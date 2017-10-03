Fergie performs in France, looks snatched

goddamn she looks good Reply

Bit 2000&late for that Reply

lol only thing snatched was her album, which everyone illegally downloaded 2 months before it was released.... Reply

she looks so strange w that turtleneck



kind of like a pearl-beard Reply

Iggy died so Fergie could live again!!!! Reply

Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!

LMAOO



bless, this post/fergie deserves more than 15 comments Reply

she looks fantastic. Reply

People look so good with that hair length. Makes me want to try it, but my hair doesn't grow so I'll never cut it Reply

She almost deserves flopping for pushing for this song when a Save It Till Morning/divorce press combo exists. Reply

I'm hoping she bags an AMA performance slot next month. Give us that tear-jerker moment Ferg! Reply

chanel west coast Reply

I must be the only person that loves You Already Know. It's so fun! Reply

You're not alone, I love it too! Reply

