story that you won't be able to put down.Dogs at the Perimeter - Madeleine ThienSynopsis: As a child living in Cambodia, Janie lost her family in the violent genocide brought on by the Khmer Rouge regime. Decades later, she's living in Montreal, and attempting to come to terms with the trauma as she investigates the disappearance of a friend.The Floating World - C. Morgan BabstSynopsis: The book follows the Boisdorés family, whose eldest daughter, Cora, refuses to evacuate, forcing them to leave her behind. When Cora's sister, Del, returns to New Orleans from New York, she finds her hometown and her family in ruins.Uncommon Type (Some Stories) - Tom HankSynopsis: A collection of short stories. A gentle Eastern European immigrant arrives in New York City after his family and his life have been torn apart by his country's civil war. A man who loves to bowl rolls a perfect game--and then another and then another and then many more in a row until he winds up ESPN's newest celebrity, and he must decide if the combination of perfection and celebrity has ruined the thing he loves. An eccentric billionaire and his faithful executive assistant venture into America looking for acquisitions and discover a down and out motel, romance, and a bit of real life.In the Midst of Winter - Isabel AllendeSynopsis: Richard Bowmaster—a 60-year-old human rights scholar—hits the car of Evelyn Ortega—a young, undocumented immigrant from Guatemala—in the middle of a snowstorm in Brooklyn. What at first seems just a small inconvenience takes an unforeseen and far more serious turn when Evelyn turns up at the professor’s house seeking help. At a loss, the professor asks his tenant Lucia Maraz—a 62-year-old lecturer from Chile—for her advice. These three very different people are brought together in a mesmerizing story that moves from present-day Brooklyn to Guatemala in the recent past to 1970s Chile and Brazil, sparking the beginning of a long overdue love story between Richard and Lucia.