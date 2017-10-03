seb 1

Fergie performs in France, looks snatched



Fergie is on a world promo tour y'all and her recent stop is Paris, just in time for Fashion Week. There she performed two songs off her Double Dutchess album, one of this year's best indie releases!





In a new interview Fergie discusses recording with the 'Peas again, addresses rumors of a Selena Gomez collab and more.




Kissez from the Dutchess x


